Wednesday, June 29
- Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo games from 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call 304-348-6404.
- Mindfulness Meditation Group Online: Learn the fundamentals of mindfulness meditation at The Mindfulness Tree meditation community online every Wednesday at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The group meets for 45 minutes. The session includes an opening meditation, group discussion, and topics for the day. This group is open to all and is offered freely. The group is currently reading Jay Shetty’s book, “Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day.” For more information and to sign up, go to www.themindfulnesstree.life or contact Christine Blice-Baum at cblicebaum@yahoo.com.
- Food Truck Wednesday: The Food Truck Wednesday program is being offered every Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at City Center at Slack Plaza in downtown Charleston.
- Asbury UMC Clothes Closet: Located at 501 Elizabeth St. on Charleston’s East End, Asbury United Methodist Church has reopened its clothes closet. Free clothing and shoes for all ages are available from 1 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday. The Clothes Closet is also open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturdays. Enter the Clothes Closet through the Jackson Street door of the church.
Thursday, June 30
- Smithers Adventure Day: Adventure Day will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers. Adventure Day will include activities, snacks, and a free water bottle for every participant. For more information, call 304-860-5106.
- S.A. Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church St. Albans, Sixth Avenue and Second Street, St. Albans. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter FBC ST ALBANS to schedule an appointment.
- Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market will open Thursday, June 30, and every Thursday thereafter, located at Kanawha Salines Presbyterian Church, one block up from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home in Malden. Market hours are 1 to 5 p.m. or until items are sold out. Produce is purchased from Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo. Expected produce items include tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, squash, zucchini, corn, and green beans. Homemade cakes, pies, brownies, and cookies will be among the items available from the church ladies. Farm-fresh eggs will also be available.
- Gabriel Project: Highlawn Presbyterian Church’s Gabriel Project at 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans is open from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays to provide supplies for newborn through 2T infants free of charge. Expectant mothers need to wait until four weeks before their due date in order to receive a well-stocked layette. Enter the side parking lot and call the posted number, 304-727-7140, to contact Gabriel Project staff members who will assist you.
- Soul Step Classes: Soul Step classes, led by Monica Ashford, are offered every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave. in Charleston. The fee is $5 per class. For more details, call 304-348-6884.
Saturday, July 2
Flight School Open House: Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School will host an open house for prospective students beginning at 10 a.m. at Yeager Airport in Charleston. Attendees will be able to take a close-up look at Marshall’s training aircraft and see the facilities, while learning more about how they can earn a bachelor’s degree and prepare for a career in aviation. The university’s Executive Aviation Specialist, Bill Noe, as well as flight school faculty members, will be on hand to meet students and answer questions. A limited number of attendees will be chosen to take a ride in one of the Marshall planes or on the vintage American Airlines DC-3 that will be on view at the airport. Admissions and student financial aid staff will be on hand to provide information about the application process. Light refreshments will be served. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP in advance by calling 304-696-5038 or e-mailing bnfs@marshall.edu. For more information about the flight school, visit www.marshall.edu/aviation
Sunday, July 3
- Montgomery Fourth: The City of Montgomery will host its Fourth of July celebration from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Montgomery Community Center, 612 Third Ave. in Montgomery. The Independence Day celebration will include free ice cream, popcorn, and children’s activities; live entertainment by Willie D and No Regrets; and fireworks, which will start at 10 p.m. Those interested in having vendor tables at the event can find out more by contacting Angela at Montgomery City Hall at 304-442-5181.
- Morgan’s Kitchen Museum: The Morgan’s Kitchen Museum at 2600 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans will be open for free tours from 2 to 4 p.m. every Sunday through August.
Monday, July 4
- Buffalo Fourth: The Town of Buffalo’s 2002 Fourth of July celebration will include a 5K walk/run at 8 a.m. at Buffalo Town Hall, a car show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Buffalo High School, a parade at 1 p.m. (line-up begins at 12:30 p.m.), and attractions such as food, raffles, inflatables, and vendor booths. Entertainment will include singers Randy Parsons from 2 to 2:15 p.m., the 3 Amigos from 2:20 to 3 p.m., the Mark IV from 3:15 to 4:45 p.m., T&R Express from 5 to 6:45 p.m., and the Highlanders from 7 to 10 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.
- Hurricane 4th of July Parade: The City of Hurricane will have its annual Independence Day parade to celebrate the holiday. The parade lineup will begin at 1 p.m., just past Hurricane Middle School, at Hurricane Bridge Park. The parade will start at 2 p.m. and conclude at First Baptist Church on Main Street. Those interested in being in the parade can fill out a registration form by June 30 at www.hurricanewv.com.
Tuesday, July 5
- Morning Yoga Classes: Free morning yoga classes with instructor Debora Mattingly will be offered from 6 to 7 a.m. every Tuesday through July at Magic Island on Charleston’s West Side. Participants should bring a mat. The classes are sponsored by the Charleston Parks and Recreation Department. Call 304-348-6860 for more information.
- Hansford Center Bingo: Bingo games are played every Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St. Albans. Lunch is offered at the center Mondays through Fridays at noon.
KV Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will hold its next monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at the South Charleston Church of Christ Annex, 327 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston. For more information, call 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com.