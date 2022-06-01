Wednesday, June 1
- WVSILC Meeting: The West Virginia Statewide Independent Living Council will meet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the third-floor conference room of the West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation Services, 10 McJunkin Ave. in Nitro. The meeting will also be streamed online on Zoom for virtual viewing and attendance. To request the Zoom sign-in information or receive additional information regarding the meeting, call 304-766-4624, go to www.wvsilc.org or email WVSILC Program Assistant Jerry Boyko at jerry.boyko@wvsilc.org.
- PHS Reunion RSVP Deadline: The 2022 Poca High School Alumni Banquet and Dance will be held on Saturday, June 11, at Poca High School, 1 Dot Way, Poca. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., with a welcome reception at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. The cost is $20 per person. Reservations are due by Wednesday, June 1; call Lynne Kibler at 304-755-3628 or Dale and Hotchie Parkins at 304-755-5497 to RSVP for the reunion.
- Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call the center at 304-348-6404.
- Flower Pot Exchange: The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council and Capitol Market are partnering to kick off the unofficial start of summer with the opening of the Flower Pot Exchange. Located at the Capitol Market, the Flower Pot Exchange will be a space for community members to take a new gardening container or leave a container they no longer need for others to use. A ribbon-cutting event is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Capitol Market, 800 Smith St., Charleston.
- Mindfulness Meditation Group Online: Learn the fundamentals of mindfulness meditation at The Mindfulness Tree meditation community online every Wednesday at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The group meets for 45 minutes. The session includes an opening meditation, group discussion, and topics for the day. This group is open to all and is offered freely. The group is currently reading Jay Shetty’s book, “Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day.” For more information and to sign up, go to www.themindfulnesstree.life or contact Christine Blice-Baum at cblicebaum@yahoo.com.
- Library Fun Show: The Clendenin Branch Library will host the Mark Wood Fun Show, “Silly Sea Adventures,” at 2 p.m. at the Clendenin Community (Recreation) Center. The interactive magic show will serve as the kickoff for the Clendenin Branch Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Club, “Ocean of Possibilities.”
- Asbury Clothes Closet: Located at 501 Elizabeth St. on Charleston’s East End, Asbury United Methodist Church has reopened its clothes closet. Free clothing and shoes for all ages are available from 1 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday. The Clothes Closet is also open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturdays. Enter the Clothes Closet through the Jackson Street door of the church.
- Aphasia Support Group: The Charleston Area Aphasia Support Group will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Settlement Physical Therapy, 313 MacCorkle Ave., S.W., South Charleston. The group meets each month in South Charleston. For additional information, contact the support group’s facilitator, Paula Wildi, at 304-906-8030 or 304-746-3704 or email fsptpaula.wildi@gmail.com.
Thursday, June 2
- Gabriel Project: Highlawn Presbyterian Church’s Gabriel Project at 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans is open from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays to provide supplies for newborn through 2T infants free of charge. Expectant mothers need to wait until four weeks before their due date in order to receive a well-stocked layette. Enter the side parking lot and call the posted number, 304-727-7140, to contact Gabriel Project staff members who will assist you.
- Rally on the Levee: Rally on the Levee, a motorcycle show and rally, will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Haddad Riverfront Park and the Levee in Charleston. The event will include bike show and audio competitions, live music, vendors, and professional custom-bike builders among its attractions.
- Meditation Circle: The Meditation Circle of Charleston meets in person weekly from 6 to 7 p.m. on most Thursdays in Charleston at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation building, 520 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston. The group practices breath and body-centered mindfulness meditation. Meetings include a short guided meditation and quiet periods of sitting and walking meditation, followed by a time for questions and discussion. The group is open to all and offered freely. For more information, visit the Meditation Circle website, themeditationcircle.com
Friday, June 3
- Rummage/Hot Dog Sales: Humpheys Memorial United Methodist Church in Sissonville will have a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 3, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Hot dogs will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
- Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes, will be open from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the church’s lower parking lot. The pantry provides free diapers and wipes, and, if available, baby formula. There are no income requirements, but proof of child/children’s ID must be presented.
- Food Truck Friday: Food Truck Friday will be underway for the 2022 season from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 8 p.m. on Main Street in Hurricane. Food truck vendors will be Bite Mi Asian Street Food, Twisted Grille, and Rocky’s World at both sessions. During the evening session, The Sounds of Bluegrass will perform in the Hurricane Main Street Gazebo.
- Gun Violence Prevention: As part of National Gun Violence Prevention Day, a community block party will take place from 3 until 7 p.m. at Glenwood Avenue and Central Avenue on Charleston’s West Side. The free block party will include food, music, activities, and resources for the whole family. Those attending are asked to wear orange clothing, jewelry or other apparel to honor those affected by gun violence throughout the United States.
