Wednesday, April 27
- Clendenin Community Garden: The Town of Clendenin is building a community garden and looking for volunteers to care and manage a raised bed at the site on Koontz Avenue. Saturday, April 30, is the scheduled build date. Spaces are limited. Those interested should contact Clendenin Town Hall by Wednesday, April 27, by calling 304-548-4192.
- Virtual Storytime Program: The Kanawha County Public Library will present a virtual storytime program on its Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. KCPL librarians will read a children’s book and offer other book suggestions. For more information on this and other KCPL online programs, visit www.kcpls.org.
- Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo games from 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call the center at 304-348-6404.
- Mindfulness Meditation Group Online: Learn the fundamentals of mindfulness meditation at The Mindfulness Tree meditation community online every Wednesday at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The group meets for 45 minutes. The session includes an opening meditation, group discussion, and topics for the day. This group is open to all and is offered freely. The group is currently reading Jay Shetty’s book, “Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day.” For more information and to sign up, go to www.themindfulnesstree.life or contact Christine Blice-Baum at cblicebaum@yahoo.com.
- “Jersey Boys”: The Broadway musical “Jersey Boys” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. To purchase tickets or receive additional information, visit theclaycenter.org or call 304-561-3570.
Thursday, April 28
- Gabriel Project/St. Albans: Highlawn Presbyterian Church’s Gabriel Project at 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans is open from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays to provide supplies for newborn through 2T infants free of charge. Expectant mothers need to wait until four weeks before their due date in order to receive a well-stocked layette. Enter the side parking lot and call the posted number, 304-727-7140, to contact Gabriel Project staff members who will assist you.
- Food Bag Packing: Elk River Backpack Blessings volunteers will pack bags of food from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Elkview Middle School, 5090 Elk River Road in Elkview. The bags will be distributed to 12 schools throughout the area. To volunteer for the event, call 304-553-2114 or go to the website, www.elkriverblessings.org.
- Beta Sigma Phi Banquet: The Charleston City Council of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will have its annual Founder’s Day banquet at 6:30 p.m. at Crown Catering, 1 Maywood Ave., E., in Clendenin.
- Fifth Grade Open House: An open house for newly admitted and prospective rising sixth grade students will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. at Charleston Catholic High School on Virginia Street, E., in Charleston. To register, contact the CCHS Admissions Office at admissions@CharlestonCatholic-crw.org.
Friday, April 29
- Caregivers’ Job Fair: Central West Virginia Aging Services will host a job fair and also conduct open interviews for in-home caregivers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4510 Pennsylvania Ave., Suite C, Charleston. Full-time and part-time positions are available. Drawings for $50 Walmart gift cards will be held every half-hour. For more information, call 304-965-9081.
- Senior Jewelry Class: At 10:30 a.m., Kanawha Valley Senior Services, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, will present a Making Jewelry with Clay class. Donations for the class will be appreciated but are not required. Lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m. and include BBQ chicken, chicken breast, au gratin potatoes, Normandy mixed vegetables, peas and pearl onions, and birthday cake. For more information, phone 304-348-0707.
- Friday Night Jam: The Elk River Community and Education Center, 1078 Main St., Elkview, will present Mark IV and Stephanie Moore in concert at 7 p.m. at the weekly Friday Night Jam session at the center. For additional information, phone 304-965-3722.
- First Chapter Friday: The Kanawha County Public Library will present its First Chapter Friday program on the KCPL’s Facebook page at 3 p.m. The weekly program offers a sneak peek at a variety of chapter books.
- Marmet Line Dances: Extreme Country’s Friday night line dances are held at 6 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Line dance instruction is also available.
- Dunbar Kids’ Day: The Dunbar Parks and Recreation Department and the Dunbar CVB will sponsor a free Kids’ Day at the Dunbar Recreation Center from 6 until 9 p.m. Activities and attractions will include vendor exhibits, the Charleston Ballet, world champion lumberjack Arden Cogar Jr., inflatables, a DJ, hot dogs, drinks, and giveaways of prizes such as bicycles, basketballs, soccer balls, and footballs. The Dunbar Recreation Center is located at 2601 Fairlawn Ave. in Dunbar.
