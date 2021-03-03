Thursday, March 4
Co-Ed Kickball League: A meeting to discuss organizing an adult co-ed kickball league at St. Albans City Park will begin at 7 p.m. at the Hansford Senior Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans. Anyone interested in putting a team in the league or participating by joining a team should attend the meeting. Discussed will be team sizes (possibly 15 per team) and costs (approximately $450 a team or $30 per individual). For more information, send email to Scott Tweedy at stweedy@yahoo.com.
Friday, March 5
Friday Night Fellowship: Living Water Ministries, 919 Cross Lanes Drive, Cross Lanes, invites you to Friday Night Fellowship with Evangelist Jeff Adkins at 7 p.m. Sub platters will be for sale starting at 6 p.m., prior to the service, for $5 per meal. All proceeds will benefit Living Water Ministries Pastor Mike Martin’s mission trip to Kenya in June. All donations will be appreciated.
Saturday, March 6
Nitro Walking Group: In a continuing effort to assist citizens of Nitro and the surrounding areas in living healthier lifestyles, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Nitro is restarting its Get Out and Move physical fitness campaign this month. A Community Walking Group at Ridenour Lake in Nitro will meet at 10 a.m. at the parking lot below Shelter #4. The group will break into various distance groups. Walkers of all abilities are encouraged to take part in the free program. Guides will be provided for each walk. All participants are asked to bring their own water. Social distancing practices will be followed during the hikes, including face coverings when necessary.
Historical Society Open House: The St. Albans Historical Society will host an open house at its museum, 404 Fourth Ave., St. Albans, adjacent to the historic C&O Depot, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The open house will feature hundreds of old St. Albans photographs, books, yearbooks and displays. Visitors are encouraged to bring their old St. Albans photos to be scanned for the Historical Society’s files. 2021 calendars with vintage photographs of St. Albans will be available for purchase during the open house.
S.C. Little League: Sign-ups for South Charleston Little League baseball, softball, and T-ball are scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at “The Rock,” 1 Little Creek Road, South Charleston. Masks are required. In-person sign-ups are also scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 20, and 12:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 21. Online registration is also available, along with fees and more information, at www.scllwv.org.
Sunday, March 7
Church Reopens: Abney St. Church of God in St. Albans will reopen the church on March 7. Visitors will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Disinfectant protocol will be practiced after every service. In-person sanctuary services will be held on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. beginning in March. Sunday school, youth, and all children’s classes will remain closed at this time. (Live streaming will continue at www.facebook.com/abneystreetchurchofgod for viewing from home). For more information, visit www.abneystreetchurch.org.
Gospel Bluegrass: Gospel bluegrass group Living for Him will sing and share testimony at 2 p.m. at New Beginning Christian Fellowship Church, 1301 Payne Avenue, Dunbar.
Tuesday, March 9
Nitro Wastewater Utility: The Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility will meet at 3 p.m. at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau offices, 201 21st St., Nitro. A copy of the agenda will be available in the Nitro Sanitary Board office on March 9. For further information, call 304-755-3669.
Thursday, March 11
Ellis Park Meeting: A public meeting will get underway at 5:30 p.m. to discuss plans for the 2021 season at Ken Ellis Memorial Park in Campbells Creek. The meeting will take place at the park’s shelters.
Friday, March 12
Plant a Flower Day: The Elk Valley Branch Library, 313 Crossings Mall, Elkview, will host a free Plant a Flower Day program from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Patrons can stop by the library and pick up a flower planting kit to take home. All materials will be provided.
Saturday, March 13
WVIS Zoom Program: The West Virginia Institute for Spirituality will present a Zoom program, “Living into Change: Dynamics of the New Normal,” from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sister Carole Riley will lead the program, in which participants will explore 10 strategies for applying Cognitive Behavioral Therapy while investigating the dynamics of change. CEUs will be available for qualifying participants. The cost of the program is $50, which includes materials and a certificate; scholarships are available. For more information or to register, call 304-345-0926 or email wvisreg@aol.com.
Kids’ Outdoor Day: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor a community outdoor day for kids at St. Albans Roadside Park in St. Albans, weather permitting. The event will be open from 3 to 4:15 p.m. for kindergarten through third grade students and 4:30 to 6 p.m. for fourth through sixth grade students. A DJ will play music. Pizza and refreshments will be provided, as will games, crafts, and prizes. Social distancing will be required.
Wednesday, March 17
‘Three Things:’ FestivALL will present its “Three Things” monthly speaker series from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in a virtual format. This episode will feature Lt. David Payne of the Charleston Police Department, artist Kayleigh Phillips, and drummer Stephen Barker. To purchase tickets, go to festivallcharleston.com.
Saturday, March 20
Spring Bazaar/Hot Dogs: The Kanawha Chapter of Child Evangelism Fellowship will host a spring bazaar and hot dog sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Dunbar Church of the Nazarene gymnasium. Vendors and crafters can rent space at $20 per table plus one donated item to be sold by CEF as part of its fundraiser to serve children in Kanawha, Clay, and Boone counties. Call 304-346-8753 to rent vendor space or to receive additional information.
Thursday, March 25
ACES Kindergarten Registration: Alum Creek Elementary School will have kindergarten registration on Thursday, March 25. To make an appointment or receive more information, call 304-348-1935.
Saturday, April 3
S.A. Easter Egg Hunt: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will host a free Easter Egg hunt at 11 a.m. at St. Albans City Park.