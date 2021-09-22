Wednesday, Sept. 22
ABHC Job Fair: Appalachian Behavioral Healthcare will host a job fair from 5 to 7 p.m. at Café Appalachia, 206 D St. in South Charleston. Positions available include therapist, case manager, peer recovery support specialist, Café Appalachia manager and Café Appalachia catering manager. For more information, visit pollen8wv.org or contact Hollie McCraw at 304-932-9348 or hollie@pollen8wv.org
Thursday, Sept. 23
NCCC Zumba: The North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave., Charleston, hosts Zumba classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Classes are suitable for all age levels and cost $5 per person. For more information or registration, phone 304-348-6884.
Marmet Dance Classes: Beginner and easy intermediate line dance and patterned partner dance classes are offered Thursdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. The cost per class is $5 per person. For more information, contact class instructor Debbie Bird at 304-545-6377.
Friday, Sept. 24
Littles’ Storytime: First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, will present its Littles’ Storytime program from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. The free program, for infants through age 5, accompanied by a parent or guardian, includes storytimes, light refreshments, games, crafts and playtime. CDC guidelines are being followed. The programs are offered each Friday. To sign up or obtain more information, call 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com.
Benefit BBQ Meals: To benefit programs of the Charleston Citizen Police Academy and Alumni Association and the Cassie Johnson Scholarship Fund, BBQ meals will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Each meal costs $7 and includes BBQ in a bowl, a bun, a side of cole slaw, chips and a cookie. (As a COVID-19 safety precaution, the BBQ will be packed in a separate bowl instead of being placed on a bun.) Orders can be placed through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, by emailing charlestonwvpolicecpa@gmail.com. Orders can be picked up between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Trinity’s Table Door at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd., E., Charleston. For more information, call 304-546-8354 on Friday.
EV Library Book Sale: The Elk Valley Library Advisory Board will sponsor a big book sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, and 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, preceded by an early bird sale from 5 until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Elk Valley Branch Library, 313 Crossings Mall, Elkview. All proceeds will go toward the library’s annual assessment.
‘Grab & Go’ Lunches: The WV Home Mission Ladies LIFT (Ladies in Fellowship Together) invites all City of Nitro first responders and city workers to a free “Grab and Go” lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church on Benamatti Avenue in Nitro.
Bingo at North: The North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave., Charleston, presents free Bingo at North games for seniors and their guests every fourth Friday of the month from 5 to 7 p.m. Prizes, usually household items, are awarded. For more information, call 304-348-6884.
Kids’ Night: The North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave., Charleston, will host a Kids’ Night, free for ages 5 to 12. Activities will include card games, music, dodgeball, food and making pizzas, among others. For more information or registration, call 304-348-6884.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Church Yard/Hot Dog Sale: Robinson United Methodist Church, Brown’s Creek, St. Albans, will have a yard sale and hot dog sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The yard sale will be held outdoors. Hot dogs will be served to go. Masks are required.
Charleston Heart Walk: The 2021 American Heart Association Charleston Heart Walk will start at 9 a.m. at Appalachian Power Park, 601 Morris St. in Charleston. To register a team or read more about the fundraising event, go to www.heart.org
Yard Sale/Vendor Show: Hissom Tabernacle Church of the Nazarene, 1305 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, will have an outdoor yard sale and an indoor vendor show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. BBQ sandwiches and mac and cheese lunches will be available. Apple butter and other fall items will be for sale.
Clothes Closet: The Fifth Avenue Church of God in South Charleston will open its community clothes closet from 10 a.m. to noon. All clothes are free to those in need of good, clean clothing for men, women and children, with no questions asked. Park in the E Street parking lot, enter the church through the E Street doors and follow the signs down the stairs. Participants are requested to wear a mask.
Campbells Creek Park Anniversary: A community celebration to mark the 54th anniversary of Ken Ellis Memorial Park will take place at the Campbells Creek park. Activities will include a catch-and-release Kids’ Fishing Derby for ages 14 and younger. Fishing licenses are not required. Registration will begin at 10 a.m., with fishing starting directly afterward. Live music, direct-sell and craft vendors, food and more will also be part of the celebration as well. For more information, call Rhonda at 304-356-6343.
Cross Lanes Cleanup: The Cross Lanes United Methodist Church Men will conduct a community fall cleanup. Others are invited to participate in the cleanup, which will involve picking up refuse on Big Tyler Road from Frontier Drive to Doc Bailey Road. All participants will receive a token of appreciation from the state of West Virginia. Participants will meet at 8 a.m. at the church on 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, for biscuits and doughnuts. For more information, call Jerry Meadows at 304-415-6510 or email jwmeadows@frontier.com
Loudendale Reunion: The Loudendale Reunion will be held at Kanawha State Forest at shelters 5, 6 and 7. The reunion is for all past and present members of the Loudendale community. Bring a favorite food dish of food and a comfortable chair. For more information, contact Kim Blount at KBlount731@aol.com.
OktoberWest 2021: Charleston Main Streets and Charleston West Side will present OktoberWest 2021 from 4 to 9 p.m. in the Elk City District of the West Side. The craft beer festival will also feature a variety of food, live music on stage, keg rolling and stein holding contests and more. All funds raised from OktoberWest support Charleston’s Main Streets-West Side community and economic revitalization projects. For tickets or additional information, visit cwvmainstreets.org.
‘Ring of Fire’ Redux: Cast members of the Charleston Light Opera Guild’s August production of “Ring of Fire” will perform several Johnny Cash numbers from the stage musical during OktoberWest at the Elk City District on Charleston’s West Side. The cast will begin performance sets at 4:05 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
EBHS Alumni Reunion: The 2021 East Bank High School All-Class Grand Reunion is scheduled to take place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. A registration and social hour will be held from 5 until 6 p.m. A welcoming ceremony and alumni and Riverside High School Band dinner and program will start at 6 p.m. At 9 p.m., a dance, featuring the band Santa Cruz, will begin and continue until midnight. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page or ebhspioneers.org.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Flatwater River Event: Generation West Virginia, Generation Charleston and Generation New River Gorge will host Flatwater Friends on the Kanawha River at Kanawha Falls, 8822 Midland Trail, Glen Ferris, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The river event is free, an opportunity for kayakers, paddleboarders, rafters and others. Participants should bring their own watercraft and PFDs. Advance registration is requested at www.eventbrite.com/e/flatwater-friends-on-the-kanawha-river-tickets-169617702113.
Monday, Sept. 27
SCPL Board Meeting: The South Charleston Public Library Board is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. at the library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston.
St. Albans Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company, 1499 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans. The monthly meetings are open to the public. For additional information, call 304-727-4062.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Marmet Fitness Classes: Fall into Fitness classes are offered each Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. The cost is $5 per class. The classes are a combination of cardio, resistance training, dances, basic kickboxing, core and yoga. Participants should bring a light to moderate set of weights (ranging from 3 to 10 pounds) and a mat or towel.
Majorette & Band Festival: The 74th Annual Charleston Gazette-Mail Kanawha County Majorette & Band Festival will be held from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m. at University of Charleston-Laidley Field in Charleston. Bands from all eight Kanawha County public high schools will perform, along with special guests, the Marshall University Marching Thunder Band.