- CYAC Drama: The Contemporary Youth Arts Company will present Dan Kehde’s award-winning, hour-long drama, “Love Is Not An Angry Thing”, at 7 p.m. Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30, at the Elk City Playhouse, 128 Washington St., W., on Charleston’s West Side. The two-person play tells the story of a young teenager’s battle to save her best friend from an abusive boyfriend and their progressively obsessive relationship. Awarded a 2005 Telly Award for best writing and published by Eldridge Publishing, “Love Is Not An Angry Thing” features local actors Sophia Mallory and Sara Jo Bender. Due to its adult themes, the stage production is rated PG-13. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students/seniors; they are available at the door prior to each performance as well as online at cyacwv.showclix.com.
- ‘Something Rotten!’: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present the musical comedy “Something Rotten!” at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Little Theatre on April 29-30, May 6-8, and May 13 and 14. Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. for all performances, except the Sunday, May 8, matinee performance, which will begin at 2 p.m. For tickets or additional information, go to www.charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
- ‘The Spitfire Grill’: “The Spitfire Grill” will be presented at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans, on April 29 and 30 and May 1. For tickets or more information, visit albanartscenter.com.
Saturday, April 30
- Church Yard Sale: Institute Church of the Nazarene, 208 Washington Ave., Institute, will have a gigantic yard sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors are welcome. Tables are $25 each; call 304-768-6575 if you would like to purchase a table. Hot dogs, Hot bologna, sides, homemade desserts, soda, and water will also be available for sale. Call 304-768-6889, beginning at at 8 a.m. on Saturday, to place your food order.
- Benefit Golf Scramble: The Southridge Youth Charity Golf Scramble will be held at Little Creek Country Club in South Charleston. Breakfast and check-ins will start at 8 a.m. The scramble will begin at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. Proceeds will go toward helping Southridge Church teenagers attend an international youth convention. To register, sponsor, or donate to the event, go to src.life/golf or email anna@southridge.org.
- S.C. Clothes Closet: The Fifth Avenue Church of God in South Charleston will open its community clothes closet from 10 a.m. until noon. All clothes are free to those in need of good, clean clothing for men, women, and children, with no questions asked. Park in the E Street parking lot, enter the side door, and follow the signs down the stairs. Participants are asked to wear masks.
- Smithers/Montgomery Spring Cleanup: A community spring cleanup in Smithers and Montgomery is scheduled along U.S. 60. Volunteers should arrive at the Montgomery Marina by 8 a.m. to clean up litter. Trash-pickers and bags will be supplied.
- Canaan UMC Table Sale: Canaan United Methodist Church at 401 Roane St. in Charleston will have a table sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 30. Vendors and crafters are being sought to fill the room with popular, name-brand items and handmade crafts. Tables will be provided and can be reserved for $20 each. To reserve a table or find out more, call Tami at 304-543-8264.
- Marmet Clean-Up Day: A community clean-up event is scheduled for the Town of Marmet. Volunteers should meet at 9 a.m. at the Marmet ball field on MacCorkle Avenue.
- ‘Vendor Bender’: A Mother’s Day “Vendor Bender” sales event is scheduled for 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 6823 Sissonville Drive in Sissonville. All proceeds from booth rentals will be donated to the Sissonville Area Food Pantry. A hot dog sale will also be provided during the event by the Project Graduation group from Sissonville High School. To inquire about vendor space availability, text your email address to 304-389-8812.
- Outlaw Pinewood Derby: Boy Scout Troop 74 in Tornado will host an Outlaw Pinewood Derby for all ages at Humphreys United Methodist Church in Tornado (across from the fire department) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until the last car races. The entry fee is $10 per car. Proceeds will be used to send the Boy Scouts to summer camp. For more information, call Travis Kelly at 304-395-3658.
- Shredding/Recycling Event: The Better Business Bureau will host a Community Shred and Recycling Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena, 20 RHL Blvd., South Charleston. For more information about items that can and cannot be accepted for recycling purposes, call 330-454-9401.