- East End Pride Pub Crawl: A fundraiser to celebrate diversity, the 2022 East End Pride Pub Crawl will start at 6 p.m. on Charleston’s East End. The first pub hub will be held at the the corner of Washington Street, E., and Elizabeth Street. Crawler Bands are $25 online ($30 at the door) and include a collectible East End Pride Pub Crawl T-shirt, one beer pour at the designated on-street Crawler beer tent, a can coozie, access to more than 40 drink specials, entry into the Pub Crawl Instagram Challenge, and free access to the trolley and C&H Taxi’s Intoxi-Taxi throughout the evening. Crawler Plus Bands are $40 online and include all crawler band perks plus five, 16-ounce beer pours at the designated on-street Crawler Plus beer tents. KRT will provide free trolley rides starting at 10 p.m. and continuing until midnight. Safe rides home will also be provided through the Intoxi-Taxi service of C&H Taxi from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Free cab rides home must be within a 10-mile radius; call 304-344-4902. For Crawler Bands or more details, visit charlestonmainstreets.ticketspice.com.
- Live on the Levee: The Davisson Brothers Band and Josh Pantry are scheduled to perform on the Schoenbaum Stage at Haddad Riverfront Park, Kanawha Boulevard, E., in downtown Charleston. The free concert, part of this year’s Live on the Levee entertainment series, will get underway at 6:30 p.m.
- ‘Fairview’: The Alban Arts Center will present a stage drama, “Fairview,” at 8 p.m. at 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. For tickets and more information about the production, including additional performance dates, visit albanartscenter.com.
Saturday, June 4
- KC Village Yard Sale: The 2022 Kanawha City Village Yard Sale is slated for 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout Kanawha City neighborhoods. Information and updates will be posted on the Kanawha City Community Association’s Facebook page and its website, www.kanawhacity.org.
- Nitro Yard Sale: The City of Nitro city-wide yard-sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sales will be held throughout the city to include businesses, organizations, churches, and homes. Check out the Nitro City Wide Facebook page for more information.
- Yard/Hot Dog Sales: The Woman’s Club of South Charleston will host an indoor/outdoor yard sale and hot dog sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 214 D St. in South Charleston. No credit cards will be accepted for payment. Proceeds will go for a veterans’ event.
- Bancroft Yard Sales: Town-wide yard sales will start at 8 a.m. throughout Bancroft. Representatives from Elizabeth Baptist Church will offer free snacks, drinks, and information about their upcoming vacation Bible school during the morning. For more details, call Bancroft Town Hall at 304-586-3367.
- Free Sports Physicals: A free sports physical clinic will be conducted from 8 a.m. to noon at CAMC Teays Valley Physical Therapy, Putnam Medical Plaza, 1200 Hospital Drive, Hurricane. The clinic is open to middle and high school athletes who will be participating in sports during the 2022-23 academic year. To receive a physical, students must bring a sports physical form from their school that is signed by a parent or guardian. Forms will be available at the clinic and can be signed there. The clinic is being offered on a walk-in basis; no appointments will be taken. For further information, call 304-757-1764.
- Trails & Tails Fun Run/Walk: Camp Virgil Tate will host its inaugural Trails & Tails Fun Run/Walk 5K for runners and walkers and their dogs. The 5K run will be on the easy-to-moderate Pond Trail and begin at 9 a.m. The walk will get underway at 10 a.m. The registration fee include a Tails & Trails T-shirt (guaranteed only by pre-registration) and a dog treat. The pre-registration fee for the 5K is $35 per runner plus $15 per dog and, for the walk, $25 per walker and $10 per dog. Online registration ends at midnight on Thursday, June 2. Registration fees will increase on the day of the event. Sign up at runsignup.com; search for “CVTTailsTrails5k.” Camp Virgil Tate is located at 1400 Camp Virgil Tate Road in Charleston.
- Kids’ Corner: The Kids’ Corner ministry at North Hills Baptist Church in Sissonville furnishes clothing (newborn to girls and boys 18-20), diapers, wipes, shoes, books, and other miscellaneous items that have been donated. No adult clothing is available. Distributions will be available from 10 until 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, and 10 until 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18. For immediate assistance or more information, call the church office at 304-984-0347 and leave a message.
- Campbells Creek Yard Sale: The Campbells Creek Community Yard Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ken Ellis Memorial Park on Campbells Creek Drive in Charleston. There is a $5 set-up fee for participants, crafters, and those providing direct sales. For more information, contact Rhonda at 304-356-6343.
- Morris Memorial Food Drive: The Nurture ‘n’ Action team at Morris Memorial United Methodist Church will sponsor a food drive for Common Grounds. The team will meet in the church parking lot at 4615 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect donations. Among suggested food items to donate are peanut butter and jelly; fruit in its own juice; unsweetened, family-size cereals; soup; pancake mix and syrup; canned vegetables; pasta and spaghetti sauce; corn; green beans; and mixed vegetables. For more information about the food drive, phone 304-925-1413.
