Thursday, Oct. 14
‘Queen Esther’ Bus Trip: The Glasgow/Cedar Grove Area Lions Club and Glasgow United Methodist Women are sponsoring a chartered bus trip to the Pennsylvania Amish area to see “Queen Esther” Oct. 14 through Oct. 16. Single, double, triple and quad booking arrangements are available. For more information or to make reservations, call Stan Garten, 304-595-7833.
Fall Rummage Sale: Rock Branch Independent Church will have its annual fall rummage sale from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Breakfasts with biscuits and sausage and sausage gravy and lunches including hot dogs and pinto beans and cornbread will be served. A bake sale will also be held. Masks are required inside the buildings. To get to the church, take the Nitro I-64 exit, turn right onto Route 25 to the light at W.Va. 62 (at Sheetz). Turn right onto W.Va. 62 (toward Cross Lanes) to the top of hill past the church. Turn right to 417 Woodland Drive and follow the signs to the Rock Branch Activity Building on the left.
NCCC Zumba: The North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave., Charleston, hosts Zumba classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Classes are suitable for all age levels and cost $5 per person. For more information or registration, phone 304-348-6884.
Marmet Dance Classes: Beginner and easy intermediate line dance and patterned partner dance classes are offered Thursdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. The cost per class is $5 per person. For more information, contact class instructor Debbie Bird at 304-545-6377.
Valley Woodworkers: The Valley Woodworkers of West Virginia Club will meet at 6 p.m. at the group’s clubhouse, 300 12th St., Dunbar. Those interested are invited to attend to improve and share their woodworking skills, help build toys for the Salvation Army Christmas Toy Project and engage in other activities. Visit www.valleywoodworkers.org for further information.
Zombie Run Deadline: Today is the deadline to register for the St. Albans Zombie Run and receive an event T-shirt. The 5K run/walk will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at 51 Sixth Ave., St. Albans (the St. Albans Loop). In-person and virtual options are available. The cost is $30 per entrant. Online registrations are due no later than Thursday, Oct. 28. In-person registration is limited to 150 participants. To register and receive more information, go to runsignup.com and search for “St. Albans Zombie Walk.”
Friday, Oct. 15
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, will be open from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Free diapers and wipes, and formula if available, will be distributed via drive-thru in the church’s lower parking lot. There are no income requirements, but ID must be presented. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Littles’ Storytime: First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, will present its Littles’ Storytime program from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. The free program, for infants through age 5, accompanied by a parent or guardian, includes storytimes, light refreshments, games, crafts and playtime. CDC guidelines are being followed. The programs are offered each Friday. To sign up or obtain more information, call 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com.
S.C. Trunk or Treat: The South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena, 20 RHL Blvd., South Charleston, in conjunction with WQBE Radio, will host “Trunk or Treat at the Rink” at 6 p.m. Candy will be handed out from cars, the film “Cruella” will be shown at dark and ice bumper cars ($5) and ice skating ($6) will be available at the rink from 6 until 10 p.m. All those who pass out candy from their vehicles will receive free passes for skating and ice bumper cars. Call 304-744-4423 for more information.
S.A. Haunted Trail: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department, 100.9 The Mix and Domino’s Pizza will host a Haunted Trail at St. Albans City Park from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays Oct. 15 through Oct. 30. Admission is $5 per person or a canned good donation. Parking is free at Coleman Field at the park. Participants will be taken to the guided trail by hayride. Concessions will be available, and the St. Albans On Purpose Project will host a photo booth at the event.
Charleston Ballet: The Charleston Ballet will present “Dracula: The Seduction” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, and Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston. Tickets for adults are $25 in advance and $30 at the door and $20 in advance and $25 at the door for seniors and students. The show is recommended for ages 8 and older. To order tickets or receive more information, visit thecharlestonballet.com.
Friday Night Jam: The Elk River Community and Education Center on Main Street in Elkview will host Mark IV and Stephanie Moore at its Friday Night Jam session. Doors open at 5 p.m., with music commencing at 7 p.m. The center’s thrift store will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Other Friday Night Jam performers this month include Blame and Steve Mullins Oct. 22 and The Phil Moles Band on Oct. 29. For more information, contact the Elk River Community and Education Center at 304-965-3722.
‘Wyrd Sisters’: The Alban Arts Center will present the play “Wyrd Sisters” at 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans at 8 p.m. Other show times are 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, Oct. 24. Tickets are available at albantickets.com and cost $17 for adults and $12 for seniors and students. Virtual stream ticket options are also available; more details are posted on the Alban website above.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Elkview/Clendenin Cleanup: A free Kanawha County fall cleanup is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Elkview/Clendenin area. Participants can meet in the former Herbert Hoover High School parking lot. For a list of items that can or cannot be accepted, call the Kanawha County Planning Office at 304-357-0570.
Drive-Thru Flu Clinics: Free, drive-thru flu vaccines will be administered from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Coonskin Park, Capital High School, Riverside High School, Sissonville High School, St. Albans High School, Nitro High School, South Charleston High School and George Washington High School. Free flu vaccines are also available from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. weekdays at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department offices, 108 Lee St., E., Charleston. No appointment is necessary to receive the vaccinations.
