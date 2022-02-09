Wednesday, Feb. 9
WVSILC Meeting: The next meeting of the West Virginia Statewide Independent Living Council is slated for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. via Zoom. To get Zoom log-in information or receive further information, call 304-766-4624 or go online to www.wvsilc.org.
Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call the center at 304-348-6404.
Dementia/Alzheimer’s Support Group: The Dementia/Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St. Albans. The meeting is for anyone who is dealing with someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, to receive support, information and guidance. Social distancing and masks will be required. For more information, contact Cheryl at 304-747-8127.
Thursday, Feb. 10
‘Loving Vincent’: At 6 p.m., the 2017 animated film “Loving Vincent” will be screened in the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences planetarium in Charleston. Written and directed by Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman, the film gives viewers a glimpse into Van Gogh’s last days and the circumstances of his death. The Clay Center’s Juliet Art Museum will remain open from 5 until 6 p.m. for visitors to view exhibitions prior to the showing of the film. For more information, visit www.theclaycenter.org.
Square Dance Classes: A square dance class will be held at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane. Classes are held from 7 to 9 p.m. every Thursday. The Feb. 10 class is free. For more information, call 304-389-4861 or 304-586-1131.
Friday, Feb. 11
Open Mic Night: Unity of Kanawha Valley will host its monthly Ron Sowell’s Open Mic at 7:30 p.m. Masks must be worn by everyone except the performer on stage. Performer signups start at 7 p.m. General admission is $5 for adults and $2 for seniors, children and performers. Unity of Kanawha Valley is located at 804 Myrtle Road (corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads) in Charleston.
‘Paradise Park’: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present “Paradise Park the Musical” at 7:30 p.m. at the CLOG theater, 411 Tennessee Ave., Charleston. Shows are also scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13. For tickets and more information about the production, go to charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
WVU Hockey: The West Virginia University and University of Alabama hockey teams will play at 7:45 p.m. at the South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena, 20 RHL Blvd., South Charleston. A limited number of tickets is available for $15 each and can be purchased at the arena. The teams will also play at the arena at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12. For more details, call 304-744-4423.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Kids’ Corner: The North Hills Baptist Church Kids’ Corner will be open from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Located at 6108 Bobolink Lane in Sissonville, the Kids’ Corner provides clothing for boys and girls from newborn through 18-20. Also available are diapers, formula, wipes, books, small toys, miscellaneous accessories for babies, and other donated items. No adult clothing is available.
Kindness Club: The Kanawha County Public Library will present its Kindness Club Storytime & Challenge program on its Facebook page at 2 p.m. Participants can enjoy a story about kindness on Facebook and then participate in a suggested kindness challenge.
S.C. Little League: Registrations for South Charleston Little League baseball, softball and teeball are underway. They can be made at www.scllwv.org or in person from 1 to 3 p.m. at the South Charleston Community Center, 601 Jefferson Road, South Charleston. For more information, call Karen Musgrave at 304-543-0082 or John Crouch at 304-415-1861.
Benefit Spaghetti Dinner: Loudendale Nazarene Church will have a Valentine’s spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Church Activity building, 708 Cane Fork Road in Charleston. Proceeds will go to a family in the community who lost their home in a fire.
Valentine’s Dinner/Dance: The Esquires will perform at a Sweetheart Valentine’s Dinner/Dance from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. The dance will be preceded by a spaghetti dinner that will be served starting at 6 p.m. Advance tickets for the dinner/dance cost $35 per couple or $20 per single. Tickets will cost $40 per couple and $25 per single at the door on Saturday. To receive further information or to make Valentine dinner/dance reservations, contact Frances Armentrout at 304-644-9197.
Sunday, Feb. 13
S.A. Historical Society: The St. Albans Historical Society will have its winter meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. at 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans. The topic will be “The Mohler House,” with slides and discussions and the current owner of the house attending. Those with information or materials (maps, photographs, etc.) about the house are encouraged to attend. Members’ dues are due at this time.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
‘Levee’ Application Deadline: The City of Charleston is accepting applications for local talent to perform on the Schoenbaum Stage during the 2022 “Live on the Levee” season. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. They are available at liveontheleveecharleston.com. Music and video samples are requested and can be mailed to Brittany Knox, Special Events Coordinator, P.O. Box 2749, Charleston, WV 25330 or emailed to lotlbands@cityofcharleston.org.
Charleston Civic Chorus: The Charleston Civic Chorus has started its weekly rehearsals for its spring concert to be performed on May 15 at the Baptist Temple, Morris and Quarrier streets on Charleston’s East End. The group rehearses from 7:15 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Baptist Temple and is seeking new members. Prospective members are welcome to visit prior to each rehearsal. Enter the church by 7:10 p.m. at the Morris Street entrance. COVID-19 protocols are being followed, including wearing masks and social distancing; proof of vaccination and booster shots is also required. For further information, contact the CCC’s director, Dr. Dirk Johnson, at 1-801-503-4399 and leave a message.
Charleston Coin Club: The Charleston Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., in Charleston. A coin auction will be held. Prospective members are welcome. For further details, call 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
Tap Workshops/Auditions: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will host tap dance workshops for its April/May production of “Something Rotten” each evening through Thursday, Feb. 17, at the CLOG theater, 411 Tennessee Ave., Charleston. Tap workshops will begin at 7 p.m. for beginning dancers and 8 p.m. for intermediate and more advanced dancers. Tap shoes are required. “Something Rotten” singing, reading and dancing auditions are scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 22 through Feb. 24. Masks and vaccination cards are required for the tap workshops and auditioning. For additional information, go to www.charlestonlightoperaguild.org.