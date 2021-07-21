Wednesday, July 21
Walk-In Wednesday Vaccinations: On Wednesdays in July, parents can bring their children to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee St., E., Charleston, for childhood/back-to-school immunizations without an appointment. The clinic will be open for childhood immunizations from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, July 21 and 28. Parents can also schedule an appointment for childhood immunizations on other days by calling 304-348-8080. A parent or guardian must accompany the child for the entire visit. Bring the student’s current vaccine record and insurance information. No one will be turned away because of a lack of insurance. Because a large number of people may be present, KCHD officials encourage people to wear masks. A complete schedule of required school vaccines is posted at oeps.wv.gov.
Tent Revival: New Testament Community Church will hold tent revival services at 7 p.m. nightly through Saturday, July 24. Each service will feature a different preacher and gospel singers. Follow the signs along Kellys Creek Road to the revival site.
Thursday, July 22
Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. (or when produce is sold out) at Kanawha Salines Presbyterian Church, one block from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home, in Malden. Available produce will include red tomatoes, squash, zucchini, green bell peppers, corn, half runners, green beans and more, along with fresh eggs, homemade sweet pickles, chow chow, honey, and assorted baked goods made by ladies of the church. Produce is provided by Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo. Proceeds support church outreach projects.
Listening Session: Wild Wonderful Healthy West Side will host a public listening session for community input, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1000 Sixth St., on Charleston’s West Side.
Nitro Tent Revival: Living Water Ministries will host an old-fashioned tent revival at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22, through Saturday, July 24, at the base of the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge in Nitro. Pastor Mike Martin will speak each evening, with special singing each night.
Friday, July 23
Friday Night Jam Session: Blame and Steve Mullins will perform music at the Elk River Community and Education Center’s Friday Night Jam Session in Elkview. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the band starts at 7 p.m. The center’s thrift store will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Pardners and Frank Conn will perform on July 30. For directions or more information, contact the Elk River Community and Education Center at 304-965-3722.
Saturday, July 24
S.C. Clothes Closet: The Fifth Avenue Church of God in South Charleston, which was closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen its community clothes closet from 10 a.m. to noon. Good, clean summer clothes for men, women and children are free to those in need, with no questions asked. Park in the E Street parking lot, enter the church through the E Street doors and follow the signs down the stairs. Those who have not been vaccinated are asked to wear a mask.
MADfest: The Mountain Artist Democracy Entertainment Club, the City of Nitro and the Ridenour Regatta are partnering to present MADfest 2021 at Ridenour Lake in Nitro. The inaugural event is designed to bring awareness to the mental health challenges in the area. It will include several area bands and artists. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There is no cover charge. All proceeds will go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Video Documentary: The Baha’is Center of Charleston, 166 Sunset Drive, Charleston, will host a viewing of the National Center for Race Amity documentary, “An American Story: Race Amity and the Other Tradition,” at 4 p.m. In contrast to the lens of racism in America’s social history, the documentary looks at friendships rooted in America’s “Other Tradition” of race amity: Fredrick Douglass and Daniel O’Connell, Harriet Tubman and Thomas Garrett, Mary Bethune and Eleanor Roosevelt, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rabbi Heschel, and Cesar Chavez, Dorothy Huerta and Fred Ross. The video will pause at times to elevate a conversation on race amity. For more information, contact the Baha’is of Charleston at 304-982-3474.
Marmet Music/Dance: Insured Sound will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Monday, July 26
ACC Summer Camp: The Appalachian Children’s Chorus is offering its annual Fine Arts summer camp, sponsored by Huntington Bank. The week-long camp is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m., to be held in person at the Southeast Church of the Nazarene in Kanawha City. The cost is $75 for the week; financial aid is available to those who qualify. For questions or for a registration form, call 304-343-1111 or email accinfo@wvacc.org.
SCPL Board Meeting: The South Charleston Public Library Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston.
Tuesday, July 27
Morning Yoga Class: The Charleston Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor a free yoga class at Magic Island on Kanawha Boulevard, W., in Charleston. Debora Mattingly will lead the class, which is limited to 75 members. Participants should bring their own mats. For COVID-19 requirements and other information, phone 304-348-6860.
CToC Showcase Meeting: Eighth through 12th grade students interested in becoming involved in community theater are invited to a Beyond the Stage activity at 6:30 p.m. at the Children’s Theatre of Charleston’s rehearsal space, 115 Spring St., Charleston. The Beyond the Stage teen group will discuss theater-related topics such as props, costumes, set design, auditions, workshops, mentoring, shadowing and leadership opportunities.
Reading Rumpus: The South Charleston Public Library will host an end-of-summer Reading Rumpus program at Oakes Field in South Charleston. Youth programs will get underway at 5:30 p.m. Activities for adults will start at 7 p.m. Tony M. Music will provide live music and the Wall of Prizes winners will be announced at the event.
St. Albans Ladies Club: All ladies interested in community involvement while having fun are invited to the monthly meetings of the St. Albans Ladies Club. The club meets on the last Tuesday of every month at the St. Albans Historical Society, building, 400 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans. This evening’s meeting will start at 6 p.m.