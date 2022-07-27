Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo games from 10 a.m. l noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call 304-348-6404.
Food Truck Wednesday: The Food Truck Wednesday program is being offered every Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at City Center at Slack Plaza in downtown Charleston.
Asbury UMC Clothes Closet: Located at 501 Elizabeth St. on Charleston’s East End, Asbury United Methodist Church’s closet offers free clothing and shoes for all ages from 1 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday. The Clothes Closet is also open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturdays. Enter the Clothes Closet through the Jackson Street door of the church.
Thursday, July 28
Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market, located at Kanawha Salines Presbyterian Church, a block from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home in Malden, is open every Thursday this summer from 1 to 5 p.m. or until items are sold out. Produce is purchased from Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo. Expected produce items include tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, squash, zucchini, corn, and green beans. Homemade cakes, pies, brownies, and cookies will be among the items available from the church ladies. Farm-fresh eggs will also be available.
Gabriel Project: Highlawn Presbyterian Church’s Gabriel Project at 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans is open from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays to provide supplies for newborn through 2T infants free of charge. Expectant mothers need to wait until four weeks before their due date in order to receive a well-stocked layette. Enter the side parking lot and call the posted number, 304-727-7140, to contact Gabriel Project staff members who will assist you.
Friday, July 29
Adult Hockey Tournament: The South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena, 20 RHL Blvd. in South Charleston, will host an inaugural adult hockey tournament July 29 to July 31 for ages 18 and older. Teams must have a minimum of 10 players and no more than 23 players on each team. The registration fee is $750 per team. To register or receive more information, call 304-744-4423.
Friday Night Jam: The Elk River Community Center, 1078 Main St., Elkview, will host a Friday Night Jam session with performers The Partners and Frank Conn. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and music begins at 7 p.m. The center’s thrift store will also be open. For more information, call 304-965-3175 from 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays.
Live on the Levee: Holly Forbes and Corduroy Brown are scheduled to perform at the free Live on the Levee concert starting at 6:30 p.m. on the Schoenbaum Stage at Haddad Riverfront Park on Kanawha Boulevard, E., in Charleston.
Madfest 2022: As part of Mental Health Awareness Day and sponsored by Blankenship Grocery, the Brothers in Blue Motorcycle Club, and Montani Mechanical Group, Madfest 2022 will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Nitro Sports Complex, 1600 Park Ave., Nitro. It will feature guest speakers, food trucks, vendors, raffles, and live music by the Angel N Travro Show, the Heavy Hitters, The Switch, Forever Yours, Pinky’s Brains, Sever the Wicked, Hurl Brickbat, 5 Star Rebellion, Hangman’s Ghost, and Push the Attack. Admission is free. Proceeds will go toward suicide prevention efforts in West Virginia.
Rand Back-to-School Day: Mack Reed’s 14th Annual Back-to-School Day will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Rand Community Center, 5701 Church Drive, Rand. Each school-age child attending will receive a back pack until the back packs are given out. Children must be present to receive a back pack. Free food and games will be available, along with a DJ providing music.
GWHS All-Class Reunion: George Washington High School will have a reunion of graduating classes of 1965 to 2022 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from 5 to 11 p.m. DJ Randy Damron will provide the music. Tickets are $70 per person, which includes a buffet dinner and cash bar. The Classes of 2020 and 2021 are especially welcome and will be honored during the reunion, since they may not have had their senior prom and graduation activities due to COVID-19 restrictions. For more information or to obtain tickets, visit @GWHSChasWVAllYearReunion on Facebook or search for GWHS All Year Class Reunion 2022 at Eventbrite.com.
Marmet Music/Dance: Restless will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the George S. Buckley Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Sunday, July 31
Morgan’s Kitchen Museum: The Morgan’s Kitchen Museum at 2600 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans will be open for free tours from 2 to 4 p.m. every Sunday through August.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Morning Yoga Classes: Free morning yoga classes with instructor Debora Mattingly will be offered from 6 to 7 a.m. every Tuesday through July at Magic Island on Charleston’s West Side. Participants should bring a mat. The classes are sponsored by the Charleston Parks and Recreation Department. Call 304-348-6860 for more information.
Hansford Center Bingo: Bingo games are played every Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St. Albans. Lunch is offered at the center Mondays through Fridays at noon.
KV Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 6 p.m. at the South Charleston Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. For more information, phone 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com.