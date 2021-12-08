Wednesday, Dec. 8
Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call the center at 304-348-6404.
Alzheimer’s Support Group: Dementia Friendly St. Albans’ monthly Alzheimer’s/dementia support group will meet from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans. For more information, call Cheryl Cummins at 304-747-8127. The support group meets on the second Wednesday of each month at the center.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Charleston Christmas Parade: The City of Charleston’s 2021 Christmas Parade will begin at 7 p.m.
Cable Co. Public Hearings: The Kanawha County Commission has announced a public hearing to be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet, to discuss the CAS Cable Company, which has filed a petition to provide television, internet and phone services to the area. A public hearing on the matter is also scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Sissonville High School, 6100 Sissonville Drive, Sissonville.
Friday, Dec. 10
Littles’ Storytime: First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, will present its Littles’ Storytime program from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. The free program, for infants through age 5, accompanied by a parent or guardian, includes storytimes, light refreshments, games, crafts and playtime. CDC guidelines are being followed. To sign up or receive additional information, call 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com.
Holiday Model Train Open House: The Kanawha Valley Railroad Association will host its 2021 Christmas Model Train Open House at Coonskin Park in Charleston. Open House hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 10 and 17; 3 to 9 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 11 and 18; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 12 and 19. Admission is free. Adults are required to wear masks if they are not fully vaccinated. For more information, go to www.kvrailroad.org.
Marmet Christmas Parade: The Town of Marmet’s 2021 Christmas Parade will begin at 6 p.m., starting at 98th Street.
Winter Holiday Concert: Christ Church United Methodist, 1221 Quarrier St., Charleston, will present a winter holiday concert at 7 p.m.
‘A Christmas Carol’: “A Christmas Carol” will be performed on Dec. 10-12 and Dec. 17-19 at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. Friday and Saturday performances start at 8 p.m. Sunday performances begin at 2 p.m. For tickets or further information, visit the Alban Arts Center’s Facebook page or website, albanartscenter.com.
Open Mic Night: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston will host Ron Sowell’s Open Mic at 7:30 p.m. Performer sign-ups start at 7 p.m. General admission is $5 for adults and $2 for seniors, children and performers. Masks must be worn by everyone except the performers while they are on stage.
‘Best Christmas Pageant Ever’: The Children’s Theatre of Charleston will present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at 7 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center’s Little Theater. The show will also be performed at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12. General admission tickets are $15 for adults $10 for students. They can be purchased online at childrens-theatre-of-charleston.square.site or at the door beginning one hour prior to each show.
‘The Nutcracker’: The Charleston Ballet and the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will present Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, in the Clay Center’s Maier Performance Hall in Charleston. Tickets are available through the Clay Center Box Office, by calling 304-561-3570 or at tickets.theclaycenter.org. (Online ticket purchases will include a surcharge of $3.50.) Tickets start at $24 for adults and $12 for children under 12 years old. Masks will be required for audience members over age 2. For more information, go to thecharlestonballet.com or wvsymphony.org.
Saturday, Dec. 11
SHS Pancakes/Performance: Sissonville High School’s Touch of Class show choir will present a “Pancake and a Performance” program from 9 to 11 a.m. in the SHS cafeteria. Tickets are $5 each and include your choice of pancakes or biscuits and gravy with sausage (milk or juice included), the Touch of Class Christmas program, with special solos, several times throughout the morning, and photographs with Santa Claus.
Camp Virgil Tate Santa Breakfast: Camp Virgil Tate, between Sissonville and Cross Lanes, will host its Breakfast with Santa fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon. A pancake and sausage breakfast, pony rides and photos with Santa will be available for $5 each. The breakfast will include a variety of children’s crafts and activities. The Almost Heaven Dulcimer Club will perform holiday music at 10 a.m. COVID-19 safety measures, including masks and social distancing, will be encouraged. Tickets can be purchased at the event. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/campvirgiltate, call 304-741-5657 or email Emily McCormick at Emily@campvirgiltate.org or Jason Young at Jason.Young@campvirgiltate.org.
Boxing Tournament: The West Virginia Silver Gloves Boxing Tournament will be held at 3 p.m. at the Quantum Sports Center in Charleston. The Silver Gloves is an advancing national boxing tournament for ages 8 to 16. The winners from the West Virginia Silver Gloves Boxing Tournament will compete Jan. 7-9 in Macon, Georgia, in the regional tournament. From there, the winners will progress to the nationals.
Kids’ Corner: North Hills Baptist Church in Sissonville will open its Kids’ Corner from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The ministry offers clothing, diapers, wipes, books and other miscellaneous items that have been donated to the church, in sizes newborn through 18-20 boys and girls. No adult clothing is available. The Kids’ Corner is open once a month.
Clendenin Christmas Parade: The Town of Clendenin’s 2021 Christmas Parade will start at noon. Parade lineup begins at the former Clendenin Elementary School at 11 a.m. on Maywood Avenue East.
Historic Homes Tour: The St. Albans Historical Society’s 28th annual Christmas Historic Homes Tour will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Six historical homes will be open for the tour as well as other historical buildings. There will not be a shuttle this year and participants will need to drive. A map is included with the brochure. All homes are in the downtown area. The tour will begin at the St. Albans Historical Society building at 404 Fourth Ave., adjacent to the C&O Depot. Tickets are available only at the St. Albans Historical Society building the night of the tour, beginning at 5 p.m. All of the properties will feature Christmas decorations. Tickets are $10 for adults and all students and children are admitted free. Masks are required to enter each property. For more information, call 304-549-4100.
Marmet Music/Dance: Insured Sound will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Pinch Christmas Parade: The Bill Allen Memorial Pinch Christmas Parade is scheduled for 7 p.m. Lineup will start at 6 p.m. at Pinch Elementary School and New Beginnings Church.
Sunday, Dec. 12
S.A. Movie/Toy Drive: A holiday movie matinee and toy drive will begin at 3 p.m. at the Hansford Senior Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans. Admission is one, new, unwrapped toy. Door prizes and concessions will be available. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will be the featured movie.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
St. Albans Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of St. Albans, Sixth Avenue and Second Street, St. Albans. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter FBC ST ALBANS. COVID-19 protocols will be in place and everyone must wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.
Nitro Wastewater Utility: The Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility will have its December meeting at 3 p.m. at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau, 201 21st St., Nitro. A copy of the agenda will be available in the Nitro Sanitary Board office on the day of the meeting. For additional information, call 304-755-3669.