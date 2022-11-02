Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Wednesday, Nov. 2

  • Montgomery Senior Expo: The “Live Well Be Well” Senior Expo will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Montgomery General Hospital, 401 Sixth Ave. in Montgomery. The Senior Expo will include a variety of educational sessions, healthy eating and exercise demonstrations, vendors, games, and door prizes. For more information, contact Donna Raynes at draynes@mghwv.org or 304-442-7424.
  • Mountain Roots Auditions: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre will conduct auditions from 4 to 9 p.m. for “An Appalachian Christmas Carol,” a modern version of the Charles Dickens novel, at 2700 East DuPont Ave. (Quincy Center) in Belle. Twenty roles are available for children, teenagers, and adults. The show will be performed at 8 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 17 and 3 p.m. on Dec. 18. No appointments are necessary to audition. For more information, visit mountainrootstheatre.org or call 681-264-0776.

