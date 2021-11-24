Wednesday, Nov. 24
Charleston Blood Drive: The American Red Cross will have a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Drive, Charleston. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org.
Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call the center at 304-348-6404.
Thursday, Nov. 25
Drumstick Dash: The 10th annual Drumstick Dash run/walk to benefit Union Mission is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston. Registration and more information are available at tristateracer.com.
Nitro Thanksgiving Dinner: A community Thanksgiving dinner will be held from 2 until 6 p.m. at the Iron Horse Church, 120 Blackwood Ave. in Nitro. Free, dine-in or carryout dinners will be available. To volunteer, donate or obtain more information, call or text 304-989-3926 or 304-550-1526.
Friday, Nov. 26
Littles’ Storytime: First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, will present its Littles’ Storytime program from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. The free program, for infants through age 5, accompanied by a parent or guardian, includes storytimes, light refreshments, games, crafts and playtime. CDC guidelines are being followed. The programs are offered each Friday. To sign up or obtain more information, call 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com.
Cross Lanes Blood Drive: The American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region offices at 113 Lakeview Drive in Cross Lanes will conduct a blood drive from 2 until 7 p.m. To schedule an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org.
Friday Night Jam: The Elk River Community and Education Center, 1058 Main St., Elkview, will host its Friday Night Jam session. This evening’s performers are Blame and Steve Mullins. Doors open at 5 p.m., with music commencing at 7 p.m. The center’s thrift store will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. For more information, call the Elk River Community and Education Center at 304-965-3722.
Saturday, Nov. 27
‘Abdu’l-Baha’ Commemorative Video: At 4 p.m., the Bahá’ís of Charleston are viewing a release of the commemorative video on the life of “Abdu’l-Baha.” Commissioned by the Baha’i World Centre in Haifa, Israel, for the Centenary of his passing, the video is “a portrait of the Person of ‘Abdu’l-Baha.” Besides being a tribute to His life and work, it will explore how, by championing the oneness of humanity through his words and deeds, he offered a challenge to the stale assumptions and prejudices of the age, and gave stimulus to a process of unification which continues to this day. For more information and links to the Zoom event, contact the Baha’is of Charleston at BahaisCharlestonWV@live.com or 304-982-3474.
Marmet Concert/Dance: Santa Cruz will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person. Current COVID-19 guidelines will be in place.
Sunday, Nov. 28
Mega Christmas Market: Offering gift items from multiple local vendors, a Mega Christmas Market will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. at Valley PK-8 School, 1 Greyhound Lane in Smithers. Admission and parking are free. Those interested in being a vendor at the event can register and receive more details from Smithers City Hall, 518 Michigan Ave. in Smithers (304-442-5282).
The Believers: The Believers will sing during the 6:30 p.m. service at East Nitro Baptist Church at the corner of Elm Street and Washington Avenue in Nitro.