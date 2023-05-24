The submission deadline for Metro calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. Items will also be placed weekly on the Metro Kanawha and Pulse online pages.
Wednesday, May 24
- DMV Hiring Event: The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles will have a job fair/recruitment event, with onsite interviews, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5707 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City. Applications for open positions can be downloaded at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/wvdot to apply in advance. Resumes will not be accepted.
- UC Builders Club: The annual membership meeting of the UC Builders Club will get underway with a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at the University of Charleston. UC Vice President and Director of Athletics Bren Stevens will be the featured speaker. The cost is $18. To RSVP or receive more information, call Brenda Dearien, 304-357-4735.
- Scavenger Hunt Day: The Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., in Charleston, will host a Scavenger Hunt Day program for children in grades kindergarten through fifth from 4 to 5 p.m. Call 304-348-6484 for more details.
- Run for the Wall: The City of Hurricane will host the annual Run for the Wall cross-country motorcycle caravan scheduled to stop in Hurricane from approximately 5 to 8 p.m. Run for the Wall riders will exit Interstate 64 at Hurricane and travel to Valley Park to spend the evening. Area residents are encouraged to wear patriotic apparel, line the sidewalks and welcome the riders to the city. The Run for the Wall motorcycle run is designed to promote healing among military veterans and their families and friends, to call for an accounting of all Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action, to honor the memory of those Killed in Action from all wars, and to support U.S. military personnel all over the world.
- Youth Volleyball League: Practices begin today for a youth volleyball league (third through sixth grade students) at the North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave. in Charleston. The fee is $20. The registration deadline is Wednesday, May 31. To volunteer as a coach, contact Julia Kinney at 304-348-6884.
Thursday, May 25
- S.C. Blood Drive: Thomas Memorial Hospital, 4605 MacCorkle Ave., S.W., in South Charleston will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment or obtain more information.
- KVNOW Meeting: The Kanawha Valley chapter of the National Organization for Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Kanawha County Public Library, 123 Capitol St. in Charleston. Margaret Chapman-Pomponio of WV FREE will speak. NOW was a founding member of WVFREE, a reproductive rights coalition, in 1991. Katonya Hart is the chapter president. The meeting is open to the public. For further information, visit the KVNOW Facebook page.
- ‘Grease’ Auditions: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will conduct dance auditions at 7:30 p.m. for “Grease” at 411 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston. Reading/singing auditions will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27. For more information, go to charlestonlightoperaguild.org. “Grease” will be performed at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences on July 28-30 and Aug. 4-6.
- Ladies-Only Karate Classes: Sensei Mandy Lawson leads a ladies-only (18 and older) beginners’ Shotokan karate class at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the Roosevelt Neighborhood Center, 502 Ruffner Ave. in Charleston. The class is free, but donations are welcome. For further information, call 304-348-0529 or email tonya.cummings@cityofcharleston.org.
- Zumba Classes: Zumba fitness classes are offered from 6 to 7 p.m. each Thursday (and 6 to 7 p.m. every Monday) at the St. Albans Water Company, 1499 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans. The cost is $5 per class or $20 for five classes. Call the St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department at 304-722-4625 for more details.
Friday, May 26
- ‘Short’ Course Opening: A grand opening celebration for the new “short” course at the Coonskin Park Golf Course in Charleston will start at 10 a.m.
- Live on the Levee: Hair Supply will open for The Chase during Veterans’ Night at Live on the Levee at Haddad Riverfront Park on Kanawha Boulevard, E., in Charleston. Music begins on stage at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will follow the musical entertainment at the free concert series.
- Pajama Night: A Middle School Night, Pajama Edition, will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. at the North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave. in Charleston. The event will include free food and games. Parents/guardians must sign attendees in and out. Registration is required; call 304-348-6884.
Saturday, May 27
Elk River Music Festival: The Elk River Music Festival will be held on the O.M. Harper Stage on Main Street in Clendenin. Scheduled are an open mic session from 4 to 6 p.m., Stormcrow from 6 to 7 p.m., Elk Overdrive from 7 to 8 p.m., The Criminal Supply Co. from 8 to 9 p.m., and 5 Star Rebellion at 9 p.m. Food vendors can reserve spots for $30 each; call 548-4192 to pre-register and pay. A cornhole tournament is also scheduled, with registrations starting at 2 p.m. and games getting underway at 3 p.m. There is a $40 registration fee for a two-person team, with a first place prize of $500. For more information regarding the cornhole tournament, call Anthony at 304-542-5432.
- S.A. Pool: The pool at St. Albans City Park is scheduled to open for the season. For more information, go to saparkswv.com/pool.
- Hurricane Sprayground: The Sprayground at Hurricane City Park is scheduled to open for the season. Admission is free for Putnam County residents and $3 for non-Putnam County residents. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Private party rentals are available daily from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m.
- Bluegrass Show: Featuring Mark Whitt and True Bluegrass, a bluegrass show will begin at 7 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Camp on Route 10 in Barboursville. Call 304-743-5749 for more information.
Tuesday, May 30
DEP Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection offices, 601 57th St., S.E., in Kanawha City. To schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.