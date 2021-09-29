Thursday, Sept. 30
Virtual WSNA Meeting: The West Side Neighborhood Association will conduct its September meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. For Zoom log-in information or to have items added to the meeting agenda beforehand, email John.Butterworth@cityofcharleston.org.
NCCC Zumba: The North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave., Charleston, hosts Zumba classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Classes are suitable for all age levels and cost $5 per person. For more information or registration, phone 304-348-6884.
Marmet Dance Classes: Beginner and easy intermediate line dance and patterned partner dance classes are offered Thursdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. The cost per class is $5 per person. For more information, contact class instructor Debbie Bird at 304-545-6377.
Friday, Oct. 1
Littles’ Storytime: First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, will present its Littles’ Storytime program from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. The free program, for infants through age 5, accompanied by a parent or guardian, includes storytimes, light refreshments, games, crafts and playtime. CDC guidelines are being followed. The programs are offered each Friday. To sign up or obtain more information, call 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, will be open from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Free diapers and wipes, and formula if available, will be distributed via drive-thru in the church’s lower parking lot. There are no income requirements, but ID must be presented. The pantry will also be open from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Friday, Oct. 15. For more information, phone 304-415-3194.
The Tap Grand Opening: A grand opening event for The Tap is scheduled for 6 p.m. at its 75 Olde Main Plaza location in St. Albans. The Tap offers a variety of local craft beers, wines, ciders and a a specialty food menu.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Dunbar Citywide Yard Sale: A citywide yard sale is planned in Dunbar. Residents wishing to be added to the list of participating homes can call the Dunbar Recreation Center at 304-766-0223 to be included.
Nitro Citywide Yard Sale: The City of Nitro will have its citywide yard sale from 8 a.m. until noon. No permits are required.
S.A. Pancake Breakfast: A St. Albans American Legion Pancake Breakfast will be served from 8 to 10 a.m. at the American Legion Post #73 on Pennsylvania Avenue in St. Albans. Carry-out orders will be available.
Paint Creek Fall Ride: The 2021 Paint Creek Fall Bicycle Ride will begin at 10 a.m. in Pratt. The riding options are 30 miles to Mahan and back to Pratt or 60 miles to Pax and back to Pratt. For more information or to register for the ride, email prattfallride@gmail.com.
Chilli’n on the Elk: The Town of Clendenin will host the inaugural Chili’n on the Elk Chili Cook-Off and Beer/Wine Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cookoff and craft beer and wine tasting events are a combined fundraiser for the Town of Clendenin and the Elk River Trail Foundation. For tickets or more information, go to www.eventbrite.com and search “chilin-on-the-elk.”
Rand Hot Dogs: The Rand Community Center, 5701 Church Drive, Rand, will host its monthly hot dog sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Along with hot dogs, the menu will include BBQs, hot bologna sandwiches, chips and homemade baked goods. Vendors are welcome to rent a table for $10 apiece; contact Ellen Carter from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays at 304-925-9200. The center also holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month, open to the community for suggestions and input. Volunteers are also being sought for the center.
TMVFD 70th Anniversary: The Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department’s 70th Anniversary Celebration will begin with a 5K Fun Run at 8 a.m., starting outside the Fire Station at 5380 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes. Registration is $20 and can be paid via www.tmvfd.com. Late registration is available from 7 to 7:45 a.m. on Saturday. Facility and equipment tours, coloring pages and firefighter demonstrations will take place from noon to 3 p.m. At 1 p.m., an American Flag Retirement Ceremony will be held. At 2 p.m., TMVFD Chief Justin Alford will offer remarks, 5K Fun Run awards will be presented and free hot dogs and cupcakes will be served. Photographs of current and former TMVFD firefighters, board members and Red Light Express members will be taken at 3 p.m. The Tyler Mountain/Cross Lanes Community Parade will start at 3:30 p.m., with staging at Perrow Presbyterian Church/Point Harmony Elementary School beginning at 2 p.m.
