Thursday, March 30
- DEP Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection offices at 601 57th St., S.E., in Kanawha City. To schedule a donation appointment or receive more information, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to www.redcrossblood.org.
- WCC Sale: The Woman’s Club of Charleston’s first 2023 sale is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the WCC clubhouse, 1600 Virginia St., E., in Charleston. Sale items will include clothing, shoes, handbags, jewelry, linens, household items, and various miscellaneous items. Funds will be used for interior repairs. Call 304-552-8015 for more details.
- Marmet Smoke Alarms: Installation of free smoke alarms in Marmet households is scheduled to begin between 2 and 6 p.m. in the town. To request smoke alarm installations, call the American Red Cross at 681-220-0681.
- ‘Little Shop’ Auditions: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will conduct singing/reading auditions for the musical “Little Shop of Horrors” at 7:30 p.m. at the CLOG theater, 411 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston. Those auditioning should prepare a vocal selection and bring sheet music for the accompanist, if the selected number is not from the show. Scripts for reading auditions will be provided. “Little Shop of Horrors” will be performed June 9-11 and June 16-18 at the CLOG theater. For a list of available show roles and more information, visit charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
Friday, March 31
- Grandparents’ Support Meeting: A free Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Group meeting, facilitated by West Virginia HealthRight, will get underway at 1:15 p.m. at Marmet Town Hall, 9403 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Marmet. Participants should arrive 15 minutes early to check in. For more information, phone 304-340-1558.
- Fire & Rescue Ribbon Cutting: The City of Hurricane will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. at the new Hurricane Fire and Rescue Station at 1 Rescue Way, just off Midland Trail past Hurricane Bridge Park. A community open house is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the station, to offer tours, children’s activities and more.
- ‘Wizard of Oz’: The Children’s Theatre of Charleston will present “The Wizard of Oz” Friday, March 31, through Sunday, April 2, at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. For advance tickets or more information, go to www.ctoc.org.
W.Va. Home Show: The 2023 West Virginia Home Show will be held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Friday, March 31, through Sunday, April 2. Show hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Daily admission is $9 for adults and $8 for seniors; ages 15 and younger will be admitted free. For more information, go to www.wvhomeshow.com.
KV Community Band: Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point in Scott Depot, will host the Kanawha Valley Community Band in a spring concert. The evening will start with dessert at 6:30 p.m.. The free concert will begin at 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 1
- Sissonville Spring Cleanup: A Kanawha County Spring Cleanup of residential debris will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the intersection of Sissonville Drive and Casdorph Road in Sissonville. To find out what items can or cannot be dropped off or for further information, call the Kanawha County Planning and Development Office at 304-357-0570.
- Nitro Yoga Classes: Alisha Robinson leads yoga classes every Saturday at 9 a.m. at the West Sattes Community Center, 234 Lee Ave. in Nitro. The fee is $5 per class.
- Veterans’ Assistance Program: The City of Nitro will host a program for military veterans from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nitro Wars Museum, 2003 20th St. in Nitro. Representatives from the Herschel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center and other local veterans’ organizations will be on site to discuss programs and benefits and answer questions.
- Hurricane Spring Festival: The United Methodist Women of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane, will sponsor the annual Spring Festival and Easter Egg and Craft Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church. Crafters and vendors will offer a variety of merchandise, jewelry, wood items, hand-crafted bags, unique fabric gifts, and more. Handmade Easter eggs will be available in vanilla, coconut, cherry nut, maple nut, and peanut butter flavors, dipped in milk chocolate or dark chocolate. Baked goods, candies, hot dogs, barbecues, and beverages will also be available for purchase. For directions to the church or more information, visit www.forrestburdette.com. To place an advance egg order, call the church office at 304-562-5903.
- Clendenin Little League Fundraiser: A fundraising event to benefit Clendenin Little League will take place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Chandler’s Pumpkin Farm in Elkview. Activities will include a yard sale and vendor fair. Spaces can be reserved for $10 each. To register or receive more information, call or text Sarah at 304-389-3902 or Brandy at 304-989-4011.
- Spring Amphibian Program: A presentation on spring amphibians will begin at 1 p.m. at the Forks of Coal State Natural Area Foundation, 301 Forks of Coal Way, Alum Creek.
- Virgil Tate ‘Egg-Stravaganza’: Camp Virgil Tate will host its second annual Egg-Stravaganza from noon to 3 p.m. at the camp between Sissonville and Cross Lanes. A total of 20,000 eggs will be hidden across Camp Virgil Tate. The cost is $15 per egg hunter, with proceeds going to support Camp Virgil Tate operations. Egg hunters should bring their own baskets, and they will be able to cash in their eggs for prizes. For more information, phone 304-741-5657.
- Autism Event: In celebration of Autism Awareness Month, “Light Up the Night for Autism” is scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Valley Park in Hurricane. Participants should meet at Shelter No. 4 to decorate a lantern with provided markers, stickers and other items. Lanterns will be launched on the pond at 8 p.m. The event is free; donations will be accepted.
Charleston Heart Ball: The American Heart Association’s Charleston Heart Ball fundraiser, “An Enchanted Evening,” will begin at 6 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Attractions will include music by the Santa Cruz Band, a magician, food, live and silent auctions, and recognition of Heart of Gold Award winner Dr. Nathan Kister and “Survivor Spotlight” honoree Hillary Gore. Individual tickets are $150 each. For tickets or additional information, go to event.gives/charlestonwvheartball.
Sunday, April 2
- Marmet Easter Eggs: For toddlers up to fifth grade students, the annual Marmet Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Marmet ball field. Bring your own baskets.
- East Bank Easter Eggs: The East Bank Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and East Bank Volunteer Fire Department will host their second annual Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. at Calvert Field in East Bank. The hunt is for children 12 and younger, divided into age categories. The event will include photographs with the Easter Bunny, refreshments, snacks, and prizes.
Monday, April 3
- SCPL Puzzle Competition: The South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston, will host a puzzle competition at 5:30 p.m. for patrons ages 18 and older. Players can have as many as five people on a team. Puzzles will also be available for adult patrons to work on non-competitively for relaxation and socialization.
Tuesday, April 4
- WVSU Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Wilson Student Union of West Virginia State University in Institute. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
- ‘St. Albans Writes’: Local author Matthew Perry will discuss his book, “You Are So Far Behind, You Think You Are In Front,” about his father, Frank “Bub” Perry, a retired military master sergeant, at the April meeting of “St. Albans Writes” speaker series that features writers with St. Albans ties. The book contains stories from his father’s life, his life with Matthew and his involvement in what is now local history. Perry will speak from 6 to 8 p.m. at the St. Albans Branch Library, 602 Fourth St. in St. Albans.
- KV Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 6 p.m. at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston. Call 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com for further information about the club.