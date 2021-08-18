Wednesday, Aug. 18
Food Order Deadline: The Shums ‘IL Bir Club will cook and serve homemade Middle Eastern food on Aug. 27 as a fundraiser for the Kanawha Dental Health Council. Meals, $10 each, include tabouli, a kafta beef kabob with pita and hummus dip, and a cookie. Orders must be placed no later than Wednesday, Aug. 18. To place an order, text or call 304-552-7992 or email osborne304@yahoo.com. Leave a message that includes your first and last name, a contact number and the number of meals ordered. Food orders can be picked up between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Aug. 27 at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 900 Lawndale Lane in Charleston. Payment will be due at pickup, by cash only; no credit cards will be accepted.
South Charleston Summerfest: The 2021 South Charleston Summerfest will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, through Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Mound in South Charleston. (The Summerfest Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, on F Street in South Charleston.) For further information, contact the South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau at 304-746-5552.
‘Three Things’: FestivALL will present another edition of its ongoing “Three Things” series at 7 p.m. in the outdoor Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences’ Susan Runyan Meier Sculpture Garden in Charleston. Speakers will be Kin Ship Goods co-owner Dan Davis, musician Shelem-Isaac Fadiga and Cafe Appalachia founder Cheryl Laws. Tickets and more details are available at festivallcharleston.com.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. (or until produce is sold out beforehand) at Kanawha Salines Presbyterian Church, one block from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home, in Malden. Produce comes from Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo and will include red and green tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, yellow summer squash, zucchini, half runners, bicolor corn, peaches, cantaloupes and watermelons. The market will also have eggs, homemade sweet pickles and chow chow and assorted baked goods.
Kanawha Farm Bureau: Promoting agriculture in the county with information and special speakers, the Kanawha Farm Bureau will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the West Wing facility of Maranatha Baptist Church in Sissonville. The Kanawha Farm Bureau meets on the third Thursday of every month at the church. For additional information, contact Clyde Bailey at 304-776-6491.
Marmet Dance Classes: Beginner and easy intermediate line dance and patterned partner dance classes are offered Thursdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. The cost per class is $5 per person. For more information, contact class instructor Debbie Bird at 304-545-6377.
Friday, Aug. 20
S.A. Block Party: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department and Domino’s Pizza will be sponsoring a block party from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Albans Roadside Park. Admission is free, as is pizza (while supplies last). Icy treats will be available for purchase. The event will also include games, raffles and a DJ.
NCCC Teen Night: The North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave., Charleston, will host a Teen Night, for ages 13 to 17, at 6 p.m. Activities will include 3 on 3 basketball, dodgeball, Uno, Phase 10, bingo and free food and music, all in a safe environment. For more information, call 304-348-6884.
Friday Night Jam: Mark IV and Stephanie Moore will perform at 7 p.m. at the Friday Night Jam at the Elk River Community and Education Center on Main Street in Elkview. Admission is $5 per person. Doors open at 5 p.m.; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Concessions will be available. The center’s thrift store will be open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, phone 304-965-3722.
Belle Festival/Car Show: The Town of Belle will host a town festival and a car show on Friday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug. 21, in Belle. For more information, visit the 2021 Belle Town Festival & Car Show page on Facebook.
Saturday, Aug. 21
COVID-19 Testing/Vaccinations: The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will provide COVID-19 testing and vaccinations from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the department’s offices at 108 Lee St., E., in Charleston.
Hot Dog/Yard Sale: Kanawha City Baptist Church, 500 Venable Ave., S.E., will host a hot dog and yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For further information or to place to-go orders, call 304-925-7132.
Sissonville Farmers Market: The Sissonville Farmers Market, located at 1 Maranatha Acres, Charleston (just off the I-79 Tuppers Creek exit), in the parking lot of the Maranatha Baptist Church, will open at 10 a.m. Each Saturday, the farmers market offers fresh produce from Gancs Farms, including corn, tomatoes, red and green peppers, green beans and peaches, among others. Also available are fresh baked goods from the Rise and Grind Café in Elkview and organic, brown eggs from the Holtsclaw Homestead.
Kanawha City Yard Sale: The Kanawha City Community Association’s annual community yard sale is scheduled for 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. throughout Kanawha City neighborhoods. To register for the yard sale or obtain more information, visit the KCCA’s Facebook page.
Cannelton Reunion: A Cannelton Reunion will get underway at 11 a.m. at the AFL-CIO Union Hall in Cannelton. Barbecue lunches will be available for purchase. For further information, contact Lillian Goodson at 304-981-2159.
Gold Star Ceremony: A patriotic ceremony to honor Gold Star Mothers and Gold Star Families will begin at 11 a.m. at the park at Fifth Avenue and Lee Street in Montgomery. Following the dedication of a plaque to be installed at the park, the Order of the Eastern Star Kanawha Chapter #38 will serve hot dogs and other refreshments provided by Ranger Scientific.
Wilkinson Reunion: Relatives and friends of James Harvey, Walter, Charles and William Wilkinson and Jessie Wilkinson Young Hunt are invited to a reunion at noon in the Kellys Creek Community Church Activities building. For more information, contact Sue at 304-400-3081.
Summerfest Car Show: The Summerfest Car Show will be held on F Street in South Charleston from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with registration, for 99 cents per vehicle, starting at 8 a.m. A $100 drawing for registered car owners will take place hourly. For more information, contact the South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau at 304-746-5552.
Marmet Music/Dance: JAB will perform on stage from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Saturday concert/dance at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Monday, Aug. 23
St. Albans Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company, 1499 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans. For further information, phone 304-727-4062.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Seniors’ Rock Painting: A free rock painting program for seniors will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the South Charleston Community Center on Jefferson Road, South Charleston. Seniors can bring their own lunch or eat in the senior nutrition cafeteria for $2. Call 304-744-4731 for Christa to reserve a rock and food tray. The SCCC is also offering senior luncheons at noon each weekday.
St. Albans Bingo: The St. Albans Ladies Club invites all ladies to play bingo at 6 p.m. at the St. Albans Historical Society, 400 Fourth Ave., St. Albans. The cost is $2 per card, plus a wrapped gift (under $5).