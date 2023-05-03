The submission deadline for Metro calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. Items will also be placed weekly on the Metro Kanawha and Pulse online pages.
Wednesday, May 3
- Grandview Closure Hearing: Kanawha County Schools will host a hearing for public input on the proposed closure of Grandview Elementary School at West Side Elementary School, Florida Street and Kanawha Blvd., W., in Charleston, from 6 to 7 p.m.
- Shotokan Karate Classes: A free beginners’ Shotokan Karate class, for ages 8 and older, is led by Sensei Mandy Lawson every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Roosevelt Neighborhood Center, 502 Ruffner Ave. in Charleston. The class is also available at 6 p.m. Mondays at the center. For more information, call 304-348-0529.
Thursday, May 4
- Preschool Open House: An open for the Kanawha County Schools’ new preschool classroom will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Charleston Family YMCA, 100 YMCA Drive in Charleston. For applications or additional information, go to bit.ly/KCSPreK.
- Eleanor Yard Sales: The Town of Eleanor will have spring town-wide yard sales Thursday, May 4, through Saturday, May 6.
- Weimer Closure Hearing: Kanawha County Schools will conduct a public session regarding the proposed closure of Weimer Elementary School. It will take place from 6 until 7 p.m. in the St. Albans High School auditorium.
Friday, May 5
- Rummage/Food Sale: Nitro Church of God, 1517 15th St. at Second Avenue, will have a rummage sale, hot dog sale, and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and also from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. The rummage sale will be held in the small building behind the church. The hot dog and bake sales will be held in the main church building downstairs. An Avon representative and a purse and wallet vendor will attend the rummage sale. Hot dog meal deliveries will be available in the city limits. Call the church at 304-755-7227 for delivery orders or more information.
- Smithers Coffee Talk: A WV Hive Coffee Talk discussion, for current and potential Fayette County business owners and entrepreneurs, will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Smithers Wellness Place (former City Hall activity room). The free, 90-minute networking event is sponsored by the WV Virginia Hive and the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority.
- Putnam School Screenings: Putnam County Schools will conduct developmental screenings at Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane. Children ages 2½ to 4 will be screened for speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help, and cognition. To schedule an appointment for a screening, call 304-586-0550, ext. 1133.
- ‘Good Ship Barnacle’: The Contemporary Youth Arts Company will present Dan Kehde’s tale of Gothic horror, “The Good Ship Barnacle,” at 7 p.m. May 5-6 and 12-13 and 2 p.m. May 7 at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St., W., Charleston. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased at the door or from cyaccharleston.ticketleap.com.
Saturday, May 6
- Knollwood Yard Sale: A Knollwood yard sale will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Knollwood playground, 170 Knollwood Drive in Charleston. Yard sale spaces can be rented for $10. Bring your own table. To reserve spaces, contact Rachel Batt at 609-351-8403. The Knollwood Playground Association will have a hot dog sale during the event.
- Pancake Breakfast: To support Boy Scout Troop 164, a pancake breakfast will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. at Eleanor Presbyterian Church, 647 Eleanor Circle in Eleanor. The $7-per-plate breakfast includes pancakes, sausage patty, and choice of milk, orange juice, coffee, or water.
- CHS Car Show: The Pride of Capital High School marching band will host a car show in the school parking lot at 1500 Greenbrier St. in Charleston. Registration will take place from 9 to 11 a.m., with judging from noon to 2 p.m. and trophy presentations at 2:30 p.m. Entry categories include Best Chevy, Best Ford, Best Mopar, Best GM, Best Truck, Best Special Interest/Foreign, and Best of Show. The entry fee is $15 prior to the day of the event, when it will be $20. Registration can be made at capitalband.square.site. the show will include concessions, a gift card raffle, and a 50/50 drawing.
- FBLA Yard Sale: The Buffalo High School FBLA chapter will have a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the front entrance of the school. All proceeds will go toward students’ expenses to attend the National Leadership Conference in Atlanta in June. Donations are being accepted. Email llmcclou@k12.wv.us or call 304-937-2661 for additional information.
- Breast Cancer Awareness Walk: The GFWC Woman’s Club of Cross Lanes will sponsor the sixth annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nitro Walking Track. The walk is in honor of members Mary Fletcher and Mary Purdy, who are breast cancer survivors. The race is not timed; distance is based on individual ability. There is a $10 walk registration fee. Proceeds will benefit the CAMC Breast Center, to help women in need with their transportation expenses to the center for treatment. If you are unable to walk, consider mailing a donation to GFWC Woman’s Club of Cross Lanes, c/o Mary Anne Young, 106 Crosby Drive, Nitro, WV 25143.
- Athletic Club Golf Tournament: The inaugural Red and Black Athletic Club Golf Tournament is scheduled for 9 a.m. at Big Bend Golf Course in Tornado. Registration is $200 per two-person team. If you are interested in participating in the tournament, becoming a hole sponsor, donating prizes or becoming a volunteer, contact Bryan England at 304-444-5000 or Christian Watts at 304-206-8709. The Red and Black Athletic Club is a nonprofit organization that provides financial support for athletic programs in St. Albans.
