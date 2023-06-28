The submission deadline for Metro calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. Items will also be placed weekly on the Metro Kanawha and Pulse online pages.
Wednesday, June 28
Cemetery Trustee Election: A meeting to elect Mt. Zion Cemetery trustees will start at 6 p.m. at Mt. Zion Church on Jim Ridge in Given. For additional information, call 304-937-3106 or 304-586-9254.
Thursday, June 29
- First Baptist Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of St. Albans, Sixth Avenue and Second Street in St. Albans. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter FBC ST ALBANS to schedule an appointment.
- Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers’ Market will begin its 10th year of operation, open from 1 to 4 p.m. or until items are sold out. Produce at the market comes from Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo and includes items such as tomatoes, zucchini, cucumbers, half runners, and bi-colored corn among the selection. Fresh eggs, chow chow and assorted baked goods will also be available. Parking is available in front of the market, located at 4307 Salines Drive in Malden, one block up from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home. Proceeds from the produce sales go back into supplying the market. The market will be open every Thursday through Sept. 1.
Friday, June 30
- Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Beni Kedem Shrine Center, 100 Quarrier St. in Charleston. To schedule a donation appointment or find out more, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to www.redcrossblood.org.
- Friday Night Jam: The Pardners will perform at the Friday Night Jam at the Elk River Community and Education Center on Main Street in Elkview. Admission is $5; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Doors open at 5 p.m. Concessions will be available. The center’s thrift store will be open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call 304-965-3722.
- ‘Bustown’: The Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, will present the stage drama “Bustown” at 8 p.m. Performances are also scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 2. Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for seniors and students. For advance ticket purchases or additional information, visit albanartscenter.com.
- BHS Alumni Banquet: The Buffalo High School Alumni Banquet will be held from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane. The cost is $40 per person. Paid reservations are required. Mail reservations to Lana Adkins, P.O. Box 878, Eleanor, WV 25070 or phone 304-444-7046 to make arrangements.
- Charleston Sternwheel Regatta: The 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta will take place Friday, June 30, through Tuesday, July 4. To view a calendar of events, go to charlestonregatta.com.
Saturday, July 1
- Firecracker 5K Run/Walk: The Firecracker 5K Run/Walk will start at 8 a.m. at Magic Island in Charleston. The registration fee is $40 for adults, $20 for youths ages 11 to 18 and free for children ages 10 and younger. Onsite registration will begin at 7 a.m. All proceeds will benefit the Laurance Jones III Childhood Language Center, which provides free speech and language therapy services to children throughout West Virginia.
- S.A. Farmers Market: The St. Albans Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 26 (with September and October hours to be determined) at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans, 201 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans.
- Rand Hot Dogs: The July Rand Community Center hot dog sale will be held from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, at the center, 5701 Church Drive in Rand. The menu will include hot dogs, BBQs and hot bologna. Assorted desserts, potato chips and assorted soft drinks will also be available for purchase. Vendors are welcome. Table rental is $10 and can be reserved by calling Ellen Carter at 304-925-9200 weekdays. The center’s thrift store will also be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The thrift store accepts donations, which can be dropped off at the center from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- St. Albans Dance: Frank Conn and the Partners will provide music for a dance from 6 until 9 p.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St. Albans. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Admission costs $5 per person. Concessions will be available to purchase. For further information, call the Hansford Center at 304-722-4621.
Monday, July 3
- Sign Language Class: A free American Sign Language class will be conducted from 5 until 6 p.m. at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., in Charleston. The free classes are offered on the first Monday of every month at the community center.
- UKV July 4 Celebration: The City of Montgomery Park Board and the City of Smithers will sponsor an Independence Day celebration from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Montgomery Community Center, 612 Third Ave. in Montgomery. The celebration will include live music, children’s activities, popcorn, and free ice cream courtesy of the Montgomery Dairy Queen. A fireworks display will get underway at 10 p.m. For vendor application forms, contact Angela Tackett or Sonya Mitchell at 304-442-5181.
Tuesday, July 4
- Hansford Center Programs: The Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St. Albans, will have a Fourth of July program at 11 a.m., followed by lunch. Lunches are served at the center at daily at noon. Bingo games are also offered every Tuesday.
- Hurricane Fourth Celebration: The City of Hurricane will celebrate the Fourth of July with a 2 p.m. parade from Hurricane Bridge Park on Midland Trail to First Baptist Church on Main Street. The parade will be followed by family activities from 3 to 8 p.m. at Hurricane City Park, a hot dog eating contest at 5 p.m., Nashville recording artist Eric Burgett performing on stage from 6 to 8 p.m., and fireworks, set off from Water Tank Hill, at 10 p.m.
- Buffalo WV History Group: The Friends of Buffalo WV History group will have the Historic Buffalo Welcome Center, located in the “S” curve next to the Buffalo Historic Square, open from noon to 3 p.m.. Information will be available regarding the Great Buffalo Bank Robbery, as well as the Buffalo Wall of Fame and Veterans Wall inside the center. The group will also conduct its quarterly History Gathering, discussing “Buffalo and the Civil War,” on Thursday, July 6. For additional information, email mhbrowns@aol.com.