Wednesday, June 15
- Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo games from 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call the center at 304-348-6404.
- Mindfulness Meditation Group Online: Learn the fundamentals of mindfulness meditation at The Mindfulness Tree meditation community online every Wednesday at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The group meets for 45 minutes. The session includes an opening meditation, group discussion, and topics for the day. This group is open to all and is offered freely. The group is currently reading Jay Shetty’s book, “Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day.” For more information and to sign up, go to www.themindfulnesstree.life or contact Christine Blice-Baum at cblicebaum@yahoo.com.
- Lunchtime with the Arts: The Lunchtime with the Arts free concert series from 11 a.m. to noon at Slack Plaza, Center City, in Charleston will feature The Spencer Elliot Trio.
- Food Truck Wednesday: The Food Truck Wednesday program is being offered every Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at City Center at Slack Plaza in downtown Charleston.
- Asbury UMC Clothes Closet: Located at 501 Elizabeth St. on Charleston’s East End, Asbury United Methodist Church has reopened its clothes closet. Free clothing and shoes for all ages are available from 1 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday. The Clothes Closet is also open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturdays. Enter the Clothes Closet through the Jackson Street door of the church.
Thursday, June 16
- Stitch-a-Thon: To benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, Majestic Mountains Needle Arts will conduct a Stitch-a-Thon from 1 to 4 p.m. at Capitol Market, 800 Smith St. in Charleston. See MMNA stitchers work on projects under a covered stall at Capitol Market and pick up information about the local resources offering support to those with Alzheimer’s disease and their friends, families, and caregivers. Visit the MMNA page on Facebook or the group’s website, MMNAEGA.com, for information about joining the MMNA Longest Day team efforts.
- Gabriel Project: Highlawn Presbyterian Church’s Gabriel Project at 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans is open from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays to provide supplies for newborn through 2T infants free of charge. Expectant mothers need to wait until four weeks before their due date in order to receive a well-stocked layette. Enter the side parking lot and call the posted number, 304-727-7140, to contact Gabriel Project staff members who will assist you.
- Meditation Circle: The Meditation Circle of Charleston meets in person weekly from 6 to 7 p.m. on most Thursdays in Charleston at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation building, 520 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston. The group practices breath and body-centered mindfulness meditation. Meetings include a short guided meditation and quiet periods of sitting and walking meditation, followed by a time for questions and discussion. The group is open to all and offered freely. For more information, visit the Meditation Circle website, themeditationcircle.com
- Rolls on the River: The Rolls on the River pepperoni roll festival will be held from 5 until 6 p.m. at Haddad Riverfront Park on Kanawha Boulevard, E., in Charleston. The event will feature pepperoni rolls from a variety of local restaurants and businesses, live music, craft beers, children’s activities, and artisans. General admission tickets are $35 each for adults, which includes eight food tasting tickets and three beer tasting tickets, or $20 for eight tasting tickets and three water tickets. Entry into the kids’ zone is $5. No tickets are required for the music or vendors’ area.
- Soul Step Classes: Soul Step classes, led by Monica Ashford, are offered every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave. in Charleston. The fee is $5 per class. For more details, call 304-348-6884.
- Majestic Mountains Needle Arts: Anyone interested in using a needle to create hand-stitched items is encouraged to attend MMNA meetings on the third Thursday of every month at the Dunbar Public Library. Members include beginning stitchers to accomplished artists specializing in a wide variety of needlework. The next meeting will get underway at 6:15 p.m. in the Dunbar Public Library Conference Room at 301 12th St. in Dunbar. MMNA members and visitors are welcome to arrive after 5:30 p.m. to socialize and practice open stitching. In addition to the business meeting, members will have an educational stitching project. Visit the group’s page on Facebook or website, MMNAEGA.com, or email MMNAEGA.info@gmail.com for additional information.
Friday, June 17
- W.Va. Day Program: The Riverside Public Library in Belle will host a West Virginia Day presentation from 1 to 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be Dave Fuerst, Cultural Resource Program Manager of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. Following Fuerst’s presentation, families can make West Virginia collages at the library.
