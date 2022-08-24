Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

calendar graphic

Wednesday, Aug. 24

  • Caregiver Job Fair: Central West Virginia Aging Services will host a job fair and open interviews for caregivers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4510-C Pennsylvania Ave., Suite C, in Charleston. Full-time and part-time openings are available for qualified in-home caregivers.
  • Pinch Fire Prevention Carnival: The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department will host a Fire Prevention Carnival Wednesday, Aug. 24, through Saturday, Aug. 27. Carnival hours will be 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you