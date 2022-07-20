Wednesday, July 20
Library Story/Craft Time: The Riverside Library in Belle will have a "Rainbow Fish" story and craft program for toddlers to 11-year-olds from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Library Playgroup: The Cross Lanes Branch Library will host a playgroup program for toddlers (18 to 36 months) and pre-K children (ages 3 to 5) from 11 to 11:30 a.m. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Dementia/Alzheimer's Support: The Dementia/Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St Albans. The group is for anyone who is dealing with someone with this disease and provides support, information, and resources. For more information, call Cheryl at 304-747-8127.
Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo games from 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call 304-348-6404.
Mindfulness Meditation Group Online: Learn the fundamentals of mindfulness meditation at The Mindfulness Tree meditation community online every Wednesday at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The group meets for 45 minutes. The session includes an opening meditation, group discussion, and topics for the day. This group is open to all and is offered freely. The group is currently reading Jay Shetty’s book, "Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day." For more information and to sign up, go to www.themindfulnesstree.life or contact Christine Blice-Baum at cblicebaum@yahoo.com.
Food Truck Wednesday: The Food Truck Wednesday program is being offered every Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at City Center at Slack Plaza in downtown Charleston.
NPD Library Program: Members of the Nitro Police Department will conduct a safety program, open to all ages, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Nitro Public Library. Registration is required; call the library at 304-755-4432.
Asbury UMC Clothes Closet: Located at 501 Elizabeth St. on Charleston's East End, Asbury United Methodist Church has reopened its clothes closet. Free clothing and shoes for all ages are available from 1 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday. The Clothes Closet is also open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturdays. Enter the Clothes Closet through the Jackson Street door of the church.
Hurricane Carnival: Hurricane Fire & Rescue will sponsor a carnival at Hurricane High School, 3350 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, from 6:30 to 11 p.m. nightly Wednesday, July 20, through Saturday, July 23.
Thursday, July 21
Library Storytime/Playgroup: The Dunbar Branch Library will have a Lil' Bookworms Storytime from 10:30 to 11 a.m. for ages up to 5. Along with a story, the program will feature songs, poems, music, movement, and more. From 11 to 11:30 a.m., the Lil Tinkers program will allow children in the same age groups to take part in a playgroup that explores cognitive, social, and emotional development, along with mastering fine and gross motor skills. For more information, phone the Dunbar Branch Library at 304-766-7161.
Princess Academy/Dance Camp: Arts in Action will host a Princess Academy, free for ages 4 and older, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane. Princesses will create royal treasures, share a regal tea, and learn to curtsy and twirl. Acts in Action will also host a free Tippy Toes dance camp from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, for preschool through first grade-age children to learn about ballet, musical theater, and tiny hip-hop. The dance camp will also be held at Valley Park. Enrollment for each program is 12. To register or receive more information, contact Acts in Action at www.artsinaction.org, email info@artsinaction.org or call 304-419-4446.
Majestic Mountains Needle Arts: Anyone interested in using a needle to create hand stitched items is encouraged to attend MMNA meetings. Members include beginning stitchers to accomplished artists specializing in a wide variety of needlework. MMNA meetings are held at 6:15 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month in the Conference Room of the Dunbar Public Library, 301 12th St., Dunbar. The next meeting will be held on Thursday, July 21. Members and visitors are invited to gather as early as 5:30 p.m. to visit or enjoy open stitching prior to the meeting. In addition to a business meeting, members will have an educational stitching project. Visit Facebook, MMNAEGA.com or email MMNAEGA.info@gmail.com for more information.
Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market, located at Kanawha Salines Presbyterian Church, a block from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home in Malden, is open every Thursday this summer from 1 to 5 p.m. or until items are sold out. Produce is purchased from Gritt's Farm in Buffalo. Expected produce items include tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, squash, zucchini, corn, and green beans. Homemade cakes, pies, brownies, and cookies will be among the items available from the church ladies. Farm-fresh eggs will also be available.
'Troutin' About': A “Troutin’ About -- Learning about Fish Habitats” program will start at 10 a.m. at the Buffalo branch of the Putnam County Library. Children will be able to experience what it’s like to be a fish in a West Virginia stream in this interactive program provided by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.
