Wednesday, Feb. 16
WVSU Day at Capitol: The annual West Virginia State University Day at the Capitol is scheduled at the state Capitol in Charleston. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., more than 20 informational displays will be set up outside the House and Senate chambers, presenting a variety of educational offerings to be found at WVSU, information on student services, admissions, Extension services, athletics and alumni events.
Disabilities Information Fair: The first Kanawha County Schools Disabilities Information Fair is scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. at the Beni Kedem Temple, 100 Quarrier St., Charleston. The free event will include information, services and resources for parents and guardians. Among the agencies attending will be Legal Aid of West Virginia, Job Squad, Fair Shake, Disability Rights of West Virginia, CARES, BridgeValley Community and Technical College and the Appalachian Center for Independent Living. Free parking will be available at the Beni Kenem Temple. Masks are required for this event.
Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call the center at 304-348-6404.
Library Virtual Storytime: The Kanawha County Public Library will host a reading of Scott Campbell’s “Hug Machine” for children and their caregivers at 10:30 a.m. on the KCPL Facebook page.
CLOG Tap Workshops: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will host tap dance workshops for its April/May production of “Something Rotten” each evening through Thursday, Feb. 17, at the CLOG theater, 411 Tennessee Ave., Charleston. Tap workshops will start at 7 p.m. for beginning dancers and 8 p.m. for intermediate and more advanced dancers. Tap shoes are required. “Something Rotten” singing, reading and dancing auditions are scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 22 through Feb. 24. Masks and vaccination cards are required for the tap workshops and auditions. For more details, go to www.charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Dunbar Blood Drive: The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive from 2 until 7 p.m. at the Dunbar Church of the Nazarene, 1334 Lightner Ave., Dunbar. Appointments can be scheduled at www.AmericanRedCross.com.
Needle Arts Group: Anyone interested in using a needle to create hand-stitched items is encouraged to attend Majestic Mountains Needle Arts meetings on the third Thursday of every month. Members include beginning stitchers to accomplished artists specializing in a wide variety of needlework. The next meeting will start at 6:15 p.m. in the Conference Room of the Dunbar Public Library, 301 12th St., Dunbar. Members and visitors are invited to gather as early as 5:30 p.m. to visit or enjoy open stitching prior to the meeting. In addition to the business meeting, members will be stitching the Star Light Star Bright Humbug project. Go tot Facebook or MMNAEGA.org or email nielsen413@suddenlink.net for additional information and meeting updates.
GWHS Open House: John Adams Middle School eighth grade students and their parents/guardians are invited to an open house at George Washington High School in Charleston at 6 p.m., to be held in the GWHS auditorium. The open house will include discussions of ninth grade scheduling options and other information.
Montclaire String Quartet: The Montclaire String Quartet will celebrate Black History Month with a concert which will include “String Quartet No. 2 in A Minor” by Florence Price, “Dohnanyi Serenade” and “Mozart Flute Quartet in D Major.” Guest artists Mary Ann Nelson, flute, and Yaniv Gutman, violin, will perform with the quartet. The concert will get underway at 7:30 p.m. in the Davis Fine Arts Building at West Virginia State University’s Davis Fine Arts Building on the Institute campus. Admission is free.
Square Dance Class: Square dance classes are held from 7 until 9 p.m. every Thursday at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane. The Feb. 17 class is free. For more information, call 304-389-4861 or 304-586-1131.
S.C. City Council: The South Charleston City Council is scheduled to meet in Council chambers at 401 D St. in South Charleston at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18
Pier Ribbon Cutting: The City of Montgomery will conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its recently installed fishing pier at 11 a.m. Located at Adams Street Park, the project has been named “Pier at 6th and Adams.”
Nitro Appreciation Luncheon: The WV Home Mission Ladies LIFT group will host an appreciation luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church activity building at 1128 Benamatti Ave. in Nitro. The luncheon is for all City of Nitro first responders and city employees.
EMS Archery Tournament: The 12th Annual Elkview Middle School Archery Tournament and inaugural Elkview Middle 3D Tournament will begin at 4 p.m. today and continue from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Charleston International Club: The Charleston International Club will meet in person and on Zoom at 6 p.m. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd., E., in Charleston. The guest speaker will be Ken Wright, a retired Charleston doctor, who will speak about his medical missions to Haiti. To view the meeting via Zoom, contact David Mould at davidhmould@gmail.com for an invitation and log-in information.
Hansford Valentine’s Party: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will host a Valentine’s Party from 7 until 9 p.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St. Albans. All activities are free for this family-oriented event. Domino’s Pizza and Bammy’s Chili Dogs will provide free food and refreshments. Activities will include music, games, prizes, face painting and more.
Cupid Fun Run & Walk: A Cupid Fun Run and Walk will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. at Valley Park in Hurricane. The registration fee is $10 and can be paid beginning at 4:45 p.m. at the Valley Park Conference Center or by contacting Cathy Schrader at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org to pre-register. Every participant will receive a treat bag and prizes will be awarded to the run and walk winners. Proceeds will benefit Lily’s Place, a facility that provides medical care to infants with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome. Following the run and walk, a free Early Childhood Event will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Open to families of children up to age 9, the event will include a brief parents’ workshop, a kids’ zone and interactive activities. Families will receive a take-home activity kit as well. Pre-registration for this event is required, also by contacting Cathy Schrader at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org.
‘James & the Giant Peach:’ “James and the Giant Peach” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans. Other performances are slated for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19, Feb. 25 and Feb. 26 and 2 p.m. Feb. 20 and 27. For tickets or more information, go to albanartscenter.com.
