Wednesday, Dec. 7

  • UC Builders Club Luncheon: The annual University of Charleston Builders Club holiday luncheon, featuring entertainment by the University Singers, will begin at 11:30 a.m. at UC. The cost is $18 per person. To RSVP, call 304-357-4735.
  • Pearl Harbor Display: From 1:30 until 6 p.m., the St. Albans Historical Society will have a free exhibit of the pilot wheel of the USS West Virginia which was sunk in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, on display at the Society’s headquarters at 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans. The event will also include World War II-themed music and other wartime memorabilia. Light refreshments will be served.
  • Gaines Estate Music: The Gaines Estate, 225 West Maple Ave. in Fayetteville, will present live music from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays in December (excluding Dec. 21). Scheduled performers include Acoustic Fusion on Dec. 7, Matt Harrison on Dec. 14 and Chet Lowther on Dec. 28. The Gaines will also host a New Year’s Eve party, featuring music by The Parachute Brigade, from 8 p.m. until midnight on Dec. 31. For more information, visit gainesestate.com or call 304-382-7509.

