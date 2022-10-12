Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Wednesday, Oct. 12

FestivFALL Viola/Guitar Recital: The Di Gregorio/Alves Duo will perform “Echoes and Facades,” a free concert of classical music for viola and guitar, at 7 p.m. at Kanawha United Presbyterian Church, 1009 Virginia St., E., in Charleston. Bernard Di Gregorio is principal viola of the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra and violist of the Montclaire String Quartet, the resident string quartet of West Virginia State University. Dr. Júlio Ribeiro Alves is a Marshall University professor.