- Nitro Showcats Craft/Vendor Fair: The Nitro High Schools Showcats show choir will host a craft and vendor fair from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Nitro High School, 1300 Park Ave., Nitro. Yard sale items will be available, in conjunction with the day of the Nitro citywide yard sale. The Nitro Showcats will also be selling yard sale items for those who would like to donate. Organizers are still seeking food trucks, vendors, crafters, and yard sale participants. Any organization can also set up for food sales. The cost is $50 for food trucks, $25 for 10-foot-by-10-foot craft/vendor slots, and $10 for yard sale slots. Set-up can begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday. Vendors can reserve their spaces by emailing ShowcatsVendorFair@gmail.com.
- Outdoor Adventure Camp: Beyond the Backyard, a Bobby Warner charitable foundation, will host a free outdoor adventure camp from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Cabela’s at Southridge in South Charleston. Activities will include archery, laser tag, fishing, a petting zoo, inflatables, free lunches, and prize giveaways. For more information, go to beyondthebackyard.org.
- RC Club Fly-In: The Flying Hillbillies RC Club will host a fly-in from 10 a.m. until dark at the club’s field on Route 817, approximately three miles north of the John Amos Plant in Winfield, on the right. Airplanes and trainers will be available to let visitors try remote-control aircraft flying.
- Interfaith Event: An interfaith event, “Caring for Creation Together,” will be a forum for West Virginians of faith to discuss their concerns for the changing climate in the Mountain State, its effects on residents’ way of life and citizens’ future and their response. It will feature faith leaders from across the state, including the Rev. Jeff Allen, the Rev. Mitch Hescox, the Rev. Ron English, Bishop Marcia Dinkins and others. The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston. Lunch is included. For more information and to register, go to tinyurl.com/WVAClimate.
- Military Appreciation Picnic: The West Virginia Marine Corps Coordinating Council and Tri-State Chapter No. 949, Vietnam Veterans of America are planning the 11th annual Military and Veterans Appreciation Picnic for all military members, veterans, and their families. The picnic will be held at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington. It will feature food, military displays and demonstrations, entertainment, booths, door prizes, classic cars, an appearance by Wild Bill Neff of the Travel Channel’s “Mountain Monsters,” and more. Organizations are invited set up a booth at the event at no charge. Any organization that would like to set up a booth should contact Ron Wroblewski at 740-446-1795 as soon as possible to reserve space. Each group must supply its own tent top, tables, and chairs. Booths must be set up by 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The event is free for all military veterans and their guests. Anyone interested in sponsoring the event can also call Wroblewski. Sponsorships range from $100 to $750.
- S.A. Historical Society: The St. Albans Historical Society will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., which will feature hundreds of displays, books, and photographs, along with items such as the peanut roaster from the old Coal River Insurance and a pilot wheel from the USS West Virginia that was sunk at Pearl Harbor and displayed at Hilawn Pool for years. The SAHS building is located at 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans, near the C&O Depot.
- Marmet Music/Dance: The Exiles are scheduled to perform from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person. For reserved seating, contact Frances Armentrout at 304-644-9197.
Sunday, June 5
- Matric Symphony Sunday: Matric Symphony Sunday 2022: Melodies of Harmony is scheduled for 1 to 10 p.m. on the University of Charleston lawn, 2300 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Charleston.
Monday, June 6
- Smithers Walk2Wellness: A free Smithers Walk2Wellness will get underway at 5:30 p.m. at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers. Active Southern West Virginia Community Captains will lead a community walk of the River Cities Urban Trail.
- Dunbar Public Hearing: A public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. at the Dunbar City Council meeting at Dunbar City Hall, 210 12th St., Dunbar. The hearing will address the city’s plan to increase current sewer rates and charges to pay for operations and maintenance costs of the sewerage system. Members of the public are invited to speak at the hearing. Following the hearing, City Council members will vote on the rate ordinance. The proposed ordinance can be inspected at the Office of the Clerk in Dunbar City Hall during regular operating hours.
- Adult Board Game Night: The South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston, will host a Board Game Night for adults, from 6 until 8 p.m. Call 304-744-6561 to sign up or receive more information.
Tuesday, June 7
- Camp Read-A-Lot: The South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston, will host “Camping 101,” an early learning program that is part of its Camp Read-A-Lot summer initiative, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. To register or receive more information, call 304-744-6561 or email youthservices@scplwv.org.
- KV Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 6 p.m. at the South Charleston Church of Christ Annex, 327 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. For more information, call 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
- Charleston Dirty Birds: The Charleston Dirty Birds baseball team will host the Gastonia Honey Hunters at 6:35 p.m. at Appalachian Power Park, 601 Morris St. in Charleston.