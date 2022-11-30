St. Albans Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of St. Albans, Sixth Avenue and Second Street in St. Albans. Phone 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “FBC St. Albans” to schedule an appointment or obtain more information about donating blood.
Hope Village: A marketplace to support and empower artisans from around the world, Hope Village will be open in the Activities Building of First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way in Charleston, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 1-3 and noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 4. For more information, go to firstpresby.com.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station on Roosevelt Boulevard in Eleanor.
Girls’ Fun Fitness Night Out: Revved Up Fitness will host the seventh annual Girls’ Fun Fitness Night Out to raise money for local Backpack Buddy programs. The event will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Revved Up Fitness, 3910 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane. The cost is a $25 minimum donation, or participants can “adopt” a child for the spring semester for $110. The event will include a workout, door prizes and dinner. Participants should wear workout attire. For more information, call 304-757-7293.
Friday, Dec. 2
Christ’s Kitchen Spaghetti Dinner: A benefit spaghetti dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. at Christ’s Kitchen, 405 B St. in St. Albans. Dinners are $10 each; children under age 3 can eat for free.
Barboursville Bluegrass Show: The Open Rail Band will perform at 7 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Camp on Route 10 in Barboursville. For more information, call 304-743-5749.
S.A. Pancake Breakfast: A pancake breakfast will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 73, 1011 Pennsylvania Ave. in St. Albans. Dine-in and take-out orders will be available.
Jingle Bell Run: The Jingle Bell Run, to benefit the Arthritis Foundation, will get underway at 8 a.m. at the Dunbar Recreation Center, 2601 Fairlawn Ave. in Dunbar. To register for the fundraising event or receive more information, contact Lara Daly at ldaly@arthritis.org or call 412-480-8778.
Marmet Music/Dance: Rimshot will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Monday, Dec. 5
Holiday Luncheon Deadline: The Shepherd’s Center of Charleston will have a holiday luncheon at the First Presbyterian Church of Charleston on Thursday, Dec. 8. Best of Crete will cater the luncheon, which costs $15 a plate. Harpist Mark Martin will present a program entitled “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” Diners are advised to arrive by 11 a.m. on Dec. 8, which lunch starting at approximately 11:30 a.m. and Martin’s program starting afterward. Registration must be made by Monday, Dec. 5; contact Jewell Haddad at 304-342-5996.
FAFSA Fair: A FAFSA Fair will take place in three locations from 4 to 7 p.m. for Kanawha County high school seniors and their parents/guardians to complete their FAFSA college financial aid forms with assistance from financial aid experts. The fair will be conducted in the Wilson Student Union at West Virginia State University in Institute, in Room 210 of the University of Charleston’s Clay Tower Building in Charleston, and at the West Side Maker’s Center at 602 Patrick St. in Charleston. To make an appointment or find out more, go to bit.ly/3TAHVIu or contact Kanawha County Schools Director of Counseling and Testing Jon Duffy at 304-348-7720.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
S.C. Business Expo/After Hours: The South Charleston Chamber of Commerce and the Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West will co-sponsor a Business Expo/Business After Hours networking event from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave. in South Charleston. Tickets are $10 for South Charleston Chamber of Commerce members and $15 for non-members. To showcase a business or organization at the expo or to register to attend the event, contact the Chamber office for booth pricing at the website, www.southcharlestonchamber.org, or by calling 304-744-0051 or emailing executivedirector@southcharlestonchamber.org.
Kanawha Valley Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston, at 6 p.m. For more information regarding the public meeting, phone 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com.