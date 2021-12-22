Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call the center at 304-348-6404.
Virtual Storytime: Kanawha County Public Library librarians will read a new children’s story on the KCPL Facebook page at 10:30 a.m.
Minecraft Online: The Kanawha County Public Library invites teenagers to sign on to Discord and Xbox Live to play Minecraft at 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.kcpls.org.
Thursday, Dec. 23
‘Five-Word Story’: The Kanawha County Public Library will present an online program, “Write a Five-Word Story,” on the KCPL Facebook page at 4 p.m.
Nitro Library Hours: The Nitro Public Library will close at 3 p.m. for the Christmas holiday and reopen at the regular time on Monday, Dec. 27. For the New Year’s holiday, the library will close at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, and reopen on Monday, Jan. 3.
First Chapter Fridays: At 3 p.m., the Kanawha County Public Library will present its weekly online program, First Chapter Friday, on its Facebook page. Viewers can get a sneak peek at a variety of chapter books.
Saturday, Dec. 25
Virtual Family Storytime: A Kanawha County Public Library Children’s Department librarian will read books and guide participants through rhymes and activities about a theme that families will enjoy via the KCPL Facebook page at 2 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 27
St. Albans Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company, 1499 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans. For more information, phone 304-727-4062.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
WVSU COVID Testing/Vaccine Clinics: A free testing and vaccination clinic will be held in the Wilson Student Union on the Institute campus of West Virginia State University. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come-first served basis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free COVID-19 tests and vaccinations are available for community members presenting a valid photo ID. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 12 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours. For more information, email Surge.Testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.