Family STEM Program: The St. Albans Branch Library, 602 Fourth St. in St. Albans, will host a family STEM program from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Participants will take part in a make-and-take STEM project in the library's Community Room. For more information, call 304-722-4244.
Gabriel Project: Highlawn Presbyterian Church's Gabriel Project at 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans is open from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays to provide supplies for newborn through 2T infants free of charge. Expectant mothers need to wait until four weeks before their due date in order to receive a well-stocked layette. Enter the side parking lot and call the posted number, 304-727-7140, to contact Gabriel Project staff members who will assist you.
Soul Step Classes: Soul Step classes, led by Monica Ashford, are offered every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave. in Charleston. The fee is $5 per class. For more details, call 304-348-6884.
Friday, July 22
S.A. Pool Night: A Family Free Fun Pool Night will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the St. Albans City Park pool. Admission will be free. Concessions will be available for purchase. The evening will also include raffles and a DJ.
Nitro Catfish Tournament: The first of three summer catfish tournaments will be held at Ridenour Lake, at the end of 21st Street in Nitro, from 6 to 11 p.m. Sign-ups will get underway at 4:30 p.m. at the lake’s gazebo. The entry fee is $15 per person for a chance to win cash prizes for highest total weight of best five fish caught. Children younger than 12 can enter the tournament free. There will be a two-pole limit for each contestant. A fishing license is required.
Friday Night Jams: The Elk River Community Center, 1078 Main St., Elkview, will host Friday Night Jam Sessions in July. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. performances. The center's thrift store is open during the jams. The upcoming schedule includes Ruff Cut Country and Phil Moles on July 22 and The Partners and Frank Conn performing on July 29. For more information, call 304-965-3175 from 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays.
Capital High 30th-Year Reunion: Tickets are available for the Capital High Multi-Class 30th Reunion for the classes of 1990, 1991, and 1992, to be held July 22-24. Tickets are $60 apiece for alumni and guests for the Saturday, July 23, dinner and dance starting at 7 p.m. at Coonskin Park. Other scheduled events include a Cougars meet and greet session at 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, at Bar 101 in Charleston; a bowling tournament from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 23, in Kanawha City; and a picnic at Coonskin Park's Riverside Shelter from noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 24. Payments can be made via check to Capital HS Reunion, P.O. Box 2402, Charleston, WV 25329 or via PayPal @chsreunion909192. Early registration/payment is recommended; tickets are limited. Contact Brian Thompson at thompson10@marshall.edu or call/text 304-389-4904 for more information.
Live on the Levee: The Parachute Brigade and The Settlement are scheduled to perform at the free Live on the Levee concert starting at 6:30 p.m. on the Schoenbaum Stage at Haddad Riverfront Park on Kanawha Boulevard, E., in Charleston.
NHS All-Class Reunion: The Nitro High School Alumni Association will host the sixth All-Class Reunion to be held from 7 to 11 p.m. in the Atrium and Ballroom at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The cost is $30 at the door. Dress is casual. Masks will be optional. Visit the Nitro High School Alumni Facebook page for more information and a link to the registration form or contact Becky Smith Woodson ('74) at rbwoodson@suddenlink.net (304-543-0384) or Sara Humphrey Anthony ('62) at saranhs62@yahoo.com (304-586-3179).
Saturday, July 23
Beginners' Watercolor Class: Gallery on 4th, 414 Fourth Ave. in Montgomery, will present a "Simple Flowers" beginners' watercolor painting class from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost is $25, which includes materials. The class is limited to 10 participants and pre-registration is required. To register or find out more, call 304-981-1212.
Hot Dogs/Pet Adoption: Unity of Kanawha Valley will host a hot dog sale, including chips, drinks, and desserts, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. New Hope Animal Rescue will be on the other side of the parking lot with dogs for adoption and photographs of cats that also need adoption and foster families. Unity of Kanawha Valley is located at 804 Myrtle Road (corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads) in Charleston.
Bluegrass Festival: A bluegrass festival, Pickin’ in the Park, will take place at Valley Park in Hurricane, beginning at 9 a.m. The festival will feature area bands such as Johnny Staats and the Delivery Boys, Five and Dime, Ridgetop, and The Putnam Family, as well as local food and craft vendors. For more information, email Kelsey@putnamcountyparks.com.
