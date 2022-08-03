Wednesday, Aug. 3
- Dementia/Alzheimer’s Support: The Dementia/Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet at 3 p.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans. Monthly second-Wednesday meetings will resume in September. The group is for anyone who is dealing with someone with this disease and provides support, information, and resources. For more information, contact Cheryl at 304-747-8127.
- Appalachian String Band Festival: The 2022 Appalachian String Band Festival will be held Aug. 3 through Aug. 7 at Camp Washington-Carver, County Route 1
1/3, Fayetteville. The festival will feature musicians, contests, concerts, workshops, square dances, camping, and vendors. For more information, call 304-438-3005.
Thursday, Aug. 4
- Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market, located at Kanawha Salines Presbyterian Church, a block from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home in Malden, is open every Thursday this summer from 1 to 5 p.m. or until items are sold out. Produce is purchased from Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo. Expected produce items include tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, squash, zucchini, corn, and green beans. Homemade cakes, pies, brownies, and cookies will be among the items available from the church ladies. Farm-fresh eggs will also be available.
- St. Albans Music: Lane Cohen will perform at 5 p.m. at the Coal River Coffee Company, 64 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans.
Culinary Showcase: The Community Culinary Showcase, to benefit students in the Carver Career and Technical Center’s Culinary Arts Program in Malden, will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Area chefs will prepare items for the showcase, which will also include an auction. Tickets are $75 each. To order tickets or find out more about the scholarship fundraiser, go to www.chaswvccc.com and click on the “Events” link.
Friday, Aug. 5
- Kids’ Health/Safety Fair: Montgomery General Hospital will host a “Welcome to the Jungle” children’s health and safety fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 401 Sixth Ave. in Montgomery. For more information, go to mghwv.com.
- First Responder Disability Awareness Event: The second annual St. Albans First Responder Disability Awareness event, conducted by the St. Albans On Purpose Project, is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. at the St. Albans Fire Department Central Station, 51 Sixth Ave. in St. Albans. The event’s goal is to create an environment for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, along with their caregivers, to interact with first responders in a relaxed, informal setting and build greater rapport among them.
- Live on the Levee: As part of Multifest, Mya and Klymaxx will perform at the free Live on the Levee concert starting at 6:30 p.m. on the Schoenbaum Stage at Haddad Riverfront Park on Kanawha Boulevard, E., in Charleston.
- ‘Footloose’: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present “Footloose the Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 and 6 and Aug. 12 and 13 and 2 p.m. Aug. 7 and 14 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Little Theater in Charleston. For tickets and more information, visit charlestonlightoperaguild.org
- CHS All-Class Reunion: The Charleston High School All-Class Reunion is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5 and 6, throughout Charleston, including a reunion dinner on Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Friday evening events will include individual class gatherings throughout the area. CHS All-Class Reunion tickets are available for $60 and include dinner, beverages, dancing, and a display of CHS memorabilia. Tickets and more information are available at www.chaswvccc.com
Saturday, Aug. 6
- 25177 Foundation Golf Shootout: The 18th annual 25177 Foundation golf shootout will be played at Big Bend Golf Course, Tornado. The two-person scramble golf tournament will have an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. The registration fee is $95 per person or $190 per team, which includes a gift bag, prizes, food, and all beverages. Skins game and mulligans will be sold on Saturday at Big Bend. The top two places in every flight will receive prizes; the total number of players will determine the number of flights. Raffles will take place during the day. There will be hole-in-one prizes on par 3s, sponsored by Moses Toyota of St. Albans. Tudor’s Biscuit World will provide breakfast sandwiches and coffee, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Old Main Cafe will serve lunches. Register a team by email to 25177Foundation@gmail.com or contact Walter Hall at 304-552-6547 or Angie Shepherd at 304-552-5046. Registrations and payments can be mailed to P.O. Box 1202, St. Albans, WV 25177. Checks should be made payable to the 25177 Foundation.
- Pinch VFD Yard/Hot Dog Sales: The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department will have a yard sale and hot dog sale during the 2022 Pinch Reunion. The sales will take place in the field across from the main fire station at 231 North Pinch Road in Pinch. The yard sale will get underway with set-ups beginning at 6 a.m. The hot dog sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Campbells Creek Yard Sale: A Campbells Creek Community Yard Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ken Ellis Memorial Park, across from the North East Ball Field located approximately three miles up Campbells Creek. Yard sale, craft, and direct-sell vendors can reserve spaces for $5 each. Food vendors can reserve spots for $20 each. For more information or to reserve vendor spots, call Rhonda at 304-356-6343.
- S.A. Heritage Festival: Celebrating the city’s 150th anniversary, the inaugural St. Albans Heritage Festival will take place at Olde Main Plaza in downtown St. Albans from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Festivities will include a car show at the St. Albans Loop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., food, music, vendors, and more. For more information, contact Judy Watkins Rimmey at 304-615-6772 or judycaresforstalbans@gmail.com or visit the “Saint Albans Heritage Festival” Facebook page.
- Clendenin Stage Dedication: At 11 a.m., the Town of Clendenin will host a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Dr. O.M. Harper Stage in downtown Clendenin. Those interested in being a craft vendor at the event (no booth fees) can register by calling Clendenin Town Hall at 304-548-4192.
- RCC Hot Dogs: The Rand Community Center’s monthly hot dog sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5701 Church Drive, Rand. Hot dogs, BBQs, and hot bologna sandwiches will be available, along with assorted baked goods, chips, and canned drinks. Vendors interested in renting a table for $10 during the sale should contact Ellen Carter at 304-925-9200 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. Organizers request that large food orders be placed by 3:45 p.m. on Saturday. Deliveries are available until 3:45 p.m.
- Marmet Music/Dance: Rimshot will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the George S. Buckley Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
- Bluegrass Show: Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Camp, Route 10, Barboursville.
Sunday, Aug. 7
Morgan’s Kitchen Museum: The Morgan’s Kitchen Museum at 2600 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans will be open for free tours from 2 to 4 p.m. every Sunday through August.
Monday, Aug. 8
Kids’ Consignment Event: Amtkids.com will have a back-to-school event at the Hurricane Wave Pool Conference Center. Drop-offs will be accepted on Aug. 8 and 9. Pre-sales start on Aug. 10 for consignors, as will the Paint Your Window Pre-Sale. On Aug. 11, a diaper drive and new parent pre-sale will be held. Activities will be open to the public Aug. 11 through Aug. 13. For more information, visit Amtkids.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
- Putnam GOP Picnic: The Putnam County Republican Club will have its annual picnic at 6 p.m. at the FMC Club, Shelter 1. The club will provide meat and tableware. Those bringing side dishes should contact Mark Higginbotham at mhigginb76@gmail.com and tell him what you are bringing. RSVP to Debbie Deweese at debandstevedeweese19@gmail.com.
National Night Out: Dunbar Safe Community Neighborhood Watch will sponsor National Night Out activities from 6 to 8 p.m. in the city parking lot between 12th and 13th streets on Dunbar Avenue, next to the Dunbar Police Department station. Attractions will include free food and drinks, games, a DJ, a splash pad, and more.