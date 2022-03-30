Wednesday, March 30
Mindfulness Meditation Group: Learn the fundamentals of mindfulness meditation at The Mindfulness Tree meditation community online Wednesdays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The group meets for 45 minutes, and the session includes an opening meditation, group discussion and topics for the day. This group is open to all and is offered freely. For more information and to sign up, go to www.themindfulnesstree.life or contact Christine Blice-Baum at cblicebaum@yahoo.com.
Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call the center at 304-348-6404.
Thursday, March 31
TMVFD Egg Fundraiser: The Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department is teaming up with the Easter Bunny to Egg Your House on Saturday, April 16. You can wake up Easter morning to a yard filled with candy-filled eggs. Members of the fire department and Red Light Express will start the egging at 8 p.m. on the evening of April 16. Orders will be accepted until Thursday, March 31. Eggs will be delivered in the Cross Lanes/Tyler Mountain area. The cost for candy-filled eggs is 25 for $25. Oversized Golden Eggs can be purchased for $5 each and you can fill these yourself with money or other items of your choosing. The order link is available at www.tmvfd.com.
Five-Word Story: Kanawha County Public Library will have its weekly Five-Word Story program on its Facebook page at 4 p.m.
Square Dance Classes: Square dance classes are offered from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane. For more information, call 304-389-4861 or 304-586-1131.
4-H Scholarship Deadline: Thursday, March 31, is the deadline for applications for West Virginia University 4-H scholarships. Among those available are the Burkey and Marylou Lilly Scholarship, the Charles Ralph Dague Marshall County 4-H Award, the Marshall County 4-H Leaders Association Scholarship, the Mildred Fizer Scholarship for 4-H'ers, the Helen T. Waters 4-H Scholarship, the John and Lucile Lough 4-H Scholarship, the Ken Bragg 4-H Scholarship, the Paul A. and Francena L. Miller Presidential Scholarship, the West Virginia Cashin Recyclables Inc. Putnam County Scholarships, the William "Bill" Frye III 4-H Scholarship Wood County 4-H Scholarship, and CEOS scholarships for human services/education and nursing students. More information about scholarship opportunities and registration forms can be found at extension.wvu.edu. For more information, contact Emily Chess at 304-293-5692 or EChess@mail.wvu.edu.
Friday, April 1
First Chapter Friday: The Kanawha County Public Library will offer a sneak peek at a variety of chapter books at 3 p.m. on the KCPL Facebook page.
Marmet Line Dances: Extreme Country's Friday night line dances are held at 6 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Instruction is also available.
RCYBE Program: The River City Youth Ballet Ensemble will present "Follow the Yellow Brick Road" at 7 p.m. Friday, April 1, and noon Saturday, April 2, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Little Theater. A reception will follow the April 2 performance. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased at the door.
Glow Party: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department and Domino's Pizza will host a glow party for all ages from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St. Albans. Activities will include food, music, face painting, and prizes.
W.Va. Home Show: The 2022 West Virginia Home Show will be held Friday, April 1, through Sunday, April 3, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. For hours, admission fees, scheduled activities, and more information, visit wvhomeshow.com.
Saturday, April 2
American Legion Membership Drive: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 73 and the American Legion Post 73 will have a membership drive during their pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. at 1011 Pennsylvania Ave. in St Albans. All veterans, spouses, children, and their guests are invited.
Watershed Cleanup: The Davis Creek Watershed Association will sponsor a spring watershed cleanup to focus on removing debris from the stream and its banks and public spaces in conjunction with the WV Make It Shine Statewide Cleanup. Participants will meet at the W.Q. Watters Company’s office at 1081 Kanawha State Forest Drive at the Middle Fork Bridge in Charleston at 8:30 a.m. for a warm-up of coffee and doughnuts. Lunch is included for all volunteers. The WV Make It Shine events are part of the national Great American Cleanup. WV Make It Shine is part of the Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) initiative of the WVDEP. The cleanup will not handle any electronics or hazardous materials. Volunteers should bring rain gear. Gloves and trash bags will be provided. For directions or additional information, email daviscreekwatershedassn@gmail.com.
Charleston Neighborhood Cleanup: A community cleanup of neighborhoods on Charleston's East End, downtown, and Bigley Avenue areas will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Volunteers should meet in the parking lot at the corner of Smith and Morris streets in Charleston. All litter collection materials, T-shirts, and lunch and snacks will be provided. To sign up as a volunteer or receive further information, go to charlestonwv.gov/cleanup, call 304-348-8174, or text 304-941-7512.