- Fitness Fridays: The Putnam County Library and West Virginia American Water are sponsoring Fitness Friday programs each Friday at 10 a.m. through July. Today’s scheduled program is Zumba with Courtney at Winfield Park in Winfield. Call 304-757-7308 for more information.
- Live at the Levee: Ranky Tanky and Minor Swing will perform starting at 6:30 p.m. on the Schoenbaum Stage of Haddad Riverfront Park on Kanawha Boulevard, E., in Charleston. The free concert is part of the 2022 Live on the Levee series.
- ‘Bonnie & Clyde’: As part of FestivALL, tThe Charleston Light Opera Guild will present the musical “Bonnie & Clyde” at 8 p.m. at the CLOG theater, 411 Tennessee Ave., Charleston. Performances are also scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18; Friday, June 24; and Saturday, June 25, and 6 p.m. Sundays, June 19 and 26. Seats are non-reserved. Tickets are $20 each, available at the box office starting two hours prior to each show or in advance at charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
- Campbells Creek Summerfest: The Ken Ellis Memorial Park Annual Summerfest, located up three miles up Campbells Creek across from the Northeast Ball Field, will being with gospel music starting at 6 p.m. On Saturday, June 18, activities will include live entertainment, vendors, games, food, and drinks. Josh Pantry will perform from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday. For more information, contact Rhonda at 304-356-6343.
- SJHS ‘72 Reunion: Stonewall Jackson High School alumni will have a 50th-year reunion for the Class of 1972 on Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18. For more information, contact David Campbell at 304-552-4316 or Dave.Campbell541@gmail.com.
- YakFest: St. Albans’ 2022 YakFest will be held on Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18, at Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. For more information, go to coalrivergroup.com or the YakFestWV Facebook page, call 304-722-3055 or direct email correspondence to coalrivergroup@gmail.com
- Sorority White Party: The Charleston-Institute Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will present a White Party at 9 p.m. at the India Center, 800 Green Road, South Charleston. DJ Big L will provide music for the event. The cost is $45 per person or $80 per couple. Tickets can be ordered at bit.ly/CIACWhiteparty. A portion of the proceeds will support scholarships and chapter programs. For more information, email CIACDeltas@gmail.com.
Saturday, June 18
- Run for Your Life Run/Walk: The CAMC Foundation’s 2022 Run for Your Life 5-mile run/2.5-mile walk, to raise funds and awareness for colorectal cancer, will begin at 8 a.m. at Haddad Riverfront Park on Kanawha Boulevard, East, in Charleston. To register for the event, go to give.camcfoundation.org.
- Tour De Coal: The 2022 Tour De Coal will start in Tornado and conclude in St. Albans. To register or receive additional information, visit coalrivergroup.com or the Tour De Coal Facebook page, phone 304-722-3055, or send an email message to coalrivergroup@gmail.com
- Poca Clean-Up: The Town of Poca will conduct a town-wide clean-up. Items for pick-up can be placed outside beginning the week of the clean-up and must be placed outside by the evening of Friday, June 17. Items must not be placed in the street. Items that will not be accepted for pick-up include tires, televisions, and hazardous materials. For further information, call Poca Town Hall at 304-755-5482.
- Taylor Books Story Hour: Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. in Charleston, will host its weekly Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. The Story Hour will also include a snack and a craft activity. For more information, phone 304-342-1461.
- Juneteenth Celebration: The Heritage Towers Museum and Culture Center will celebrate Juneteenth 2022 at the Orchard Manor Community Garden. Activities begin at 3 p.m. and will include family fun, food, and storytelling, with an open mic for children’s thoughts on “What does freedom mean to me?” Juneteenth is the oldest celebrated commemoration for the abolition of slavery in the United States. For more information, contact Pamela Minimah at aaii.pminimah@gmail.com or visit Heritage Towers Museum on Facebook.
- ‘Over the Edge’: The YWCA Charleston’s “Over the Edge” fundraiser, an urban rappelling experience, will take place at the Truist building in downtown Charleston. To donate or participate, visit www.ywcacharleston.org.
