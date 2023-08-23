The submission deadline for Metro calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. Items will also be placed weekly on the Metro Kanawha and Pulse online pages.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
- Special Needs Tennis: A free program offering tennis to those with special needs of all ages takes place from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Charleston Family YMCA. For more information, visit the Tennis for Fun WV page on Facebook or call the YMCA at 304-350-3527.
- Fitlot Group Fitness Classes: Fitlot and AARP co-sponsor free Fitlot group fitness classes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at East End Community Park, 1564 Dixie St. in Charleston.
Thursday, Aug. 24
- Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. or until items are sold out. Produce at the market comes from Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo and includes items such as tomatoes, zucchini, cucumbers, half runners, and bi-colored corn among the selection. Fresh eggs, chow chow, and assorted baked goods will also be available for purchase. Parking is available in front of the market, which is located at 4307 Salines Drive in Malden, one block up from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home. Proceeds from the produce sales go back into supplying the market. The farmers market will be open every Thursday afternoon through Sept. 1.
- KVNOW Meeting: The Kanawha Valley chapter of the National Organization for Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Room 312 of the Kanawha County Public Library, 123 Capitol St. in Charleston. The meeting is open to the public. For further information, visit the KVNOW Facebook page.
Friday, Aug. 25
- MGH Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the second-floor staff room of Montgomery General Hospital, 401 Sixth Ave. in Montgomery. To schedule a blood donation appointment or learn more about giving blood, go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
- Senior HRP Clinic: Representatives from the West Virginia Housing Development Fund will provide an intake clinic for seniors wishing to sign up for the Homeowners Rescue Program from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kanawha Valley Senior Services headquarters, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston. Interested applicants must bring proof of identification; residency; income; ownership; and proof of eligible expense, such as a past-due mortgage, tax or insurance statement, or utility bill. For more information, contact KVSS Executive Assistant Erin Martin at 304-0707, ext. 203.
- Putnam School Screenings: Putnam County Schools will conduct developmental screenings for children ages 2-
1/2
- to 4 years old at the Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane. Children will be screened for speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help, and cognition. To schedule an appointment or receive further information about the developmental screenings, call 304-586-0500, ext. 1133.
- Girls Softball Tryouts: The Poca River Mud Cats will hold tryouts for girls softball teams, starting at 6 p.m. at Nitro City Park, 1675 Park Ave. in Nitro. To register or receive more information, go to the Poca River Mud Cats Facebook page or forms.gle/2XQnAfxUPLkVwJup9 online.
- Belle Music/Dance: The Town of Belle will sponsor a country music dance, featuring Dixie Highway performing, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the gym on 11th Street in Belle. Admission is $5. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available.
- Special Places Deadline: Friday, Aug. 25, is the deadline to RSVP for the Special Places Celebration of Communities on Sept. 7 at J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works, 4797 Midland Drive in Malden. Presented by West Virginia Land Trust, the event will include a gourmet dinner prepared by Chef Paul Smith, a specialty cocktail curated by Bullock Distillery, live entertainment, and an auction of West Virginia-made goods and experiences. Terrell Ellis will be the banquet honoree. Tickets are $75 each. Online RSVPs and ticket purchases can be made at www.wvspecialplaces.org.
Saturday, Aug. 26
- Rally on the Creek: The RRJ State Motorcycle Rally (Chapters 23 and 127) will take place from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Ken Ellis Memorial Park, 714 Point Lick Terrace in Charleston (Campbells Creek). Activities will include singing by the Brothers of Faith Bluegrass Band, New Season Praise & Worship, and Eddie Day; speakers RRJ International Director Carl Crackel, RRJ National Evangelist Alan Brock, and Chapter 23 Chaplain Terry Thompson; a People’s Choice Bike Show, with prizes for first through third place; door prizes; food vendors such as Bake My Day, the Saved by Grace Ice Cream Truck, Soul to Soul, Marco’s Pizza, Connie’s West Virginia Hot Dogs, Terrible Tacos and Hamburgers, Ridge to Ridge Freeze-Dried Candies, Flossie Fluff Cotton Candy, and Getting Piggy With It 304 (BBQs); a prayer tent, One Voice, an Almost Heaven live auction, the West Virginia Motorcycle Safety Program Simulator, Comfort Crosses, Sue Frye with Beanie Babies, Paparazzi jewelry, Scentsy jewelry, Gingerbread Creations, Paint by Milt pinstriping, and crafts, a scavenger hunt with prizes and other activities for children. Attendees should bring lawn chairs for seating.
- Marmet Farmers Market: The Marmet Woman’s Club is sponsoring a weekly farmers market throughout the season at the Marmet ball field every Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Vendors, crafters, and flea market vendors are welcome. Those interested in participating should contact Terry Barley at 304-590-4276 or terrybarley@gmail.com for more information.
- St. Albans Farmers Market: The St. Albans Farmers Market will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. This year, the market is participating with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and will be set up to receive senior and WIC vouchers.
- Garden Planning Workshop: A fall garden planning workshop will begin at 10 a.m. at the West Sattes Community Center, 234 Lee Ave./Valentine Circle, in Nitro.
