Wednesday, June 16
Goodwill Career Fair: Goodwill Industries of the Kanawha Valley will host a career fair/hiring event from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m at the Prosperity Center, 209 Virginia St., West, Charleston. For more information, call 304-346-0811.
Thursday, June 17
Rabies Vaccine Clinic: The City of Charleston and Fix Charleston will sponsor a free rabies vaccine clinic for Charleston dogs and cats from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Patrick Street Plaza, 1701 Fourth Ave., on Charleston’s West Side. One hundred rabies shots will be available; if all shots are allotted before the end of the clinic, vouchers will be given for future events. The drive-up clinic is open to Charleston residents and up to two shots will be given per family/vehicle. All dogs must be leashed, and cats must be in carriers. Fix Charleston will provide additional services including parvo vaccinations, Bordetella, FVRPC and microchipping for a fee. Current COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect during the clinic.
Woman’s Club Yard Sale: A yard sale will be held at the Woman’s Club of Charleston, 1600 Virginia St., E., Charleston from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds will be used to repair the main entrance to the clubhouse. For more information, call 304-552-8015.
‘The Trappist’: A new drama by Dan Kehde, “The Trappist,” will open at 7 p.m. in the Contemporary Youth Arts Company’s Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St., W., on Charleston’s West Side. The play is designed for ages 13 to adult, due to language and adult situations. “The Trappist” will also be presented at 7 p.m. June 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26; a 2 p.m. matinee show will be held on Sunday, June 20. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students. Tickets will be available at the door or they can be purchased online at cyacwv.showclix.com.
Rolls on the River: Rolls on the River is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. at Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston. The event will include pepperoni roll tasting, craft beers, West Virginia artists, music by Dale Harper and the Highlanders, The Flying Hillbillies and children’s activities. For tickets or more details, go to www.rollsontheriver.com.
‘Putting It Together:’ The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present Stephen Sondheim’s “Putting It Together” in the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences Sculpture Garden in Charleston at 8 p.m. Additional performances are scheduled for June 18-20 and 24-27. For tickets and more information, visit theclaycenter.org or call 304-304-561-3570.
Patriotic Wreath Workshop: The GRID at BridgeValley Community and Technical College, 807 Second Ave., Montgomery, will host a patriotic-wreath-making workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. The cost is $35 per person, which includes materials. The workshop is limited to 10 enrollees. Masks and social distancing are required. For further information, call 304-734-6700 or visit Facebook.com/BVGRID.
The Believers: The Believers will sing during a 7 p.m. revival service at Little Sandy Baptist Church on Little Sandy Road in Elkview.
Friday, June 18
First Responders’ Lunch: As a show of appreciation, the WV Home Mission Ladies LIFT (Ladies In Fellowship Together) invites all City of Nitro first responders and city workers to a free, “Grab and Go” lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the WV Home Mission on Benamatti Avenue in Nitro.
Airport Job Fair: A job fair will be held in the baggage claim area of Yeager Airport, 100 Airport Road, Charleston, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Job seekers, who should bring their resumes to the event, can meet with airport representatives to learn about a variety of employment opportunities at Yeager Airport.
Baby Love Pantry: Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, will host its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon. The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s birth certificate is also required. Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. Enter through the church’s lower parking lot doors. The pantry is open on the first and third Fridays of every month. For further information, call 304-415-3194.
Chef Salad Fundraiser: The GFWC WV Woman’s Club of South Charleston will conduct a Chef Salad fundraiser. Chef salads are $8 each and will be delivered by noon by pre-order. Each order includes a chef salad, ranch dressing and crackers. Proceeds will go to the club’s community-based projects. To pre-order, contact Sharen Sumpter-Deitz at 304-545-2529.
Clendenin Homecoming Festival: The 2021 Clendenin Homecoming Festival is scheduled for June 18-20 in Clendenin. For more information, visit clendeninhomecomingfestival.com.
Yak Fest: The 2021 Yak Fest will be held on Main Street in St. Albans Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19. The event will feature vendors, music, food, craft beers and more. For more details, visit yakfestwv.com.
Saturday, June 19
CAMC Foundation Run/Walk: The 2021 CAMC Foundation Run for Your Life 5-Mile Run/2.5-Mile Walk is scheduled to be held at Haddad Riverfront Park at 8 a.m. Registration is available at give.camcfoundation.org/run. Proceeds from the event will benefit colorectal cancer awareness and screening initiatives to help people who cannot otherwise afford critical screening procedures.
Indoor Flea Market/Bake Sale: The First United Methodist Church Women will sponsor an indoor flea market and a bake sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church at 905 Glendale Ave. in South Charleston. Glassware, household items, tools, toys, DVDs, clothing, baked goods and more will be available for purchase. Masks are required for entry.
Saturday, June 19
Kids’ Day at the Park: The City of Dunbar and the Dunbar Parks and Recreation Department and Convention and Visitors Bureau will sponsor a free Kids’ Day at the Park from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Wine Cellar Park, Wine Cellar Park Road, in Dunbar.
