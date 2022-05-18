Wednesday, May 18
- Senior Bingo Games: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo games from 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday and Monday at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For further information, call the center at 304-348-6404.
- Mindfulness Meditation Group Online: Learn the fundamentals of mindfulness meditation at The Mindfulness Tree meditation community online every Wednesday at 10 a.m. The group meets for 45 minutes via Zoom. The session includes an opening meditation, group discussion, and topics for the day. This group is open to all and is offered freely. The group is currently reading Jay Shetty’s book, “Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day.” For more information and to sign up for the Zoom link, go to www.themindfulnesstree.life or contact Christine Blice-Baum at cblicebaum@yahoo.com.
- Asbury Clothes Closet: Asbury United Methodist Church, 501 Elizabeth St. in Charleston, has reopened its clothes closet. Free clothing and shoes for all ages are available from 1 to 3 p.m. each Wednesday. The Clothes Closet is also open every Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Enter through the Jackson Street door of the church.
Thursday, May 19
- Gabriel Project: Highlawn Presbyterian Church’s Gabriel Project at 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans is open from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays to provide supplies for newborn through 2T infants free of charge. Expectant mothers need to wait until four weeks before their due date in order to receive a well-stocked layette. Enter the side parking lot and call the posted number, 304-727-7140, to contact Gabriel Project staff members who will assist you.
- Needle Arts Group: From beginners to more advanced practitioners, anyone who is interested in using a needle to create hand-stitched items is encouraged to attend the Majestic Mountains Needle Arts meeting at 6:15 p.m. in the Dunbar Branch Library Conference Room, 301 12th St., Dunbar. Members and visitors are welcome to arrive at 5:30 p.m. for socializing or to open stitch before the meeting gets underway. The meeting will include an educational stitching project. MMNA meetings begin at 6:15 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month at the library. Visit the MMNA Facebook page, MMNAEGA.com or EGAUSA.org online or email MMNAEGA.info@gmail.com for additional information.
- Art After Dark: A free Art After Dark program will be presented at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston from 7:30 until 9:30 p.m. Parking is free in the Clay Center lot, and activities and attractions in the Juliet Art Museum will include exhibits such as “Patchwork: Recent Drawings” by Ric Ambrose and “Ellie Schaul: Reimagining the Familiar, a 60-Year Retrospective Exhibition.” Visitors can also paint their own miniature furniture, listen to music from FOOTMAD, and partake of beverages from a cash bar provided by the Embassy Suites Charleston hotel. The Art After Dark event is presented with support from AARP West Virginia.
Friday, May 20
- ACIL Board Meeting: The Appalachian Center for Independent Living will conduct a virtual Board of Directors meeting at 10 a.m. Contact ACIL Executive Director Meredith Pride at 304-965-0376 for the Zoom link to view the meeting or to obtain additional information.
- Earring-Making Class: Kanawha Valley Senior Services, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston, will conduct an earring-making class at 10:30 a.m. The class is free, but donations are appreciated. Lunch will follow at 11:45 a.m. The meal will include crispy baked fish fillets, hush puppies, peas, and fiesta corn.
- First Chapter Friday: The Kanawha County Public Library will present its First Chapter Friday program on the KCPL Facebook page at 3 p.m. The weekly, online program offers viewers a sneak peek at a variety of chapter books.
- Roll & Read Program: Kanawha Parents as Teachers, the Starting Points Family Resource Center, the Sharon Dawes Elementary School PTO, Aetna Better Health, and Cabin Creek Health Centers will sponsor a Roll & Read program for ages 1 to 6 and their families from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at the Cabin Creek Health Center, 5722 Cabin Creek Road in Dawes. Activities will include a reading of the book “The Little Blue Truck’s Springtime,” a showing of the Disney Pixar motion picture “Inside Out,” craft making, and more. For additional information, call 304-993-6919.
- ‘Morning Prayer’: The Contemporary Youth Arts Company will present “Morning Prayer,” a new drama by Dan Kehde, at 7 p.m. at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St., W., in Charleston. “Morning Prayer” will also be performed at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 21; Friday, May 27; and Saturday, May 28. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets will be available at the door or they can be ordered in advance at cyaccharleston.ticketleap.com.
- Sondheim Tribute Concert: First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way in Charleston, will sponsor Music at First Presby, part of the church’s 2022 concert series, at 7:30 p.m. The program, “A Good Thing Going,” is a musical tribute to the late composer Stephen Sondheim. The concert will include a 28-piece orchestra, a community choir, and guest performers Kate McMillan, Eric Christopher Perry, and Kate Reagan. Concert admission is free; an offering will be received to benefit First Presbyterian Church’s mission partners.
Saturday, May 21
- Fix ‘Em Rummage Sale: The Fix ‘Em Clinic will host a rummage sale that will get underway, rain or shine, at 8 a.m. at 201 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans.
