Wednesday, June 9
PVFD Fire Prevention Carnival: The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department will host a Fire Prevention Carnival daily through Saturday, June 12. Hours will be 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is free. Tickets for rides each day can be purchased for $1 each or 24 tickets for $20 or purchase a hand stamp, providing unlimited rides for the day, for $20. For directions and other information, visit the Pinch VFD Facebook page.
Friday, June 11
CommunityWorks Grand Opening: CommunityWorks in West Virginia will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a grand opening celebration of its new Home Ownership Center and an open house, starting at 10 a.m. NeighborWorks America Regional Office staff from Atlanta will attend the public event, which will take place at 4302 Crede Drive in Big Chimney. For more information, call 304-965-2241.
Campbells Creek Summerfest: The Ken Ellis Memorial Park Summerfest, at the park on Campbells Creek, will feature Southern Gospel Night from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 11, with performances by The Redeemed Quartet, King’s Harmony, The Jay Humpreys Trio and The Hoy Family. A Country Show will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, with performances by Lily Comer from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Sarah Oliver from 1:30 to 2 p.m., Makenna Hope from 3 to 4 p.m., Shawn Camp from 4:30 to 5 p.m. and AD and Elk Overdrive from 5 to 6 p.m. Starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, River Ridge Church and Lighthouse Worship singers will perform. Summerfest will also include kids’ games, food, drinks and vendors and crafters.
Family Pool Party: A free family pool party will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Albans City Park Pool. A DJ will play music, prizes will be raffled and pizzas and other concessions will be available for purchase.
‘The Women’: The Alban Arts Center will present “The Women” on stage at the center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans at 8 p.m. Other show times and dates are 8 p.m. Saturday, June 12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors; they can be purchased at www.onthestage.com. Ticket numbers are limited, due to state requirements for social distancing. For more information, call 304-721-8896.
Saturday, June 12
Emergency Services Ride: A free SXS/ATV ride from Gauley Bridge to the New River Gorge area and back will begin at 10 a.m. The ride is open to fire, EMS and police officials, their families and others. For more details, visit the 2021 Emergency Services Ride page on Facebook.
Community Shredding/E-Cycling: A community shredding and e-cycling event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, in the South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena parking lot, 20 RHL Blvd., South Charleston. The Better Business Bureau is sponsoring the free event For a list of accepted items and additional information, call 330-454-9401.
TMVFD Open House: The Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual open house and hot dog sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Community Building adjacent to the fire station in Cross Lanes. Baked goods will also be available. The fire station will be available for tours as well as a smoke house for public safety instructions.
SCMS Cheer Car Wash: South Charleston Middle School Cheer will offer a fundraising car wash from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the South Charleston Community Center, 601 Jefferson Road in South Charleston. Baked goods will also be available for purchase during the event.
Marmet Music: Insured Sound will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person. Masks are required.
‘Second Saturday...’ Concerts: Beginning today, Concerts@St. John’s “Second Saturdays at Seven” will offer music for strings and piano by Georg Philipp Telemann, Richard Strauss and Gabriel Faure. These concerts from Chamber Music Lincoln Center are shared by the Charleston Chamber Music Society. Concerts can be accessed from their website, charlestonchambermusic.org.
Sunday, June 13
Special Service: Living Water Ministries will host an evening of special worship with guest evangelist John Herron at 7 p.m. at the church, 919 Cross Lanes Drive, Cross Lanes. Refreshments will be served before the service starts at 7 p.m. For more information, call 304-590-0056.
The Believers: The Believers will sing at 7 p.m. at Sunlight Baptist Church on Island Branch Road near Sissonville.
Tuesday, June 15
Morning Yoga Classes: The Charleston Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor free yoga classes from 6 to 7 a.m. Tuesdays through July 27 at Magic Island on Kanawha Boulevard, W., in Charleston. Debora Mattingly will lead the classes. Participants should bring their own mats. Classes are limited to 75 people per session. For COVID-19 requirements and additional information, call 304-348-6860.
Charleston Coin Club: The Charleston Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., Charleston. The meeting will include a coin auction. For further details, call 304-727-4062.