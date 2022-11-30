Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Thursday, Dec. 1

  • St. Albans Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of St. Albans, Sixth Avenue and Second Street in St. Albans. Phone 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “FBC St. Albans” to schedule an appointment or obtain more information about donating blood.
  • Hope Village: A marketplace to support and empower artisans from around the world, Hope Village will be open in the Activities Building of First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way in Charleston, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 1-3 and noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 4. For more information, go to firstpresby.com.
  • Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station on Roosevelt Boulevard in Eleanor.
  • Girls’ Fun Fitness Night Out: Revved Up Fitness will host the seventh annual Girls’ Fun Fitness Night Out to raise money for local Backpack Buddy programs. The event will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Revved Up Fitness, 3910 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane. The cost is a $25 minimum donation, or participants can “adopt” a child for the spring semester for $110. The event will include a workout, door prizes and dinner. Participants should wear workout attire. For more information, call 304-757-7293.