- Jam Off: Tudor’s Biscuit World will sponsor the first Jam Off competition from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Capitol Market, 800 Smith St. in Charleston. Participants can be either professional or amateur cooks and are allowed to showcase up to three jam or jelly items. Cash prizes will be awarded for People’s Choice in both categories and a plaque or plaques will be provided for the Wish Kid’s Choice. Among the activities will be jam tasting and voting, live music, a guitar raffle, a silent auction, and games. The Jam Off entry fee is $55. All proceeds will go to Make a Wish West Virginia. To register a Jam Off entry or receive more information, contact Jo Beth Smith at 304-342-9474 or jsmith@greaterpawv.wish.org or Elizabeth Epling at 304-722-0019 or elizabeth.epling@tudorsbwus.com.
- Bancroft Town Picnic: The annual Bancroft Town Picnic is set for 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Bancroft Town Park. The summer sendoff will include food, music, Huskey’s ice cream, door prizes, and a bouncy house for children.
- Operation Ice Cream: The third annual Operation Ice Cream, a free family event, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at Little Creek Park: The Rock in South Charleston. Sponsored by the Serve First Foundation, Operation Ice Cream will include, along with free ice cream, bounce houses, games, and opportunities to visit and talk with local first responders and law enforcement personnel.
- Dance Studio Grand Opening: Kelle Boggs Dance Studio will host a grand opening celebration for its new Charleston location, along with fall registration for classes, at 818 Virginia St., E., in Charleston, from noon to 6 p.m. Classes for ages 2-
1/2
- to adult will be enrolling in genres such as tap, jazz, baby ballet, creative movement, turn and technique conditioning, adult Jazzercise, fitness classes, and more. Online registration and more information are available at www.kelleboggsdancestudio.com.
- Mountaineer Main Street: Mountaineer Main Street, a block party to kickoff the West Virginia University football season, will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. on Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. Admission is free to the event, which is scheduled to have guests such as the WVU Dance and Cheer teams, the Pep Band, the Mountaineer mascot, and former players Avon Cobourne, Major Harris, Owen Schmitt, and Mike Logan. Mountaineer Main Street will also include giveaways, a raffle for the WVU-University of Central Florida game in Orlando, food, vendors, and live music by Hair Supply. A portion of the proceeds will go to Dementia Friendly St. Albans and the Alzheimer’s Association. For more information, visit wvmix.com/mountaineer-main-street-202.
- Barbie Party: The River City Youth Ballet School of Dance, 4110 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City, will host a Barbie Party for ages 2 and older at 3 p.m. Activities will include a prize for the best Barbie costume, photo ops, performances by school dance students, fall class enrollments, and more. For more information, call 304-925-3262.
- Designer Purse Bingo: The Kanawha Deputy Sheriffs Association will host designer purse bingo games to support the Sick/Distressed Fund at the Ball Toyota Conference Center on Patrick Street in Charleston. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Games will start at 6 p.m. The fundraiser will include games, raffles and concessions. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Payments can be made via PayPal to KanawhaDSA or contact the Kanawha Deputy Sheriffs Association on Facebook.
- Bob Thompson Jazz Tribute: The Bob Thompson All-Star Jazz Tribute will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences of West Virginia in Charleston. The Charleston musician, composer, and educator will be honored in concert by Gerald Veasley, Alex Bugnon, Marion Meadows, Poogie Bell, and Curtis McCain. For tickets or more details, go to secure.theclaycenter.org/9878 or visit the Clay Center box office.
Sunday, Aug. 27
- ACVFD Photo Fund Drive: The Alum Creek Volunteer Fire Department will conduct its 2023 photo fund drive at the fire station from noon to 3 p.m. A $20 donation is suggested for a 10-inch-by-13-inch portrait of individuals, couples, families or pets. The photo fund drive will continue from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10. Walk-ins are welcome. Proceeds will go toward purchasing and maintaining fire and rescue equipment.
- Young Historians Club: The Young Historians Club will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. at the St. Albans Historical Society, 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans. The club offers free activities for children and teenagers who are interested in learning about local history.
Monday, Aug. 28
- Bus Driver Training Class: Kanawha County Schools will host a free, comprehensive bus driver training class, beginning today. Phone 304-348-6616 or visit kcsbusdrivers.com to apply or receive more information about the class and driver benefits.
- St. Albans Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will have its August meeting, which is open to the public, in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company building, 1499 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans, beginning at 7 p.m. For additional information, call 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
- KVBR Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled at the Kanawha Valley Board of Realtors offices at 2110 Kanawha Blvd., E., in Charleston, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To make an appointment to donate blood or receive further information, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
- Hurricane Civic Chorus: Beginning this evening, the Hurricane Civic Chorus will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. Men and women ages 15 and older are welcome to attend. Directed by Dr. Ilse Long, the HCC sings a wide variety of music, welcomes all singers without requiring auditions, and performs two to three concerts a year. For more information, email hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com or visit the Facebook and Instagram pages.