Showcats' Craft Fair: The Nitro High School Showcats show choir will host a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Nitro High School. Vendor spaces are available for $25 each and an extra $10 for electricity. The show choir will be selling concessions during the event. Set-up can begin at 7 a.m. Vendors can reserve their spots by emailing nhschoralboosters2021@gmail.com.
S.C. Wellness Run/Walk: The eighth annual 5K Wellness Run/Walk is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Oakes Field in South Charleston. Registration will get underway at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Walkers begin shortly after the 9 a.m. start for runners. Prizes will be awarded for the first male and female finishers in the following age categories: 12 and under, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60 and older. Registration is $30. The registration fee for ages 13 and younger is $20. Online registration is available at aptiming.com/race/1370. For more information, emailsoccoc@wvdsl.net, call 304-744-0051, or go online to www.SouthCharlestonChamber.org.
Rand Hot Dogs: The Rand Community Center's monthly hot dog sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the center, 5701 Church Drive, Rand. Hot dogs, BBQs, and hot bologna sandwiches will be available, along with homemade desserts, chips, and canned drinks. Vendors are encouraged to set up a table. The cost is $10 per table. The center's thrift store also be open, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (The thrift store is also open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.) Volunteers are being sought to help with the hot dog sales. To volunteer or reserve a vendor spot, contact Ellen Carter at 304-925-9200 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
CToC Princess Tea Party: The Children's Theatre of Charleston will conduct a Princess Tea Party from 11 a.m. until noon at First United Methodist Church, 905 Glendale Ave. in South Charleston. All proceeds will benefit the CToC's upcoming production of "Disney's Beauty and the Beast Jr." Those attending are encouraged to dress as their favorite royalty. Tickets are $15 each. To purchase tickets and find out more about the event, visit www.ctoc.org.
Benefit Style Show: The Friends of Sojourner's Style Show, entitled "Color Me Spring," will be held at the Women's Club of Charleston headquarters, Virginia and Elizabeth streets in Charleston. To benefit the YWCA Charleston's Sojourner's Shelter for Homeless Women and Families, the event will begin at 11:30 a.m. and include mimosas, a brunch, a silent auction, a giveaway, and a fashion show with items from local boutiques such as Ooh La Lucy, Geranium's, Ivor's Trunk, and Estep's Nu Look. For tickets and additional information, visit www.ywcacharleston.org/styleshow.
CVT Egg Hunt: Camp Virgil Tate will host its first-ever “Egg-Stravaganza” Easter Egg Hunt event, with gates will opening at noon at 1400 Camp Virgil Tate Road, Charleston. The hunt will take place from 12:30 to 3 p.m. The pet-friendly event will have a "cash-in" format: the eggs are not filled but can be traded in for prizes. The cost is $15. All proceeds will benefit Camp Virgil Tate and its 4-H programs. Tickets are now available on the Facebook page “CVT Egg-Stravaganza.” For more information, contact Charlotte Riestenberg at charlotte@campvirgiltate.org or 304-741-5657.
'Fairview' Auditions: Auditions for the June production of "Fairview" will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. Auditioners will be asked to read from the script with others auditioning. For available roles and more information about the production, visit albanartscenter.com or the Alban Arts Center's Facebook page.
Monday, April 4
Smithers Walk2Wellness: A free Walk2Wellness program will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers. Participants will walk the River Cities Urban Walking Trail.
Tuesday, April 5
Kanawha Valley Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 6 p.m. at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. For more information, phone 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
East End Street Sweeping: The City of Charleston Public Works Department has announced street sweeping will begin today on Charleston's East End. Street sweeping will take place on the East End on Tuesdays beginning at 9 a.m. on the eastbound side of the streets as signed and Thursdays beginning at noon on the westbound side of the streets as signed. Citizens are reminded to heed all posted signs, as vehicles could be subject to ticketing and/or towing at the owner’s expense.
St. Albans Walking Club: The St. Albans Walking Club will have a Walk with Good Buddy Jimmy at 6 p.m., starting at the parking lot of 2134 Washington Ave. in St. Albans. Walkers are encouraged to wear their bunny ears and bushy tails and bring baskets for an Easter egg hunt. The group is also scheduled to walk at 6 p.m. April 21, also meeting at the Washington Avenue parking lot. The April 21 walk will have a baseball theme for those who want to dress in their favorite team caps, jerseys, etc.