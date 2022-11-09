Wednesday, Nov. 9
Dementia Support Group: A dementia support group meeting will take place from 3 until 4 p.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St Albans. The meetings are open to anyone dealing with a loved one who has dementia. For more information about the group, call Cheryl at 304-747-8127.
Thursday, Nov. 10
- Mobile Food Pantry: The Mountaineer Food Bank will have its mobile food pantry providing items for Fayette County residents only from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or while supplies last) at the Oakland Church of God, 433 Kanawha Ave. in Smithers.
- BVCTC Open House: BridgeValley Community and Technical College will host an open house, for all majors, at Davis Hall on its Montgomery campus, beginning at 5:30 p.m. To register for the event, go to bridgevalley.edu/open-house. For further information, contact the BVCTC Student Affairs office at 304-205-6700.
- Community Thanksgiving Night: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor a Community Thanksgiving Night for children in grades kindergarten to third grade from 7 until 8:30 p.m. at the Hansford Community Center, 500 Washington St. in St. Albans. The evening will include a showing of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” along with live music, free pizza and hot dogs, face painting, coloring contests, cake walks, giveaways, and prizes. Admission is free.
- Montgomery Veterans Program: The GFWC Woman’s Club of Montgomery will host a program for area military veterans at the Montgomery Community Center, which is the former David S. Long Alumni Center, 612 Third Ave., Montgomery, at 7 p.m. Topics will include veterans’ benefits such as disabilities, compensation, pensions, and more. All community veterans are encouraged to attend. Light refreshments will be served.
- Woodworkers’ Meeting: The Valley Woodworkers of West Virginia will meet at the group’s clubhouse, 300 12th St. in Dunbar. Visitors are welcome at 6 p.m. for shop tours and fellowship. The business meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. The group meets on the second Thursday of each month at the Dunbar clubhouse.
Friday, Nov. 11
3 Betties Fundraisers: The 3 Betties Foundation will sponsor a pair of fundraisers to help those dealing with a cancer diagnosis. On Friday, Nov. 11, a “Night of Hope with Holly,” featuring Holly Forbes, will be presented at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for general admission or $50 for a VIP meet-and-greet ticket. The second annual Christmas for a Cure Craft Show will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Sacred Heart gymnasium on Leon Sullivan Way in Charleston. For more information about either event, email Chad at Herdfan-1@hotmail.com.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Craft Expo/Bake Sale: The Woman’s Club of Nitro will present Santa’s Handmade Craft Expo and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 2205 Second Ave. in Nitro. The expo will include hand-crafted merchandise, primitives, honey, apple butter, quilts, lotions, goat milk soap, and more. Along with baked goods, sausage biscuits will be available for purchase for breakfast, as will homemade pulled pork barbecues, with baked beans, cole slaw and macaroni salad for lunch.
Silent Book Club: The Silent Book Club, Charleston Chapter, will meet for its next monthly gathering to read together in silent camaraderie from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Daily Dose Cafe, 5206-1/2
- MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Kanawha City. More information is available at the SilentBookClubCharlestonWV page on Facebook or silentbook.club/blogs/events/silent-book-club-charleston-wv
- Fine Arts Sale: Seven local artists will participate in a pre-Black Friday Fine Arts Sale of jewelry, paintings, pottery, sculptures, and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Garage, 3057 Mount. Vernon Road, in Scott Depot. Call 304-610-5493 for more information.
- Marmet Music/Dance: Dixie Highway will perform at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet, from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is $10 per person.
- Bluegrass Show: The Kevin Prater Band will perform a bluegrass concert, starting at 7 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Camp on Route 10 in Barboursville. For more information, call 304-743-5749.
Thalea String Quartet: The Thalea String Quartet, the Doctoral Fellowship String Quartet at the University of Maryland, will perform at 7 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist, Quarrier and Morris streets, in Charleston, as part of the Charleston Chamber Music Society’s 80th season of concerts. Non-reserved tickets are $20 each at the door or season tickets can be used. Children will be admitted free with a paying adult.
Sunday, Nov. 13
- S.A. Veterans Celebration: A Veterans Day celebration is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. at the St. Albans Historical Society, 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans. Organizers are seeking photos of those who served in the military. Photos, along with name, branch of service, and rank should be emailed by Thursday, Nov. 10, to deniseash73@gmail.com.
- Swing Sing: Swing Sing 2022, featuring show choirs from all eight Kanawha County high schools, will get underway at 2:30 p.m. at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
- St. John’s Book Club: The St. John’s United Methodist Church Book Club meets at 1 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the church at 4536 Teays Valley Road, Room 250, in Scott Depot. The Nov. 15 title for discussion will be “My Remarkable Journey” by Kathryn Johnson. The Dec. 20 books for discussion will be “The Other Wise Man” by Henry Van Dyke and “A Marriage Carol” by Chris Fabry. On Jan. 17, the group will discuss “Past Perfect” by Danielle Steel. For more information, call Peggy Kuhl at 304-638-3659 or the church at 304-757-6343.
- Nitro Wastewater Utility: Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility will meet at 3 p.m. at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau, 201 21st St. in Nitro. A copy of the agenda will be posted in the Nitro Sanitary Board office on the day of the meeting. For more information, call 304-755-3669.
- S.C. Business After Hours: The South Charleston Chamber of Commerce will present a Business After Hours networking event at 5 p.m. at Harmony at Southridge, 801 Peyton Way in Charleston. Participants are asked to bring canned goods to donate to a local food pantry/shelter. The cost is $10 for SCCC members and $15 for others. To RSVP or receive more information, contact the SCCC at executivedirector@southcharlestonchamber.org.
- Charleston Coin Club: The Charleston Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., Charleston. A coin auction will be held. For more information, call 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com.