- Benefit Golf Tournament: Active SWV will sponsor a benefit golf tournament, Swing Fore! Southern West Virginia, with an 8:30 a.m. tee time, at Bridge Haven Golf Club, 295 Browns Road, Fayetteville. The registration fees are $75 for an individual golfer or $275 for a four-person team for the scramble-style tournament. Prizes will be awarded in various categories, including best dressed, longest drive and closest to pin, and there will be a buy-in putting contest. A catered luncheon will be provided following the tournament play. Business sponsorships are available and start at $250 per hole, and they include a 20% discounted team sign-up rate. Proceeds will support Active SWV’s health and wellness outreach programs throughout Fayette County and other parts of the region, including free physical activity programs, volunteer training, certifications, and equipment costs. To register, receive more information or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, go to www.activeswv.com or call 304-254-8488.
- ‘Walk With Me’ 5K: The “Walk With Me ... For Youth in Foster Care” walking event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon at Appalachian Power Park, 601 Morris St. in Charleston. The 5K walk is self-paced and designed to create awareness of foster care in West Virginia and celebrate foster families and their children. The walk will include face painting, prizes, games, and other family-friendly activities. For walkers ages 2 and older, the registration fee is $10. Foster, adoptive, and kinship families can register for free by entering the code (FOSTER) at the time of registration. Registration forms are available at eventbrite.com; search for “walk-with-me-registration.” To register for or donate to the event, go to www.missionwv.org or call 304-562-0723.
- Motorcycle Fundraiser: The “Motorcycles Against Melanoma” scenic ride will meet for registration starting at 10 a.m. at Riverside High School in Belle. Kickstands will go up at noon for the ride. The registration fee is $20 per motorcyclist or $30 if accompanied by a passenger. Proceeds will support The 3 Betties Foundation Inc. and its cancer prevention programs. Themed merchandise and information about The 3 Betties Foundation will be set up at the RHS parking lot. For more information or to register, email Chad at Herdfan-1@hotmail.com.
- ‘Footloose’ Auditions: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will conduct reading and singing auditions for its August performances of “Footloose the Musical” at 10 a.m. at its theater at 411 Tennessee Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. Those auditioning should prepare a song to perform and bring sheet music for the accompanist; scripts will be provided. (Reading and singing auditions will also take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28.) Dance auditions will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at the CLOG theater. Those auditioning should dress for dance; combinations will be taught. For more information about available roles and the production times and dates, visit charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
- S.A. Yard Sale: The St. Albans City-Wide Yard Sale will be held today. For a list of participants and additional information, visit MYSAWV.com or the St. Albans Chamber page on Facebook.
- Malden Salt Fest: The 2022 Truist Salt Fest is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works, 4797 Midland Drive in Malden. The event will have free admission and host artisans, food and craft vendors, musicians, lecturers, and activities from throughout Appalachia. Scheduled musicians include Kanawha Tradition, accompanying the Appalachian Country Cloggers; the Tray Wellington Band; the Buffalo Wabs; and the Price Hill Hustle. For more information, go to jqdsalt.com or call 304-925-7918.
- Armed Forces Day Parade: The 62nd annual Herbert J. Thomas Memorial Armed Forces Day Parade will begin at noon on D Street in South Charleston. Vietnam War veteran Ernest “Bud” Samples of South Charleston will serve as the parade’s grand marshal. To receive additional information, contact the South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau at 304-746-5552.
- Clendenin Restaurant Reopening: A grand reopening event will start at 3 p.m. at the Elk River Baking Company, 12 Main St. in Clendenin. Disney Family Trivia games will get underway at 5 p.m.
- Marmet Music/Dance: Southern Draw will perform on stage, beginning at 7 p.m., at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Sunday, May 22
Virtual Spring Recital: A spring concert recital, “Spirituality of Music,” will be presented on Zoom at 3 p.m. The Zoom I.D. number is 544088822. Presented by the Fortissimo Club of Sister Carole Riley and the West Virginia Institute for Spirituality, the recital will feature piano pieces by Beethoven, Bach, Vivaldi, and others.
Monday, May 23
S.A. Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will conduct its May meeting, which is open to the public, in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company building, 1499 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans, at 7 p.m. For more information, call 304-727-4062.
Tuesday, May 24
- KVSS Bingo/Lunch: Bingo games will begin at 10 a.m. in the Kanawha Valley Senior Services building, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. Prizes will be awarded. The lunch menu will include a crispy chicken sandwich served on a whole-grain bun with lettuce and mayonnaise; steamed zucchini; potato wedges; and fresh fruit.
- Free COVID-19 Testing/Vaccines: The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team will host a free Covid-19 testing and vaccination clinic in the former Save A Lot parking lot, 748 Virginia St., W., Charleston, from noon until 5 p.m. Testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. The free COVID-19 tests and vaccinations are available for everyone with a valid photo I.D. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 who want to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required for the testing or vaccinations. Test results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours. For more information, visit www.paac2.org.
Montgomery Library Walking Club: The Montgomery Public Library Walking Club meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at the library, 507 Ferry St., Montgomery. A health topic is discussed for 10 minutes and then participants take a walk of approximately two miles. Walkers should bring water bottles and wear appropriate shoes. Visit the library or call 304-442-5665 to enroll or receive additional information about the club.