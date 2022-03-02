Mindfulness Meditation Group: Learn the fundamentals of mindfulness meditation at The Mindfulness Tree meditation community online every Wednesday at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The group meets for 45 minutes, and the session includes an opening meditation, group discussion and topics for the day. This group is open to all and is offered freely. For more information and to sign up, go to www.themindfulnesstree.life or contact Christine Blice-Baum at cblicebaum@yahoo.com.
Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo games from 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call the center at 304-348-6404.
Tree Pruning Workshops: West Virginia Tree Minders will be hosting a series of tree pruning workshops on the Institute campus of West Virginia State University from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, and 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, March 4. The free, outdoor events will take place in-person outside Curtis Complex. Participants will be making cuts on trees, so they will need to dress appropriately for the weather and bring their own work or gardening gloves. Participants will receive a free pair of pruning shears for taking part in a short post-workshop evaluation. West Virginia Tree Minders is a program of the WVSU Extension Service, West Virginia Division of Forestry Urban & Community Forestry Program and West Virginia University Extension Service. For more information or to register, contact Liz Moss with the WVSU Extension Service at 304-661-6016 or anr@wvstateu.edu.
Thursday, March 3
Arts Day at the Legislature: Arts Day at the Legislature is scheduled at the state Capitol in Charleston from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. West Virginia arts organizations and individuals are invited to set up displays at the Capitol, meet with legislative representatives, raise awareness of arts in the state and network with other arts groups. Space is limited. To register or receive more information, email Jenna Green at Jenna.R.Green@wv.gov or go online to wvculture.org.
Chef Salad Fundraiser: The GFWC Woman’s Club of South Charleston will offer a chef salad sale as a fundraiser for community-based projects. Orders will be delivered by noon Thursday, March 3. Pre-orders are $9 for a chef salad with ranch dressing and crackers. To order, contact any Woman’s Club member or text/call Sharen Sumpter Deitz at 304-545-2529.
Beta Sigma Phi: The Charleston City Council of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority will meet on Charleston’s West Side at 6:45 p.m. for the Executive Board and 7 p.m. for the regular business meeting. President Lily Crites will conduct the business meeting. The guest this month is Preceptor Alpha Nu. After the regular meeting, a Special Call will be held to elect a nominating committee. For more information, contact Charlotte Bowling at charlotte.bowling@gmail.com.
Nursing Job Interviews: Marshall Health will host open interviews for open nursing positions from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Harless Auditorium at Marshall University Medical Center, 1600 Medical Center Drive in Huntington. Openings include experienced and entry-level nursing positions in Huntington and clinic offices throughout the region. Participating departments include cardiology, family medicine, internal medicine, neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, ophthalmology and pediatrics. Applicants should bring several copies of their resume as well as a list of references. For more information, contact Marshall Health at 304-691-1653 or jobs@marshallhealth.org. Visit www.marshallhealth.org/jobs for a list of open positions and benefit information.
Square Dance Classes: Square dance classes are offered from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane. For additional information, call 304-389-4861 or 304-586-1131.
Spring Trout Stock: The Kanawha County Commission has announced that, beginning at 9 a.m., 1,250 pounds of trout will be stocked in Clendenin at the end of Main Street and the Sanderson area. The Town of Clendenin and Cabela’s will offer prizes. The first person to catch a tagged fish will be awarded a $700 Cabela’s gift card. Other prizes include a $250 Cabela’s gift card (second place) and $100 Cabela’s gift cards (third through fifth place). Fifty, $50 Cabela’s gift cards will be available for fish caught without tags. Prizes will be available for fish caught between March 4 and March 20. To confirm catches or receive more information, contact Kellie Baker-Harding at 304-206-4299.
Celtic Calling Gathering: The sixth Celtic Calling Gathering will take place throughout Charleston today through Sunday, March 6. The Gathering will feature music, dance, film and theater presentations, sporting events, food, cultural events and more. For a full schedule of events and additional information, go to www.celticcalling.org.
