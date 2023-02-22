The submission deadline for Metro calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. Items will also be placed weekly on the Metro Kanawha and Pulse online pages.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
- CAMC Blood Drive: CAMC General, 501 Morris St. in Charleston, will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. To make a donation appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org or phone 800-RED-CROSS.
- UC Builders Club: State author Denise Giardina will speak at the University of Charleston Builders Club luncheon at 11:30 a.m. in the Emma Byrd Gallery of Riggleman Hall on the UC campus. The cost of the luncheon is $18. Call 304-357-4735 to make a reservation.
- Male Empowerment Session: The Young Leaders Network, providing mentorship for young men ages 11 to 18, will offer free haircuts, free food, conversation, and more at the North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave. in Charleston, from 6 to 8 p.m. The group meets monthly. For more information, call Kavon Cutler at 304-348-6884.
Thursday, Feb. 23
- Clendenin Little League: Onsite sign-ups for the Clendenin Little League’s 2023 season are scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Blanch’s Family Diner, 9 Second Ave. in Clendenin. Baseball and softball divisions include Tee-Ball (ages 4 to 7), Minors (ages 5 to 11), Majors (ages 9 to 12), and Junior League (ages 12 to 14). The cost is $55 per player. Along with each player’s birth certificate, parents/guardians should bring proof of address/residency and a driver’s license. Online registrations can be made at clendeninlittleleague.org. For additional information, call or text 304-807-0652.
- Black History Quiz Bowl: West Virginia State University will host a Black History Quiz Bowl, as part of Black History Month, at 7 p.m. in the Wilson Student Union on the WVSU campus in Institute.
Friday, Feb. 24
- Blood Drives: American Red Cross blood drives are scheduled at Southridge Church, 100 Eagle Drive in South Charleston, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and at Holiday Inn Express Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Drive in Charleston from noon until 5 p.m. To schedule a donation appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED-CROSS.
- ACIL Board Meeting: The Appalachian Center for Independent Living in Big Chimney will conduct a board of directors meeting via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. Contact ACIL Executive Director Meredith Pride at 304-965-0376 for further information and for the Zoom link to the virtual meeting.
- Women of Achievement Luncheon: The YWCA Women of Achievement Luncheon is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The 2023 Women of Achievement honorees are Dr. Tracy Wilkerson, Karen Williams, Chanel Hunt, and Debby Weinstein. General admission tickets are $100 each. For tickets or more information, go to www.ywcacharleston.org.
- Kanawha Players Auditions: The Kanawha Players Theatre will hold auditions for its April production of “The Vagina Monologues” by Eve Ensler from 5 to 7 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church, 520 Kanawha Blvd., W., in Charleston. Auditions will continue from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Unitarian Universalist Church.
- Nitro Sports Complex Employment: The City of Nitro is accepting applications through 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, for lifeguards, cashiers, concession workers, and a pool manager for the new Nitro Sports Complex. Applications can be picked up at Nitro City Hall, 2009 20th St. in Nitro, or requested by emailing j.wright@cityofnitro.org.
Saturday, Feb. 25
- Beekeeping 101: Alex Urban will lead “Beekeeping 101,” a basic beekeeping workshop, including tips on raising honeybees and maintaining the quality of honey, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Heart+Hand Thrift Store, 212 D St. in South Charleston. A $5 donation is requested to support Heart+Hand’s food pantry; scholarships are available. Feb. 25 will also be Free Seeds Day at Heart+Hand; free seeds for gardens will be available. For additional information or to register for the program, call 304-989-7609.
- Winter Blues Farmers Market: The 2023 Winter Blues Farmers Market is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The West Virginia Department of Agriculture event, held in conjunction with the West Virginia Small Farm Conference, will enable visitors to shop for an array of agriculture-based products. Admission is free. For more information, including vendor opportunities, contact the Business Development Division at 304-558-2210 or the West Virginia University Small Farm Center at 304-293-2715 or visit extension.wvu.edu/agriculture/small-farm-center/small-farm-conference.
- Dip Dinner: The East End Resource Center will host its community Heart and Soul Dip Dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 502 Ruffner Ave., Charleston. This is similar to the Taste of Charleston, with the food provided by local churches, individuals, and businesses. This is a community event and a fundraiser for the center’s Senior Program.
- Community Dance: Ignite Athletics will host a fundraising community dance from 7 to 9:30 p.m. in the gymnasium of Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 162 Tiger Lane in Scott Depot. Accompanied by a live string band, Rebecca Park from FOOTMAD will call traditional contra dances, waltzes, and square and circle dances. No experience or partner is necessary. Beginners of all ages are welcome. Dancers are requested to wear soft-soled shoes. Admission is $10 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 6 to 12, free for children 5 and younger, and $30 for a family of four or more. (Ticket prices will be $5 higher on Saturday.) Tickets can be ordered online at my-business-107353.square.site
- Barboursville Bluegrass: will perform at 7 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Camp on Route 10 in Barboursville. For more information, phone 304-743-5749.
Sunday, Feb. 26
- Kanawha Trail Club: The Kanawha Trail Club will hike the Johnson Hollow, Laurels and Logtown trails at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston, starting at 1:30 p.m. The hike will entail three miles on moderate, rocky trails with one climb and one descent. Hikers should meet at Johnson Hollow.
- WVU Symphony Orchestra: A free performance by the West Virginia University Symphony Orchestra will begin at 2 p.m. at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. Tickets can be reserved at bit.ly/3jFv4bf or by calling the Clay Center box office at 304-561-3570.
Monday, Feb. 27
S.A. Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company building, 1499 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans. Call 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com for more information.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
- WHS Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Winfield High School, 1268 Winfield Road in Winfield. To schedule an appointment to donate, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org.
- Arts Conference: The 2023 Arts in Our Communities Conference will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28, and Wednesday, March 1, at the Culture Center in Charleston. The conference is free to attend, but registration is required. To register and view the schedule of events, go to wvculture.org/arts-in-our-communities-conference or email paul.r.neil@wv.gov