S.A. Drug Take Back: As part of the DEA National Drug Take Back Day, citizens can drop off old prescriptions and other drugs for safe disposal behind the St. Albans Police Department and St. Albans Fire Department station at 51 Sixth Ave. in St. Albans from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will also be a paper shredding truck available, free of charge, during the event.
- UC Commencement: Spring commencement ceremonies will begin for undergraduate students at 10 a.m. and graduate students at 1 p.m. at the University of Charleston.
Foam at the Dome: The sixth annual Foam at the Dome will be presented by Old Colony Realtors from 3 until 7 p.m. at the state Capitol, 1900 Kanawha Blvd., E., in Charleston. Foam at the Dome will feature more than 200 beers, ciders, and seltzers; more than 20 artisans; three musical acts; and eight food vendors. Three ticket options are available for festival goers: Early Entry ($50), General Admission ($40), and Designated Driver ($20). Tickets can be acquired at foamcwv.com.
- Tuxes & Tails: The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association will have its annual Tuxes & Tailes fundraiser from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Hale Center in Charleston. The formal event will include live entertainment, food, specialty cocktails, a silent auction, a photo booth, and other attractions. Tickets are available at adoptcharleston.com.
- Music & Movie Night: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department and Domino’s Pizza will present the first Music & Movie Night of 2022 from 6 to 10 p.m. at St. Albans Roadside Park. The free, family-friendly event will include musical performances by Deborah Greathouse and Crossfire and a showing of the film “The Sandlot.” Other attractions include face painting, kids’ activities, and more. Bammy’s Chili Dogs and Rocky’s World of Ice Cream will also have food available. Call 304-722-4625 for more information.
- Marmet Music/Dance: Ruff Cut Country will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
- Andes Manta: FOOTMAD (Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance) will present Ecuadorian musicians Andes Manta in concert at 7:30 p.m. at the West Virginia Culture Center in the state Capitol Complex in Charleston. Admission is $25 for adults, $20 for seniors (Golden Mountaineer/age 60 or older), $10 for students (any age with valid student identification), and free for ages 13 and younger and for AmeriCorps members. For more information or advance tickets, visit footmad-concertseries.weebly.com.
Sunday, May 1
- Spring Festival Concert: The Concert @ St. John’s first of two Spring Festival concerts will begin at 4 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1105 Quarrier St., Charleston. The concert will be a recital on the refurbished E.M. Skinner organ by Johan Botes. The second concert will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 8, and feature a “Spirit of Young Beethoven” program with Robert Frankenberry, piano; Elisabeth Baer, mezzo-soprano; Lindsey Goodman, flute; and David DeBolt, bassoon. Admission is free to each concert; donations to support the series will be appreciated. All performers are vaccinated against COVID-19. Masks and proof of full vaccination are required for admission to the concerts.
Monday, May 2
- Kanawha GOP Women: The Kanawha County Republican Women’s Club will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.Va.) will be the guest speaker. A buffet luncheon will be available. Free parking will be available in the parking garage. For additional information, contact Carolyn Dawson at 304-965-5365.
- Gabriel Project/Teays Valley: The Gabriel Project of Teays Valley at St Timothy’s, 3434 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is open from noon to 2 p.m. every Monday (excluding holidays). Pregnant women and children up to age 2 can receive clothing, formula, diapers, wipes, baby food, blankets, and many other items. Car seats and Pack ‘n’ Play are available for $10 each. Cribs, when available, are $25. No proof of income is required. Call the church, 304-562-9325, for more information.
- Smithers Walk2Wellness: A free Smithers Walk2Wellness program will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m., starting at the Smithers Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers. Community captains from Active Southern WV will lead the community walk of the River Cities Urban Walking Trail. The walks are held every Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 3
COVID-19 Clinic: The PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing and Vaccination Team hosts a free COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic for faculty, staff, students, and the community in the West Virginia State University Wilson Student Union in Institute on Tuesdays. All testing and vaccinations are conducted on a first come, first served basis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free COVID-19 tests and vaccinations are available for everyone in the community with a valid photo ID. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours. For more information, email Surge.Testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram and Twitter @PAAC.Surge for updates.