Glow Party: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department and Domino’s Pizza of St. Albans will sponsor a free glow party from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Hansford Community Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans. Admission is free. Music, food, refreshments will be available, along with free glow sticks while they last.
Memorial Boxing Tournament: Registration is underway for the Gary Toney Memorial Boxing Tournament, to be held Friday and Saturday, March 4 and 5, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. To register or receive more details, go to www.wvboxing.com.
‘And There Were None’: Mountain Roots Community Theater, 2700 East Dupont Ave., Belle (Quincy Center) will present Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None” on stage at 8 p.m. Other performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. March 5, 11 and 12 and 3 p.m. March 6 and 13. For tickets and more information, go to mountainrootstheatre.org or call 681-264-0776.
Saturday, March 5
Dunbar Flea Market: An indoor flea market is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dunbar Recreation Center, 2701 Fairlawn Ave. in Dunbar. Those attending are asked to wear masks. Proceeds will support the Dunbar Senior Center. To rent a flea market booth or receive additional information, contact the Dunbar Recreation Center at 304-766-0223.
Kids’ Corner: The Kids’ Corner, a new ministry at North Hills Baptist Church in Sissonville, will be furnishing clothing, diapers, wipes, books and other miscellaneous donated items for newborn through 18-20 boys and girls from 10 to 11:30 a.m. For immediate assistance, directions to the church or other information, call the church office at 304-984-0347.
Rand Hot Dogs: The Rand Community Center, 5701 Church Drive in Rand, will have a hot dog sale, including BBQs, hot bologna sandwiches, homemade desserts, chips and canned beverages, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors are welcome to sell their items at the sale; call Ellen Carter at 304-925-9200 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to reserve a table for $10. The center’s thrift store, which is also open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, will be open. Due to a shortage of volunteers, deliveries may not be available. Pick-ups are always encouraged. Call in orders at 304-925-9200.
Marmet Music/Dance: River Towne is scheduled to perform on stage from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Thalia String Quartet: The Thalia String Quartet will perform at 7 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist, 1221 Quarrier St., Charleston. Tickets are $20 each or by season ticket. Children will be admitted free accompanied by a paying adult.
Alban Benefit Concert: A concert honoring late local musician Charlie Tee will get underway at 7:30 p.m. at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans. Admission is free, but donations will be welcome. Scheduled performers include The Carpenter Ants, Julie Adams, Mark Bates, John Chic, John Ellison, Randy Gilkey, Eric Gnezda, Larry Groce, Spurgie Hankins, Mary Hott, Melody Jordan, Dave Lloyd, Laura Nadeau, Annie Neeley, Joe Rathbone, Ron Sowell, Stratus, Ammed Solomon and Bob Thompson.
Téada Concert: FOOTMAD will present a performance of Irish band Téada at 7:30 p.m. at the Resurrection Church, 123 Capitol St., Charleston, as part of the 2022 Celtic Calling Gathering. Admission is $25 for adults, $20 for seniors (Golden Mountaineer/ages 60 and older), $10 for students (with valid student I.D.) and free for AmeriCorps members and children under age 13. Masks are required for attendance.
Tuesday, March 8
Montgomery City Council: Montgomery City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at the Montgomery Community Center, 612 Third Ave. in Montgomery.
Charleston Civic Chorus: The Charleston Civic Chorus is rehearsing weekly for its spring concert to be performed on May 15 at the Baptist Temple, Morris and Quarrier streets on Charleston’s East End. The group rehearses from 7:15 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Baptist Temple and is seeking new members. Prospective members are welcome to visit prior to each rehearsal. Enter the church by 7:10 p.m. at the Morris Street entrance. COVID-19 protocols are being followed, including wearing masks and social distancing; proof of vaccination and booster shots is also required. For further information, contact the CCC’s director, Dr. Dirk Johnson, at 1-801-503-4399 and leave a message.