Marmet Music/Dance: The Partners Band will perform on stage from 7 until 10 p.m. at the George S. Buckley/Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
'Golden Girls' Author/Actress Event: Actress Julie McCullough and Charleston author Matt Browning will discuss the classic television sitcom, "The Golden Girls," from 1 to 3 p.m. at The Hatter's Bookshop, 929 Mercer St. in Princeton. Browning will be signing copies of his book, “The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide." McCullough's TV credits include a 1990 episode of "The Golden Girls." For more information, visit MattBrowningBooks.com.
Sunday, July 24
K.C. Mural Dedication: At 2 p.m., the Kanawha City Community Association will dedicate the mural painted by Mallory Burka at the Risk Fas Check Market, 5231 MacCorkle Ave. in Kanawha City. For more information, call Pam Burka at 304-549-7799.
Morgan's Kitchen Museum: The Morgan's Kitchen Museum at 2600 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans will be open for free tours from 2 until 4 p.m. every Sunday through August.
Monday, July 25
Tots' Storytime: The Sissonville Branch Library, 1 Tinney Lane, Charleston, will host a Tots' Storytime story and craft program from 10 to 10:30 a.m., for ages up to 5. For additional information, call the library at 304-984-2244.
KVSS Bingo/Music/Lunch: Kanawha Valley Senior Services will present bingo, music, and lunch, starting at 10:30 a.m. The 11:45 a.m. meatloaf lunch will include desserts, as well as music provided by Appalachian acoustic singer-songwriter Anne Melton of St. Albans. The KVSS headquarters is located at 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston. Call 304-348-0707 or visit www.kvss.org for additional information.
Fine Arts Camp: The Appalachian Children’s Chorus, the River City Youth Ballet Ensemble, the Children’s Theatre of Charleston, and the Kanawha Magnet School of Music will conduct a fine arts camp for children in second through eighth grades July 25 through July 29 at the Southeast Church of the Nazarene, 5102 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City. The camp will operate from 8:30 a.m. through 4 p.m. each day. The registration fee is $125. Financial aid is available for children who qualify. Children participating in the camp will have the opportunity to work with experienced staff members in the areas of singing, dance/movement, acting, visual arts, and drumming. Visit wvaccfineartscamp.weebly.com to register for the camp or receive additional information. Information is also available by emailing accinfo@wvacc.org or calling 304-343-1111.
S.A.T. Program Deadline: Monday, July 25, is the deadline for 11th and 12th grade students to register for Kanawha County Public Library's "Beat the S.A.T." test preparation program. The intensive will start on July 28 and continue from 6 to 7:30 p.m. weekly through Aug. 25 at the Charleston Main Library. To register or receive more information, go to www.kcpls.org.
Smithers Walk2Wellness: The weekly Smithers Walk2Wellness will get underway at 5:30 p.m. at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane, in Smithers. Community captains from Active Southern WV lead the free walks along the River Cities Urban Walking Trail.
S.A. Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will hold its next monthly meeting, which is open to the public, at 7 p.m. in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company building at 1499 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans. For more information, phone 304-727-4062.
Tuesday, July 26
Morning Yoga Class: Sponsored by the Charleston Parks and Recreation Department, free morning yoga classes with instructor Debora Mattingly are being conducted from 6 until 7 a.m. every Tuesday in July at Magic Island on Charleston's West Side. Participants should bring a mat. Call 304-348-6860 for more information.
Hansford Center Bingo: Bingo games are played every Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St. Albans. Lunch is offered at the center Mondays through Fridays at noon.
History Alive! Program: The Elk Valley Branch Library, 313 Crossings Mall in Elkview will present a West Virginia Humanities Council History Alive! program, in which Becky Park of Charleston portrays Col. Ruby Bradley, from 6 until 7 p.m. A Spencer native, Bradley was the most decorated woman in American history when she retired from the U.S. Army in 1963. Bradley was captured by the Japanese in the Philippines in 1941 and was a POW until 1945. She continued her work as a nurse in the prison camp. Bradley was named Chief Nurse for the Eighth Army in 1951 and supervised more than 500 nurses in Korea. To register or receive more information about the History Alive! program, call the Elk Valley Branch Library at 304-343-3636.