Pinch Bazaar/Fundraiser: Crafters and vendors are invited to participate in a bazaar scheduled for 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the VFW building (former Rogers’ supermarket) in Pinch, across from the Post Office. The event will include a basket raffle and bake sale, with all proceeds going to Hospice. Basket themes are Spa, Fall, Christmas, Tailgate, Puppy and Variety. Raffle tickets cost $1 each or six for $5. To reserve vendor tables or receive more information, call Barbara Wood at 304-965-3328 after 7 p.m.
Charleston Dept. Store 100th: Charleston Dept. Store, 1661 Washington St., W., Charleston, will celebrate its 100th year in business from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attractions will include cake, store specials and hot dogs and other items from Mountain Mission to support Mountain Mission’s programs on the West Side.
Food Giveaway: The Upper Kanawha Valley Sports and Activity Center at the Booker T. Washington Community Center, 24 Wyatt St., London, will host a drive-through food giveaway from 10:30 a.m. to noon. For more information, visit www.ukvsac-btwcc.org.
Indoor Yard Sale: The Canaan United Methodist Women will host an indoor sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church at 401 Roane St., Charleston. Six-feet-long tables can be rented for $20 each. Hot dogs with homemade chili will also be available for purchase. For more information and vendor registration, call Tammi at 304-543-8264.
S.A. Basketball Clinic: An Upward Basketball Clinic, for boys and girls in grades four through seven, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of St. Albans, 523 Second St. in St. Albans. The $15 registration fee includes lunch, snacks, a water bottle and a wristband. Scholarships are available. To register or receive more information, contact the church office at 304-727-4661 or Minister of Youth and Christian Education Roger McKenzie at roger@fbsa.church
West Side Food Distribution: A More Excellent Way Life Center Church, 504 Virginia St., W., Charleston, will have a food distribution event from noon until all food boxes are gone. Boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. For further information, call Theresa Coleman, 304-400-4111.
S.C. KidFest: South Charleston Church of God, 5007 Ohio St., South Charleston, will host a KidFest from noon until 3 p.m. Free activities will include indoor and outdoor (weather permitting) games, crafts, prizes, snacks and drinks.
S.A. Chili Cook-Off: The St. Albans Fall Y’All Festival Annual Chili Cook-Off is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. Along with chili chef competitions, the festival will feature food, arts and crafts vendors and live music. Scheduled musicians include The Carpenter Ants at noon, Acoustic Fusion at 1 p.m., Adam Parker and The Bourbon Cowboys at 2 p.m. and The Heavy Hitters at 3 p.m. Festival proceeds support the St. Albans Police Department’s K-9 Unit. For more information about entering the cook-off or to have other questions answered, email safallyallfestival@gmail.com.
Gem Show/Sale: The Kanawha Rock and Gem Club will host the 47th annual Jewelry, Gems, Mineral and Fossil Show and Sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and also from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at the South Charleston Community Center, 601 Jefferson Road, South Charleston.
CFM Trick or Treat: Capitol Flea Market, 2101 Greenbrier St., Charleston, will host a trick or treat event for children from 1 to 2 p.m. For more details, phone 304-543-4961.
John Brown Commemoration: The Heritage Towers Museum and Culture Center will host a virtual event via Zoom link, starting at 2 p.m. and commemorating John Brown’s life and sacrifice for racial justice. The commemoration will include an appreciation of the context of Brown’s life (1800-1859), concluding with a panel discussion on Brown’s life and devotion to abolition, including his raid on Harpers Ferry. For more information, email Pamela Minimah at aaii.pminimah@gmail.com or visit the Heritage Towers Museum Facebook page.
WVSO Opening Night: Cellist Sterling Elliott will perform with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra during the WVSO Opening Night program at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences in Charleston. For tickets, go to wvsymphony.org.
Sunday, Oct. 17
Bethany Baptist Revival: The Rev. Glen Matthews will speak at revival services at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, through Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Bethany Baptist Church, 2504 Grant St., St. Albans. Each service will have special singing.
TMVFD Photo Drive: The Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department will have a fundraising photo drive from noon to 5 p.m. at the TMVFD fire station at 5380 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes. For additional information, call the fire station office from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays at 304-776-7963.
Monday, Oct. 18
S.A. Garden Club: Established in 1935, the St Albans Garden Club is seeking new members. Meetings are held from September to May, usually on the third Monday of each month, with a speaker or a field trip. The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at Shelter #2 at St Albans City Park. Refreshments will be served. Anyone interested in gardening is welcome to come. For additional information, contact Cheryl at 304-747-8127.
Home Maintenance Workshop: Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam will offer a Basic Home Maintenance Workshop at 815 Court St. in Charleston, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The class will teach participants if and when it is time to call a professional and what to look for to avoid the natural deterioration of a home. Cade Vogelsong of Viking Construction will lead the class. Seating is limited; advance registrations are encouraged. The class costs $10. To register or learn more about the class and other fall workshops, or inquire about financial aid, contact Janie Hamilton at janieham@hfhkp.org or 304-720-0141, ext.18.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
UKV Community Luncheon: The Upper Kanawha Valley Sports and Activity Center at the Booker T. Washington Community Center, 24 Wyatt St., London, will host a drive-thru community luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. COVID-19 procedures will be in effect.
S.A. Trunk or Treat: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will host a Trunk or Treat event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. beside The Grind restaurant, 1481 MacCorkle Ave., St Albans. Any groups, businesses or others interested in setting up a booth at the event can find out more at the Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page.
Charleston Coin Club: The Charleston Coin Club will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., Charleston. A coin auction will be held. Newcomers are welcome to attend. For more information, call 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com.