Wednesday, Dec. 29
Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call the center at 304-348-6404.
Virtual Storytime: The Kanawha County Public Library will present a Virtual Storytime program for children via its Facebook page at 10:30 a.m.
S.C. Grand Opening: A ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration are planned to begin at 11 a.m. at Lavish, a new event venue, located at 4827 MacCorkle Ave., S.W., in South Charleston. For more information, visit the Lavish Facebook page or call 304-206-5766.
Minecraft Online: The Kanawha County Public Library invites teenage patrons to sign into Discord and Xbox Live to play Minecraft, starting at 4 p.m. For more information, go to the KCPL website at www.kcpls.org
Thursday, Dec. 30
Nitro Library Hours: The Nitro Public Library will close at 3 p.m. for the New Year’s holiday and reopen on Monday, Jan. 3, at its regular business hours.
Five-Word Story: The Kanawha County Public Library will host its weekly Five-Word Story program on its Facebook page at 4 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 31
Noon Year’s Eve: The Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston will host a Noon Year’s Eve event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Activities will include hat making, an official countdown complete with confetti poppers, an apple juice toast and a dance party. This event is included with museum admission and free for Clay Center members. For more information, visit theclaycenter.org
First Chapter Friday: At 3 p.m., the Kanawha County Public Library will offer sneak peeks at a variety of chapter books in its weekly First Chapter Friday program on the KCPL Facebook page.
Gospel Concert: Gospel soloist Jim Edens is scheduled to sing at Liberty Church, Campbells Creek, at 7 p.m.
Elkview NYE Concert: Ruff Country and Phil Moles will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. to midnight at the Elk River Community and Education Center on Main Street in Elkview. Concessions will be available from 5 to 9 p.m. The center’s thrift store will be closed. Finger foods will be served from 9 p.m. until midnight. Admission is $5 per person; children under 12 will be admitted free. For more information, call 304-965-3722.
Alban Concert: The Kind Thieves, along with BERTH and DJ Tim Hoover will perform a New Year’s Eve concert at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 each and can be ordered online at ticketpeak.com
Saturday, Jan. 1
First Day Hike: The Forks of Coal State Natural Area Foundation will host a First Day Hike at 11 a.m. at the Forks of Coal State Natural Area, located south of Southridge on U.S. 119. A choice of two hikes will be offered and refreshments will be available. Participants should meet at the front of the new Claudia L. Workman Wildlife Education Center. For more information, visit the foundation’s Facebook page or website at www.forksofcoalfoundation.org.
Rail-Trail Hike: Active Southern West Virginia will conduct a First Day Hike at 11 a.m. along the Hawks Nest Rail-Trail in Fayette County. The four-and-a-half-mile hike down to the New River from Ansted will follow the mill creek. The trail includes a foundation from an old mill, waterfalls, mines and more. The trail head is on Hawks Nest Road (turn by the Walgreens and go under U.S. 60). The hike will be led at a leisurely pace by Active Southern West Virginia community captains. Active SWV encourages supervisors, participants and spectators to wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), including appropriate face coverings, as recommended by each county health department. They may remove face coverings while participating and maintaining 6 feet of distance from others, as recommended by each county health department. An online waiver must be signed prior to the start of the hike. Visit the Facebook event page for further information.
SAHS New Year’s 5K: The 2022 Race Into the New Year Prediction 5K Run, the second in the 2021-2022 Kanawha Valley 5K Winter Series, will get underway at 2 p.m. at St. Albans High School, 2100 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. A virtual participation option is available. There will be no race day registrations taken. To register in advance or learn more, go to runsignup.com.