- Juneteenth Celebration: The North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave., Charleston, will host a Juneteenth Celebration from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 18. Activities will include vendors, fun fitness workouts, arts and crafts, inflatables, a gaming truck, and more. Guest speakers will include Pastor William Lipscomb, Pastor Damon Hamby, and Pastor Shannon Robinson. Performers will include the RedLine Band, Xinos, W3, the Precise Steppers, Kingston Price, SWANK, NeNe Incognita, and Linked Up. To inquire about vendor opportunities or otherwise participating in the Celebration, call the North Charleston Community Center at 304-348-6884 or email Corey.Lowery@cityofcharleston.org.
- Marmet Music/Dance: Rimshot will perform from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person. For reserved seating, contact Frances Armentrout at 304-644-9197.
Sunday, June 19
- W.Va. Birthday Concert: The Kanawha State Forest Foundation will sponsor a free concert featuring the Kanawha Valley Community Band at 2 p.m. at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston. In celebration of West Virginia’s birthday, the concert will also offer cake for those in attendance.
- Morgan’s Kitchen Museum: The Morgan’s Kitchen Museum at 2600 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans will be open for free tours from 2 to 4 p.m. every Sunday through August.
- Festival of Young Voices: The Appalachian Children’s Chorus’ biennial Appalachian Festival of Young Voices will start at 7 p.m. in the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Little Theater. The free festival will include choirs from Arizona, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wyoming joining the ACC in song in celebration of Appalachian history and culture. For more information, contact the ACC office at accinfo@wvacc.org or 304-343-1111.
Monday, June 20
- Sports Physical Day: The Riverside Health Center at Riverside High School in Belle will perform student sports physicals from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Athletes or their parents/guardians should call in advance (304-949-3591) to schedule an appointment and bring their sports physical forms filled out beforehand to their appointments.
- Golden Horseshoe Reunion: Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History are inviting all former recipients of the Golden Horseshoe award to attend a reunion at noon at the State Culture Center in Charleston. To register or find out more, visit wvculture.org.
- Smithers Walk2Wellness: A free Smithers Walk2Wellness program will get underway at 5:30 p.m. at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers. Active Southern West Virginia Community Captains will lead a community walk of the River Cities Urban Trail.
- Free Cooking Class: A free cooking class, for ages 15 and older, will take place from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at the Valley Park Conference Center at Valley Park in Hurricane. Anna Holley will be the class instructor. The June recipe will be So Good Sloppy Joes. Participants can also take a free Zumba class during the event if they wish. To register for the class or find out more about it, send your name, telephone number, and email address to Cathy Schrader at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org
Tuesday, June 21
- Morning Yoga Classes: Free morning yoga classes with instructor Debora Mattingly will be offered from 6 to 7 a.m. every Tuesday through July at Magic Island on Charleston’s West Side. Participants should bring a mat. The classes are sponsored by the Charleston Parks and Recreation Department. Call 304-348-6860 for more information.
- Hansford Center Bingo: Bingo games are offered every Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans. Lunch is offered at the center Mondays through Fridays at noon.
- St. John’s Book Club: The St. John’s United Methodist Church Community Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the church, 4536 Teays Valley Road in Scott Depot. “Miracle Of The Dry Season” by Sarah Louden Thomas, set in West Virginia, will be the book for discussion. The book club will meet again on Sept. 20, with “The Boys” by Ron and Clint Howard as the book for discussion. For more information, call Peggy Kuhl at 304-638-3659 or the church at 304-757-6343.
- Charleston Coin Club: The Charleston Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave. in Kanawha City. Open to the public, the meeting will include a coin auction. For further information, call 304-727-4062 or visit the club’s website, www.kvcc.eznetway.com
- Charleston Civic Chorus: The Charleston Civic Chorus will present a free concert from 7 to 8 p.m. at Charleston Baptist Temple, corner of Quarrier and Morris streets on Charleston’s East End.