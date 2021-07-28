Wednesday, July 28
Walk-In Wednesday Vaccinations: Parents or legal guardians can bring their children to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee St., E., Charleston, for childhood/back-to-school immunizations without an appointment. The clinic will be open for childhood immunizations from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Parents or guardians can also schedule an appointment for childhood immunizations on other days by calling 304-348-8080. A parent or guardian must accompany the child for the entire visit. Bring the student’s current vaccine record and insurance information. No one will be turned away because of a lack of insurance. Because a large number of people may be present, KCHD officials encourage people to wear masks. A complete schedule of required school vaccines is posted at oeps.wv.gov.
Thursday, July 29
Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. (or until produce is sold out beforehand) at Kanawha Salines Presbyterian Church, one block from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home, in Malden. Produce available includes half runners, bi-color corn on the cob, red and green tomatoes, green peppers, small cucumbers, summer squash and zucchini, along with honey, eggs, homemade baked goods and sweet and bread and butter pickles.
S.C. Business After Hours: The South Charleston Chamber of Commerce will sponsor an Olympics-themed Business After Hours networking event, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Little Creek Golf Course, 99 Fairway Drive, South Charleston. Activities will include lawn games, a putting contest, cornhole and more. Attendance is free, but registration is required. To RSVP/register, visit www.southcharlestonchamber.org, email executivedirector@SouthCharlestonChamber.org or call 304-744-0051.
Hatfield-McCoy Presentation: Chris Zeto with the Hatfield-McCoy Trail Association will host a public presentation and workshop highlighting tourism-based businesses, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers. The Hatfield-McCoy Trails have spurred community-based economic growth in the southern Coalfields region by encouraging local businesses around a huge tourism asset. The Upper Kanawha Valley is poised to be the gateway to year-round outdoor recreation in the Mountain State and opportunities to do so for small businesses will be discussed.
NHS 2021 Celebration: The rescheduled Nitro High School Class of 2021 celebration is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Nitro City Park, according to the NHS Facebook page.
Friday, July 30
Friday Night Jam Session: Pardners and Frank Conn will perform music at the Elk River Community and Education Center’s Friday Night Jam Session in Elkview. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the band starts at 7 p.m. The center’s thrift store will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. For directions or more information, contact the Elk River Community and Education Center at 304-965-3722.
Live on the Levee: The Kentucky Headhunters will perform at 7:30 p.m., following a 6:30 p.m. opening act, Ducain, at Live on the Levee, on the Schoenbaum Stage of Haddad Riverfront Park on Kanawha Boulevard, E., in Charleston. Admission is free.
Saturday, July 31
Sissonville Library Sales: The Sissonville Branch Library, 1 Tinney Lane, Charleston, will host a farmers market, flea market and hot dog sale from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Hot dogs, snacks and drinks will be available after 10:30 a.m.
S.A. Inclusive Playgroup: The St. Albans On Purpose Project will host its monthly Inclusive Playgroup activity from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at St. Albans Roadside Park. Children of all ages and abilities are invited; the play area includes a wheelchair swing, a Mommy & Me swing and wheelchair-accessible picnic tables and restrooms. For more information, email onpurposewv@gmail.com or visit the St. Albans On Purpose Project’s Facebook page.
Community Cornhole Tournament: The inaugural Team CPD Inaugural Community Cornhole Tournament will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the University of Charleston Stadium/Laidley Field in Charleston. The event will include an emergency vehicle show, raffles and prizes, live entertainment, vendors, a Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association adoption truck and more. Tournament sign-ups will start at 8 a.m. The registration fee is $40 per team. For more information, contact Lt. David Payne at 304-348-6470 or Ron Clark at 304-546-0235. General admission is $5 per person.
Fish/Chicken Wing Dinners: Institute Church of the Nazarene, 208 Washington Ave., Institute, will sell fish and chicken wing dinners from noon to 5 p.m. Local deliveries will be available on orders of $15 or more. Starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, call 304-768-6889 to place an order.
Homecoming/Gospel Sing: The sixth annual Southern Roane County/Looneyville Homecoming/Gospel Sing will be held on the grounds of the Rock Altar Tabernacle. Food and fellowship begin at 4 p.m. The gospel sing will get underway at 6:30 p.m. Scheduled singers include the Brighterside Quartet, the Bowens, Tracy Miller and Jim Edens.
Marmet Music/Dance: Rimshot will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Sunday, Aug. 1
The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing during the 11 a.m. service at Cathedral of Prayer, 2326 Pennsylvania Ave. Charleston.
W.Va. Donor Day: Sunday, Aug. 1, will be the first-ever West Virginia Donor Day, encouraging state residents to register to become organ donors. To sign up or receive additional information, visit donatelife.wv.gov.
Monday, Aug. 2
WVSILC Virtual Meeting: The West Virginia Statewide Independent Living Council will meet from 1 to 5 p.m., as well as 9 a.m. until noon Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Stonewall Resort in Roanoke. The meetings will also be available to stream via Zoom. For Zoom log-in details or additional information, call the WVSILC office at 855-855-9743 or 304-766-4624 or email wvsilc@wvsilc.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Nitro Blood Drive: Nitro Church of God, located at the corner of Second Avenue and 15th Street in Nitro, will host a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. The blood drive is being conducted in support of a church member, Logan Pennington, 18, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.