Rand Community Fair: The Rand Community Fair will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Rand Community Center, 5701 Church Drive in Rand. Admission is free. The first 100 children to enter will receive a free hot dog. Free popcorn, sno-cones and amusements such as the bouncy house will also be available. Other food will be available for purchase. Vendors will also attend; if interested in being a fair vendor, contact Mac Reed at 304-444-7502.
Tour De Coal: The 2021 Tour De Coal kayaking event will be held at Meadowood Park in Tornado. The event is a community kayak float on the Coal River Watertrail. The trip is 12 miles starting at Meadowood Park and finishing in St. Albans. The float is not a race, serving as a fundraiser for the Coal River Group’s river restoration efforts. The event will follow state COVID-19 safety guidelines such as social distancing and mask wearing. Registration is $30 per person. To register or learn more, visit www.coalrivergroup.com or call 304-722-3055.
Father’s Day Car Parade: A Father’s Day Weekend classic car parade on behalf of Montgomery Rehab & Nursing residents is scheduled in Montgomery. Participants should meet at the City National Bank parking lot at 1:30 p.m., with the parade beginning at 2 p.m. The parade route will be down Fifth Avenue and circle Montgomery Rehab & Nursing on Adams Street, where residents will view the parade from the sidewalks. Motorcycles are also welcome for the parade.
Juneteenth Celebration: The Heritage Towers Museum & Culture Center (Heritage Towers) will host Zoom and Facebook link programs celebrating Juneteenth 2021. Activities for children, youths and adults will begin at 2 p.m., broadcasting from the museum “Timeline” gallery. The Heritage Towers “Kids’ Club” Juneteenth celebration will include a virtual Trivia Bowl game for participants. Simultaneously, a panel discussion on “What Juneteenth Means to Me” will broadcast on Heritage Towers’ Facebook page. The Zoom link will be provided by contacting Pamela Minimah at aaii.pminimah@gmail.com or visiting the Heritage Towers Museum page on Facebook.
Dunbar Shelter Dedication: The City of Dunbar will host a dedication of the Jerry Dove Shelter at Dunbar City Park from 4 to 8 p.m.
Marmet Music: Stephanie and the Mark IV will perform on stage from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Sunday, June 20
Father’s Day Service: Simpson Memorial United Methodist Church, 607 Shrewsbury St., Charleston, will have a Father’s Day worship service at 10 a.m. Keith Tyler, West Virginia director of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, will be the guest speaker. In-person worship will take place, with mandatory adherence to current COVID-19 guidelines, or the service can be viewed virtually on the church’s Facebook page. For more information, call 304-343-1873.
‘Miss Dirt Turtle’ Auditions: Auditions for the Alban Arts Center’s September performances of “Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club” will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at Canaan United Methodist Church, 401 Roane St. on Charleston’s West Side. Actors ages 8 and older, regardless of stage experience, are needed and welcome. Those wishing to audition are encouraged to prepare a short selection to sing as well as a short monologue, although neither are required and songs and monologues will be available at the audition. Those auditioning should wear comfortable clothing that allows for free movement for a simple movement section of the audition. In-person auditions will also take place on June 26 and 27 at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans, and video auditions are also available. To request an audition slot and receive additional information about the production, visit www.albanartscenter.com or the Alban Arts Center Facebook page, call 304-721-8896 between noon and 6 p.m. or send email to albanarts@gmail.com.
Monday, June 21
SCHS Basketball Camp: South Charleston High School’s youth basketball camp will be conducted today through Wednesday, June 23, at the South Charleston Community Center. For more information and registration, email Josh Daniel at jdaniel@mail.kana.k12.wv.us or call 304-389-7274.
Volunteer Orientation Training: Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley will present a free volunteer orientation training session virtually from 6 to 7:30 p.m. FIAGKV volunteers provide various services for Kanawha and Putnam county senior citizens. All FIAGKV volunteers are required to attend one orientation training session prior to serving. To sign up for the session or find out more, call 304-881-7253, email info@faithinactiongkv.com or visit www.faithinactiongkv.com.
Tuesday, June 22
Morning Yoga Classes: The Charleston Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor free yoga classes from 6 to 7 a.m. Tuesdays through July 27 at Magic Island on Kanawha Boulevard, W., in Charleston. Debora Mattingly will instruct the classes. Participants should bring their own mats. Classes are limited to 75 people per session. For COVID-19 requirements and additional information, call 304-348-6860.
Mooney Mobile Office: The mobile office of Rep. Alex X. Mooney (R-W.Va.) will visit St. Albans to meet with constituents to discuss issues they may have. Constituents are asked to bring documentation of matters they wish to discuss, if applicable. Representatives from Mooney’s office will be at the St. Albans Municipal Building, 1499 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans, from 11 a.m. until noon.