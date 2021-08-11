Wednesday, Aug. 11
Blood/Organ Donor Drives: The Kanawha County Commission, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will hold an American Red Cross blood drive and Donate Life West Virginia organ donor registration drive from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee St., E., in Charleston.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. (or until produce is sold out beforehand) at Kanawha Salines Presbyterian Church, one block from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home, in Malden. Produce comes from Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo and will include red and green tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, yellow summer squash, zucchini, half runners, bicolor corn, peaches, cantaloupes and watermelons. The market will also have eggs, homemade sweet pickles and chow chow and assorted baked goods.
‘Nutcracker’ Auditions: The Charleston Ballet will conduct auditions for roles in its December performances of “The Nutcracker” from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. Male and female dancers ages 9 and older with a classical ballet background are encouraged to audition. The auditions will be held in the Charleston Ballet studios at 100 Capitol St., Charleston, on the Mezzanine floor. All interested dancers and their parents must commit to and comply with the rehearsal and performance schedules. School shows will take place during the day on Dec. 8 and 9 with public performances at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and 2 p.m. Dec. 11. The Charleston Ballet continues to require all dancers and studio visitors to wear a mask, practice social distancing and follow studio health and safety protocols. For more information or to register, call the Charleston Ballet office at 304-342-6541.
‘O’Leary’s Mer-Man’: The Contemporary Youth Arts Company will present Dan Kehde’s new play, “O’Leary’s Mer-Man,” at the Elk City Playhouse at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, through Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Elk City Playhouse, 128 Washington St., W., Charleston. The comedy/drama contains adult themes and language and is most suitable for ages 12 and older. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students and seniors and can be ordered online at cyacwv.showclix.com, with a limited number available at the door the evenings of the performances. Call 304-342-5716 for more information.
Friday, Aug. 13
Montgomery Block Party: Featuring kids’ games and inflatables, crafts, food and fellowship, a free, end-of-summer block party is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. at 612 Third Ave. in Montgomery (by the former 7-Eleven site).
Friday Night Jam: Dixie Highway and Cindy Bird will perform at 7 p.m. at the Friday Night Jam at the Elk River Community and Education Center on Main Street in Elkview. Admission is $5 per person. Doors open at 5 p.m.; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Concessions will be available. The center’s thrift store will be open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, phone 304-965-3722.
Saturday, Aug. 14
EVCS Yard Sale: Sponsored by the Elk Valley Christian School Junior Class, an outdoor yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church parking lot, 58 Mount Pleasant Drive, Elkview. Vendors and crafters can reserve spaces for $15 or for $25 for two spaces (fees will be collected during setup). Participants should bring their own tables. Call or text 304-553-1371 or 304-610-1042 to reserve spaces. EVCS Junior class members will sell concessions.
NWC Indoor Yard Sale: The Nitro Woman’s Club will host an indoor yard sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, at their clubhouse on Second Street in Nitro. Along with merchandise, the sale will include hot dogs and baked goods. Proceeds will go toward clubhouse roof repairs.
COVID-19 Testing/Vaccinations: The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will provide COVID-19 testing and vaccinations from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the department’s offices at 108 Lee St., E., in Charleston. Testings and vaccinations will offered during the same hours the KCHD location on Saturday, Aug. 21.
Alum Creek Car Show/Pig Roast: The 38th Alum Creek Lions Club Car Show and Pig Roast will be held at Alum Creek Lions Park. Automobile registration ($10 per vehicle) gets underway at 8 a.m., with judging beginning at noon. Prizes will be awarded to the top 50 car show entries. For more information, email alumcreeklionscarshow@gmail.com.
Silent Book Club: The Charleston, WV Chapter of the Silent Book Club will hold its monthly meeting from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Daily Dose Cafe, 5206-1/2 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Kanawha City. This is a BYOB (Bring Your Own Book) club offering a chance to meet like-minded book people and get in some silent reading time. Group members read silently for 90 minutes and then have book-related small talk for 30 minutes. All types of reading material are acceptable (use headphones for audio books). Members are welcome to wear face masks, if desired. For more information, visit the SilentBookClubCharlestonWV Facebook page.
Sissonville Farmers Market: The Sissonville Farmers Market, located at 1 Maranatha Acres, Charleston (just off the I-79 Tuppers Creek exit), in the parking lot of the Maranatha Baptist Church, will open at 10 a.m. Each Saturday, the farmers market offers fresh produce from Gancs Farms, including corn, tomatoes, red and green peppers, green beans and peaches, among others. Also available are fresh baked goods from the Rise and Grind Café in Elkview and organic, brown eggs from the Holtsclaw Homestead. Free soft-service ice cream will be available to visitors this week, courtesy of Maranatha Baptist Church.
Church Community Day: Living Water Ministries, 919 Cross Lanes Drive, Cross Lanes, will have its annual Community Day event, with free food and games, from noon to 4 p.m. on the church’s rear parking lot.
Vintage-’Inspired’ Flea Market: The Kanawha City Community Association will sponsor the second annual Vintage-”Inspired” Flea Market from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the parking lot of City Center East, 4700 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Kanawha City. The market will feature art, antiques, repurposed furniture, clothing, food and other vendors and more. For further information, visit the Kanawha City Community Association Facebook page.
Doggy Pool Party: Weather permitting, a pool party for well-behaved dogs and their owners will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. will take place at the St. Albans City Pool, 931 Observatory Drive in St. Albans. The entry fees are $10 for one dog, $15 for two dogs and $20 for three dogs. All proceeds go to benefit the Fix ‘Em Clinic. Cash donations will be accepted, as well as needed items including paper towels, laundry detergent, kitchen trash bags, Ziploc snack bags, hand soap and rubbing alcohol. Donations are tax deductible.
Hansford Dance: The Hansford Senior Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans, will host a dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $4. Bill Wymer and No Regrets will perform.
Marmet Music/Dance: Restless will play on stage from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Saturday concert/dance at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
‘Ring of Fire’: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present “Ring of Fire,” a musical based on the life and songs of the late singer Johnny Cash, on Haddad Riverfront Park’s Schoenbaum Stage on Kanawha Boulevard, E., Charleston, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15. Admission is free for each performance.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Backdoor Service: First United Methodist Church of South Charleston, 905 Glendale Ave. in South Charleston, will have its next Backdoor Service at 7 p.m., offering contemporary music and a relevant message. The entrance to the service is on the side door on Daniels Avenue. For more information, contact the church office at 304-744-3211, ext. 1.
Monday, Aug. 16
CAMC Foundation Golf Classic: The CAMC Foundation will host its 29th annual Golf Classic at Berry Hills and Edgewood country clubs in Charleston starting at 9 a.m. (registration gets underway at 7 a.m.), with proceeds supporting the CAMC Foundation’s Children’s Fund programs. To register, visit camcfoundation.org/golf, call 304-388-9863 or email christopher.welty@camc.org.
S.C. Blood Drive: The American Red Cross will have a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave., S.W., in South Charleston. To schedule a donation appointment, go to www.redcross.org. Other blood drives will be held at the Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, and 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Charleston Coin Club: The Charleston Coin Club will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., Charleston. A coin auction will be held. Prospective members are always welcome to attend. For further information, phone 304-727-4062.