- Foster Care Walk: The Walk With Me For Youth In Foster Care event will get underway at 10 a.m. at GoMart Ballpark, 601 Morris St. in Charleston. Sponsored by Mission West Virginia Inc., the event is designed to create and promote awareness about foster care in West Virginia and to serve a celebration of foster families and the children they care for. The walk is self-paced. Other scheduled activities include face painting, entertainment, and games. Foster, adoptive, and kinship families can register for free by entering the code (FOSTER) at the time of registration. For walkers age 2 and older, the registration fee is $10. Early registration can be made via eventbrite.com.
- Historical Society Open House: The St. Albans Historical Society will host an open house from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at its headquarters at 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans, adjacent to the C&O train depot.
- Quick Ramp Dinner: The annual Quick Community Ramp Dinner fundraiser is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or while ramps last) at the Quick Community Center, 23 Lucy Lane, in Quick. The cost is $12.50 for ages 7 and up and $6 for those ages 6 and younger with a paying adult. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted. For directions to the center or more information, phone 304-965-9008.
- Coin Show: The Charleston Coin Club will present a coin show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tyler Mountain Community Center, 5380 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes. Admission is free. The show will feature dealers from West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio, who will buy, sell, and trade coins, gold and silver bullion, and coal mine scrip. For more information, email clff635@aol.com or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com/other-clubs.
- Kite Festival: The inaugural Ken Ellis Memorial Park Kite Festival will be held from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Campbells Creek park. Admission is free to the festival, which will include show kites, music by a DJ, direct sellers and craft vendors, and food trucks. One hundred free kites will be given to children 12 and younger. Ken Ellis Memorial Park is located three miles up Campbells Creek, across from the Northeast Ball Field. For more information on participating as a vendor, contact Rhonda at 304-356-6343.
- Beta Sigma Phi: The Charleston City Council of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will have its annual taco event, catered by a local Mexican restaurant, at 5 p.m. on Charleston’s West Side. All chapter members and guests are welcome to attend. The event will be sponsored by Preceptor Alpha and other members. For more information, contact Charlotte Bowling at charlotte.bowling@gmail.com.
- Clendenin Spring Fling: The Clendenin Spring Fling is scheduled with activities including vendors, music, a parade, a 5K run, and more. For more information, visit clendeninwv.gov or the Town of Clendenin Facebook page.
- Music & Movie Night: At 6 p.m., a free Music & Movie Night will be held at St. Albans Roadside Park. Along with a screening of the film “The Bad News Bears,” activities will include live music, concessions, and children’s activities such as face painting.
- Tuxes & Tails: Tuxes & Tails 2023 “Down and Derby,” a fundraiser for the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, will be held at 7 p.m. at Capitol Market, 800 Smith St. in Charleston. Dress in your favorite Kentucky Derby attire and partake of food by Soho’s and specialty cocktails. Other scheduled activities include a silent auction, live entertainment by DJ EJ, contests, a photo booth and more. For tickets, go to secure.qgiv.com/event/tuxestails2023.
- S.C. City Clean-Up: The City of South Charleston will have a spring clean-up in the Spring Hill area from Jefferson Road west. A second clean-up is scheduled from Jefferson Road east on Saturday, May 13.
- Main St. Spring Festival: The Main Street Spring Festival will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Main Street in Hurricane.
- Bluegrass Concert: A bluegrass show, featuring Lorrian Jordan and Carolina Road, will get underway at 7 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Camp, Route 10 in Barboursville. For further information, phone 304-743-5749.
- womanSong Concert: The womanSong Chorale of West Virginia will present its spring concert, “Peace Together in Song,” at 7:30 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 Norwood Road in Charleston. Tickets are $10 at the door. Donations of nonperishable food items will be appreciated.
Sunday, May 7
- Kanawha Trail Club: The Kanawha Trail Club will hike the Coonskin Park Nature Trail in Charleston, approximately four miles on moderate trails, at 1:30 p.m. Hikers should meet at the pool parking lot.
- Capital VIPs Cabaret: The Capital High School VIPs show choir will present a cabaret at 2 p.m. at Capital High, 1500 Greenbrier St. in Charleston. Tickets are $10 each, with dessert and drinks included.
- W.Va. Dance Company: The West Virginia Dance Company will present a free performance at 3 p.m. at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers. Donations will be welcome but are not required. For more information, call Beach Vickers at Smithers City Hall at 304-442-5282.
- St. John’s Recital: Concerts @ St. John’s will present mezzo-soprano Elisabeth Baer and Pittsburgh pianist Robert Frankenberry in recital at 4 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1105 Quarrier St. in Charleston. Their program will feature Richard Wagner’s lieder based on poems by Mathilde Wesendonck, and songs by Henri Duparc and Amy Beach. Admission is free, with donations appreciated to support the series. A reception with the artists will follow the recital. For more information, call 304-343-4355.
- Women’s Self-Defense Class: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, will host a women’s self-defense class, for ages 16 and older, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The fee is $25 for individuals and $40 for a two-person team. The class is limited to 30 registrants; registration is required by texting 304-926-7141.
Tuesday, May 9
- Elkview Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. at Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main St. in Elkview. To make a donation appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter “elkviewbc.”
- Line Dance Classes: Debby Bird leads line dance classes at 5 p.m. every Tuesday in Room 313 at the Roosevelt Neighborhood Center, 502 Ruffner Ave. in Charleston. The cost is $5 per class for younger than 55 and free for those 55 and older. For more information, phone 304-348-0529.