Wednesday, April 21
Revival: A revival meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 701 West MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans (one mile west of Winfield Road). Evangelist Glenn Mathews will be the guest preacher. The service will also be live streamed at fmbcwv.org. For more information, call Pastor Mike Hager at 304-727-9491 or visit fmbcwv.org online.
Fayette Tire Collections: The Fayette County Solid Waste Authority, West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan will conduct a monthly waste tire collection in Fayette County from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The waste tire collection is conducted on the third Wednesday of every month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the old Kmart on U.S. 19 in Oak Hill. Only tires from West Virginia residents will be accepted; identification should be ready at time of sign-in. A 10-tire limit per person will be strictly enforced, and tires must be off the rim. Only car or light truck tires are accepted. For more information, phone 304-640-0749.
Thursday, April 22
Women’s Club Sale: The Charleston Women’s Club will host a sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CWC clubhouse, 1600 Virginia St., E., Charleston. More information is available by phoning 304-552-8015.
Friday, April 23
Baby Love Pantry: Cross Lanes United Methodist Church Women’s Baby Love Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. until noon. The pantry provides diapers and wipes to families needing a little extra help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, although proof of child identity is required. To reach the pantry, drive to the lower church parking lot at 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes.
First Responders’ Lunch: As a show of appreciation, the West Virginia Home Mission Ladies LIFT group invites all City of Nitro first responders and city workers to stop by for a “Grab and Go” lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the church at 1109 Benamati Ave. in Nitro.
JADCO Dance Auditions: The Academy of Arts at January’s will hold dance auditions for its JADCO Advanced Placement and Company program for ages 6 to 18. To sign up or receive further information about the program, visit the Academy of Arts at January’s Facebook page or email januarys.office@gmail.com.
Saturday, April 24
HHHS Golf Tournament: The Herbert Hoover High School golf team will have a golf tournament fundraiser at Big Bend Golf Course. There will be a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The first 18 teams to register and pay will receive a tee gift. Participating teams will have a chance at a $10,000 hole-in-one challenge. The entry fee is $65 per person or $260 per foursome. For an entry form or more information, email HerbertHooverGolf@gmail.com.
CPD Officer Testing: The Charleston Police Department will administer testing for a police officer position, starting at 8 a.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. For more details, call 304-348-1091 or visit www.CharlestonPoliceWV.org.
Montgomery/Smithers Cleanup: The City of Montgomery and the City of Smithers will conduct a spring litter sweep. Volunteers should meet at 8 a.m. at the Montgomery Marina on U.S. 60 to pick up cleaning supplies. The areas to be cleaned will go from the marina to the end of the Smithers city limits (Boomer). To volunteer or find out more, email smitchell@montgomerywv.gov.
Drug Take Back/Shredding Event: The St. Albans Police Department and Public Works Department will sponsor the seventh annual St. Albans Spring Drug Take Back and Shredding Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those wishing to dispose of old medications and other drugs should enter on Sixth Avenue and exit on B Street. Participants should stay in their cars and drive through, making sure there are no plastics and metals with your shredding; any amount of paper is acceptable. Syringes will not be accepted.
S.C. Spring Cleanup: The City of South Charleston is seeking volunteers for a spring cleanup today in the Spring Hill area from Jefferson Road west, including the Ruthlawn area, Coventry Woods and The Ridges. Another cleanup is planned for Saturday, May 1, to include South Charleston from Jefferson Road east. For more information, call 304-720-5985 or visit the City of South Charleston Facebook page or www.cityofsouthcharleston.com.
S.A. Roadside Park Events: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will host programs during the day at St. Albans Roadside Park. A Community Day event will take place from 3 to 4:30 p.m., featuring a DJ, rock painting, sand art, free pizza and prizes along with Scooby’s Icy Treats selling cold treats. Live music will be presented starting between 5:30 and 6 p.m., with Jim Snyder, followed by The Highlanders. At dark, the Fun Family Free Movie, “Peter Rabbit 2,” will be shown. Participants can bring lawn chairs or stay in their vehicles for the movie. Social distancing will be enforced. Masks are not mandatory but are highly recommended. Buster’s Blazin’ Grill will have a food truck on site, along with Scooby’s Icy Treats selling items.
Marmet Music: No Regrets will perform on stage from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person. Masks are required.
Sunday, April 25
Little Lecture: The West Virginia Humanities Council will premiere another Little Lecture at 2 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube. Marshall University Professor Slav Gratchev will speak about “The Russian Avant Garde Under the Soviet Regime,” sharing insights from famous Russian authors and artists whose interviews were uncovered from a KGB archive after the Soviet Union’s collapse. Visit wvhumanities.org, email warmack@wvhumanities.org or call 304-346-8500 for additional information.
Monday, April 26
Montgomery Summer Employment: Monday, April 26, is the deadline to submit applications for City of Montgomery part-time summer employment opportunities. Employees will mow grass, sweep streets, paint curbs and perform other duties. Hours and days worked may vary and could include weekend work. Applications can be picked up at 321 Fourth Ave., Montgomery, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or by emailing smitchell@montgomerywv.gov.
Tuesday, April 27
Charleston Chess Club: The Charleston Chess Club will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. at Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main St., Elkview. For more information, call James Fields at 304-389-0649.