Tech Homecoming Dinner: The 2022 West Virginia University Institute of Technology Distinguished Alumni Awards Reception and Dinner will be held at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels, Raleigh County. The reception will get underway at 6:30 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased and more Homecoming information, including a complete schedule of events, can be viewed at homecoming.wvutech.edu.
Silent Movie Night: Peter Richard Conte will be in concert on the Harrah Symphonic Organ for Silent Movie Night at 7 p.m. at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. The silent movie program will include “The Kid” (1921), starring Charlie Chaplin, and a short feature, “The Haunted House” (1921), with Buster Keaton. The Harrah Symphonic Organ is a combination pipe and digital instrument handcrafted by church member Allen Harrah and sponsored by the United Methodist Women. Admission is $10 and free for students. For more information, call the church office at 304-562-5903.
Saturday, Feb. 19
CPR/BLS Class: The Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department will offer Heartsaver CPR training and a BLS (Basic Life Support) class at the fire department, 5380 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes. Heartsaver training will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The BLS class will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. and is limited to 10 participants. Pre-registration is required by going to www.tmvfd.com or calling the TVFD office at 304-776-7963 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is $40 cash or check or $42 by credit card.
Maple Day: The Ronk Family Farm will host its annual Maple Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 725 Whispering Pines in Alum Creek. Among the activities and attractions will be a maple sausage pancake breakfast; a display of the oldest-known bottle of syrup in the world, made in 1859 in West Virginia; hourly demonstrations of how to properly tap maple trees for syrup extraction; and, weather permitting, pony rides for children. For directions to the farm or more information, contact Paul or Rachel Ronk at 304-545-7066.
Relief Printmaking Workshop: Charleston artist Brianna Taft will conduct an interactive relief printmaking workshop at 11 a.m. at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. Learn how to make your own ukiyo-e-inspired print using relief printing and planography (monoprint) techniques. All materials are included for this hands-on workshop that will take place in the Truist Foundation Art Studio of the Clay Center. The cost is $25 per person. Advance reservation is required, as the maximum capacity for the class is 15 people. To check availability for reserving a slot, visit claycenter.org.
SCPL Movie Club: The Reel Cinephiles Movie Club is scheduled to meet at noon at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston. For more details, go to scplwv.org, call 304-744-6561 or email reference@scplwv.org
Family STEM Program: Kanawha County Public Library will host a Family STEM Storytime and Activity at 2 p.m. on the KCPL Facebook page. The program will include the reading of a book on a science topic, followed by a demonstration of science in action.
Harmonies of the Heart Gala: In celebration of Selina Midkiff’s 31 years as the founding and artistic director of the Appalachian Children’s Chorus, the Harmonies of the Heart Gala will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites hotel in Charleston. Free baby-sitting on the premises is included for children ages 5 and up; pre-registration is required. Tickets are $100 per person and $75 each for previous choristers of ACC and their parents. As part of the festivities, ACC will be holding a silent auction. Tickets can be purchased at app.donorview.com/v7YDw or by contacting the ACC office at accinfo@wvacc.org or 304-343-1111.
Ariel String Quartet: The Charleston Chamber Music Society will continue its 80th concert season by hosting a performance by the Ariel String Quartet at 7 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist, Quarrier and Morris streets on Charleston’s East End. Non-reserved tickets are $20 each at the door or season tickets can be used. Children will be admitted free when accompanied by an adult. For additional information, contact CCMS Executive Director N. David Stern at ndavids@aol.com or go online to charlestonchambermusic.org.
Marmet Music/Dance: Southern Draw will perform from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Monday, Feb. 21
UC Maroon & Gold Day: The University of Charleston will host its annual Maroon and Gold Day from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the UC campus. Visitors will be able to get a first-hand look at the University of Charleston student experience by exploring academic, co-curricular and extracurricular programs; learning about the admissions process and institutional scholarships and grants. Campus tours and lunch are also included during the day. Registration is due by Friday, Feb. 18. To register for Maroon & Gold Day or find out more, go to ucwv.elluciancrmrecruit.com.
‘Great Decisions’: Kanawha County Public Library will host “Great Decisions” on its Facebook page at 6 p.m. “Great Decisions” is America’s largest discussion program on world affairs. February’s topic is “Changing Demographics in the World.”
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Montgomery Park Board: The Montgomery Park Board will meet at 7 p.m. at the Montgomery Community Center, 612 Third Ave. in Montgomery.
‘Sleeping Beauty, The Awakening’: The River City Youth Ballet Ensemble, West Virginia Youth Symphony, Appalachian Children’s Chorus and Children’s Theatre of Charleston will present “Sleeping Beauty, the Awakening” at 7 p.m. at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. To purchase tickets, contact the Clay Center box office at 304-561-3570 or visit www.theclaycenter.org.
Charleston Civic Chorus: The Charleston Civic Chorus is rehearsing weekly for its spring concert to be performed on May 15 at the Baptist Temple, Morris and Quarrier streets on Charleston’s East End. The group rehearses from 7:15 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Baptist Temple and is seeking new members. Prospective members are welcome to visit prior to each rehearsal. Enter the church by 7:10 p.m. at the Morris Street entrance. COVID-19 protocols are being followed, including wearing masks and social distancing; proof of vaccination and booster shots is also required. For further information, contact the CCC’s director, Dr. Dirk Johnson, at 1-801-503-4399 and leave a message.