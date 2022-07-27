Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

calendar graphic

Wednesday, July 27

  • Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo games from 10 a.m. l noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call 304-348-6404.
  • Food Truck Wednesday: The Food Truck Wednesday program is being offered every Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at City Center at Slack Plaza in downtown Charleston.
  • Asbury UMC Clothes Closet: Located at 501 Elizabeth St. on Charleston’s East End, Asbury United Methodist Church’s closet offers free clothing and shoes for all ages from 1 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday. The Clothes Closet is also open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturdays. Enter the Clothes Closet through the Jackson Street door of the church.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you