Rain Barrel Workshop: A rain barrel workshop will begin at noon at 234 Lee Ave. in Nitro. Participants will also learn about stormwater management practices such as rain gardens and receive seed packets to take home. The cost is $25 for those who reside within Nitro city limits and $50 for others, with a limit of two members per household and a maximum of 25 enrollees. The workshop will include a 55-gallon rain barrel, a do-it-yourself rain barrel kit and instructions. Registration and pre-payment are required and must be made no later than 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 (or until all 25 slots are filled). Registration/payment can be made from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at Nitro City Hall, 2009 20th St., Nitro. For additional information, contact Nancy at 304-755-0705.
Taste-of-ALL: The 2021 Taste-of-ALL indoor/outdoor culinary event is scheduled to be held at the Four Points by Sheraton hotel on Kanawha Boulevard, E., in downtown Charleston (across from Haddad Riverfront Park), from noon until 4 p.m. Along with food offerings to sample, Taste-of-All will feature live music, kids’ activities and food-themed entertainment and attractions. For tickets and additional information, go to festivallcharleston.com.
Outdoor Gospel Concert: A free, outdoor gospel concert will get underway at 6 p.m. at Maranatha Baptist Church in Sissonville. Featured singers will be The Calvary Quartet from Greenville, South Carolina; Maranatha Baptist Church Music Director Tim Holtsclaw; Jim Edens and others. A concession stand, with homemade chili dogs and slaw, beverages and other snacks, will be on site. Audience members should bring lawn chairs. Maranatha Baptist Church is located off the Interstate 79 Tuppers Creek exit, across from the Exxon station. The concert will move inside if weather requires.
Sunday, Oct. 3
The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing during 9:45 a.m. Homecoming Services at Community Tabernacle in Liberty.
Hike for Hunger: The Heart + Hand Kay Hall Hike for Hunger is scheduled for 2 p.m. in South Charleston. For more information or to register for the fundraiser, go to hhomwv.org.
MLK Chorus Concert: The Martin Luther King Jr. Chorus will perform at 4 p.m. at Canaan United Methodist Church, 401 Roane St., Charleston.
Monday, Oct. 4
Kanawha GOP Women: The Kanawha County Republican Women’s Club will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The guest speaker will be Lee Dean, portraying the late Sen. Jennings Randolph in a program commemorating the 50th anniversary of the passage of the 26th Amendment, which gave 18-year-olds the right to vote. Reservations are required, as seating is limited. Call 304-965-5365 or 304-550-3669 to RSVP.
Fall Jubilee Revival: Mountain Heights Church, 1201 Chestnut St., South Charleston, will host Fall Jubilee revival services at 7 p.m. nightly, beginning Monday, Oct. 4. The evangelist will be Kevin Jennings, with special singing each night.
Charleston Sled Hockey: Charleston Sled Hockey will begin its seventh season of play at the South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena, 20 RHL Blvd., South Charleston. Play takes place from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. weekly at the arena. Players and volunteers are welcome. Sanctioned by USA Disabled Hockey, Sled Hockey is designed for players of all ages who are unable to stand or run to play the sport. To find out more, contact Linda Streets at charlestonwvsledhockey@gmail.com.
KCS College Fair: The 2021 Annual Kanawha County Schools College Fair will be hosted by the University of Charleston in The Russell and Martha Wehrle Innovation Center and Athletic Arena in Charleston. During the fair, Kanawha County high school seniors will have opportunities to speak with admissions representatives from colleges, universities, CTE centers and post-secondary programs from across West Virginia and the region; complete the Federal Student Aid ID process from their personal device; submit an admissions application to a college, CTE center or post-secondary program on the spot and enter a chance to win a MacBook Air. Students can request application forms for the fair and learn more about the event from their school counselors.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Marmet Fitness Classes: Fall into Fitness classes are offered each Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. The cost is $5 per class. The classes are a combination of cardio, resistance training, dances, basic kickboxing, core and yoga. Participants should bring a light to moderate set of weights (ranging from 3 to 10 pounds) and a mat or towel.