Wednesday, June 2
WVSILC Meeting: The next West Virginia Statewide Independent Living Council meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. via Zoom. For the log-in information or other assistance, contact the WVSILC office at 855-855-9743 or 304-766-4624 or email wvsilc@wvsilc.org.
CLRA Meeting: To gather public input and suggestions for neighborhood improvements, the Charleston Land Reuse Agency will conduct a meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. at 602 Thompson St. (the intersection of Thompson and Lewis streets) on Charleston’s West Side. For additional details, phone 304-550-9567 or email john.butterworth@cityofcharleston.org.
Thursday, June 3
Woman’s Club Yard Sales: The yard sales at the Woman’s Club of Charleston, 1600 Virginia St., E., Charleston will continue on Thursday, June 3, and Thursday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Funds will be used to repair the main entrance to the clubhouse. Call 304-552-8015 for more information.
Friday, June 4
Church Rummage Sale: North Hills Baptist Church, 6108 Bobolink Lane in Sissonville, will host a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 4, and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5. All proceeds will go to the church’s Deacon Fund to assist families in the Sissonville community. For further information, contact Joyce Fanning at 304-984-9737.
Pop-Up Vaccine Clinic: A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic is scheduled for noon to 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans. One-dose vaccines from Johnson and Johnson will be available, as will the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 to 15. Minors seeking vaccinations must be accompanied by a parent or bring a signed school district permission slip to the clinic to qualify. The first 300 people who are vaccinated at the event will receive a $20 gift card to redeem at a St. Albans business as an incentive to help St. Albans become the first city in West Virginia to reach herd immunity.
‘The Women’: The Alban Arts Center will present “The Women” on stage at the center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans at 8 p.m. Other show times and dates are 8 p.m. June 5, 11 and 12 and 2 p.m. June 6 and 13. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors; they can be purchased at www.onthestage.com. Ticket numbers are limited, due to state requirements for social distancing. For more information, call 304-721-8896.
Kanawha Players: The Kanawha Players Theatre will perform its first onstage show since the COVID-19 pandemic started, “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon,” at 8 p.m. at the Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East Dupont Ave. in Belle (Quincy Mall). The show is a free-form comedy with audience participation, where two narrators and several actors attempt to combine all 209 of the Brothers Grimm’s stories. Additional performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. June 5, 11 and 12 and 3 p.m. June 6 and 13. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for seniors and students, with four-for-$40 packages available. For tickets and more details, go to www.onthestage.com or www.kanawhaplayers.org online, call 304-395-4628 or visit the Kanawha Players Theatre Facebook page.
Saturday, June 5
Montgomery Yard Sale: The GFWC Woman’s Club of Montgomery will have a large yard sale at the Montgomery Community Center (the former WVU Tech David S. Long Alumni Center) at 610 Third Ave., Montgomery, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds are for club community projects. For more information, call 304-415-5408.
S.C. Lions Golf Tournament: The South Charleston Lions Club will host a four-person, best-ball scramble golf tournament at Little Creek Golf Course. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The entry fee is is $200 per team and hole sponsorships are available for $100. Funds raised will be used by the Lions Club to support its community service projects. The club is soliciting donations from local businesses and individuals to sponsor a hole with a sign on the golf course or a donation of cash or a door prize. Checks can be mailed to South Charleston Lions Club, P.O. Box 8453, South Charleston, WV 25303. Call T.O. Dickey at 304-744-8154 for more details.
Rummage/Food Sale: A rummage, hot dog and bake sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Green Valley Church of God, 518 Green Valley Drive, St. Albans. All shoes and clothing will be free. Call 304-727-7940 for more information.
Churchwide Flea Market: St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, Ordnance Park, St. Albans, will host a churchwide flea market and hot dog and bake sale from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Rand Hot Dogs: The Rand Community Center’s monthly hot dog sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the center, 5701 Church Drive, Rand. Available will be Ellen’s delicious hot dogs, BBQs and hot bologna sandwiches, homemade desserts, chips and assorted canned drinks. Dine-in and carryout orders will be available. For local deliveries, call 304-925-9200. The center’s thrift store and clothing room will also be open.
Car Wash Fundraiser: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., members of the CAMC Cancer Center Relay for Life team, Let’s Flamingle, will be at the South Charleston Advance Auto, 315 MacCorkle Ave., S.W., South Charleston, washing cars to raise money for the American Cancer Society Relay for Life. They will also be selling hot dogs for the cause.
Museum Open House: The St. Albans Historical Society will host an open house at its museum, 404 Fourth Ave., St. Albans, adjacent to the C&O Depot, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Marmet Music: Restless will perform at 7 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Sunday, June 6
FMBC Anniversary Service: The Faith Missionary Baptist Church will conduct a 54th Anniversary service at 11 a.m., with guest speaker Dr. Dan Anderson, president of Appalachian Bible College near Beckley. The church is located at 701 West MacCorkle Ave., one mile west of Winfield Road near St. Albans. For more information, contact Pastor Mike Hager at 304-727-9491 or visit www.fmbcwv.org.
Morgan’s Kitchen: Beginning today, the Morgan’s Kitchen Museum will be open to the public from 2 to 4 p.m. every Sunday through August. Built circa 1846, the museum features pre-Civil War pioneer items and cookware. It is located along MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans across from the Parkway Flea Market. Admission is free.
The Back Door: The Back Door will be open at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in South Charleston. The ultra-contemporary service will offer music and a relevant message. The church is located at 905 Glendale Ave., South Charleston. Entrance to the service is on the side door on Daniels Avenue. The Back Door services take place every first and third Sundays of the month. For more information, contact the church office at 304-744-3211, ext. 1.
Tuesday, June 8
Nitro Wastewater Utility: A Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility meeting will begin at 3 p.m. at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau offices, 201 21st in Nitro. A copy of the meeting’s agenda will be posted on the day of the meeting in the Nitro Sanitary Board office.