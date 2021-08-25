Thursday, Aug. 26
Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. (or until produce is sold out beforehand) at Kanawha Salines Presbyterian Church, one block from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home, in Malden. Produce comes from Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo and will include red and green tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, yellow summer squash, zucchini, half runners, bicolor corn, peaches, cantaloupes and watermelons. The market will also have eggs, homemade sweet pickles and chow chow and assorted baked goods.
Hatfield-McCoy Presentation: The Hatfield-McCoy Presentation with Hatfield-McCoy Trails Association spokesman Chris Zeto, originally scheduled for July 29, will be presented from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Gateway Center gymnasium/auditorium, 2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers. Zeto will speak about tourism and business opportunities for the area. For more information, phone Montgomery City Hall at 304-442-5181.
Marmet Dance Classes: Beginner and easy intermediate line dance and patterned partner dance classes are offered Thursdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. The cost per class is $5 per person. For more information, contact class instructor Debbie Bird at 304-545-6377.
Friday, Aug. 27
Nitro Fundraiser: Nitro Church of God is hosting a fundraiser for Logan Pennington, an 18-year-old Nitro resident undergoing treatment for cancer, on Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28. A rummage sale, with onsite vendors, will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. A hot dog and bake sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Meals of a hot dog, chips, beverage and a baked good will be available for $5. Nitro Church of God is located at 15th Street at Second Avenue in Nitro. For food deliveries in the Nitro area, call 304-755-7227.
Rotary Golf Tournament: The Rotary Club of South Charleston’s ninth annual golf tournament will be held at Little Creek Golf Course in South Charleston. Registration will start at 8 a.m. Play will begin at 9 a.m. Proceeds will support the club’s community projects throughout the year, including the Backpack Buddy program at Richmond Elementary School. For more information, call Eloise Matheney at 304-744-2920 or direct email correspondence to SCWVRotary@yahoo.com.
Bingo at North: The North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave., Charleston, will have Bingo at North, a free event for seniors from 5 to 7 p.m. Bingo at North games are offered on the fourth Friday of each month. For more information, call the NCCC at 304-348-6884.
Friday Night Jam: Blame and Steve Mullins will perform at 7 p.m. at the Friday Night Jam at the Elk River Community and Education Center on Main Street in Elkview. Admission is $5 per person. Doors open at 5 p.m.; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Concessions will be available. The center’s thrift store will be open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, phone 304-965-3722.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Mini-Book Sale: The Clendenin Branch Library, 107 Koontz Ave., Clendenin, will have a mini-book sale from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Along with books, DVDs, music CDs and audiobooks will be available for purchase. Proceeds will go toward funding current and future projects at the Clendenin library.
Sissonville Farmers Market: The Sissonville Farmers Market, located at 1 Maranatha Acres, Charleston (just off the I-79 Tuppers Creek exit), in the parking lot of the Maranatha Baptist Church, will open at 10 a.m. Each Saturday, the farmers market offers fresh produce from Gancs Farms, including corn, tomatoes, red and green peppers, green beans and peaches, among others. Also available are fresh baked goods from the Rise and Grind Café in Elkview and organic, brown eggs from the Holtsclaw Homestead.
Community Day: Living Water Ministries, 919 Cross Lanes Drive, Cross Lanes, will host a Community Day of free food, games and fellowship from noon until 4 p.m.
Fish & Spaghetti Dinners: Institute Church of the Nazarene 208 Washington Ave., Institute, will sell fish and spaghetti dinners from noon until 5 p.m. Local deliveries will be available on orders of $15 or more. Call 304-768-6889 starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, to place orders.
Dunbar Splash Park: The Dunbar Splash Park will be open from 1 until 3 p.m. at Dunbar First Baptist Church, 311 16th St., Dunbar.
Marmet Music/Dance: No Regrets will perform on stage from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Saturday concert/dance at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Gospel Sing: The Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus will perform at a 7 p.m. gospel sing at Mountain Heights Church, 1201 Chestnut St. in South Charleston.
Bulltown Cruise-In: The Bulltown Historical Association will sponsor the inaugural Bulltown Cruise-In for History from 1 to 5 p.m. in Burnsville. The event will include tours and demonstrations, food, music and door prizes. For more information, call the Bulltown Historical Area Museum at 304-452-8170.
Monday, Aug. 30
Haunted Trail Meeting: All ages are welcome to a meeting to discuss and plan this year’s St. Albans Haunted Trail. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Shelter #1 of St. Albans City Park.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Yoga on the Green: Yoga on the Green, free community yoga sessions, will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 21, in the large field behind St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 815 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans. Weather permitting, classes are taught by Larissa Gatens, on behalf of the St. Albans Ladies Club. Participants can park in the parking lot off of Cowl Drive behind the church. They should bring a mat (chair and bug spray are optional). Donations will be accepted on behalf of the St. Albans Ladies Club. The sessions are for ages 16 and older, and all attendees must sign waivers.
S.C. Business After Hours: The South Charleston Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After Hours at 5 p.m. at Harmony at Southridge, 801 Peyton Way, Charleston. The networking event will include tours of the independent and assisted-living facility. The cost is $10 for Chamber members and $15 for others. Email executivedirector@SouthCharlestonChamber.org,, call 304-744-0051 or register online at www.SouthCharlestonChamber.org.
Sissonville Christmas Meeting: A planning meeting for the 2021 Sissonville Community Christmas will start at 6 p.m. at the Sissonville library, 1 Tinney Lane, Sissonville.