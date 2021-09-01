Thursday, Sept. 2
Elkview Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive will be conducted from 2 until 6:30 p.m. at Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main St., Elkview. Call 1-800-Red Cross (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter elkviewbc to schedule an appointment.
Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. (or until produce is sold out beforehand) at Kanawha Salines Presbyterian Church, one block from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home, in Malden. Produce comes from Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo and will include red and green tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, yellow summer squash, zucchini, half runners, bicolor corn, peaches, cantaloupes and watermelons. The market will also have eggs, homemade sweet pickles and chow chow and assorted baked goods. This will be the final farmers market of the season in Malden.
School Bus Test Drives: Potential school bus drivers are invited to test drive a Kanawha County Schools bus from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the KCS Crede Transportation Department, 300 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston. Participants must be at least 21 years old with at least three years of driving experience and possess a valid driver’s license. They should wear closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Individuals will be accompanied by a certified school bus operator during the test drive.
Dunbar Woman’s Club: The GFWC WV Woman’s Club of Dunbar will begin its 2021-2022 season with a meeting at 6 p.m. at 323 14th St. in Dunbar. All women ages 18 and over (who do not have to be Dunbar residents to join) are welcome to attend and receive information about the club and its activities. For more information, visit www.wcofdunbar.org or GFWC WV Woman’s Club of Dunbar on Facebook.
Marmet Dance Classes: Beginner and easy intermediate line dance and patterned partner dance classes are offered Thursdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. The cost per class is $5 per person. For more information, contact class instructor Debbie Bird at 304-545-6377.
Friday, Sept. 3
CLUMC Baby Pantry: The baby pantry will be open at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Free diapers and baby wipes and formula (if available) will be distributed. No proof of income is required, only proof of child identification. Participants should enter the Baby Pantry from the church’s lower-level parking lot. The Baby Pantry will also be open from 10:30 a.m. until noon on Friday, Sept. 17.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Hot Dogs/Pet Blessing: Humphreys United Methodist Church will host a hot dog sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 8342 Sissonville Drive in Sissonville. Hot dogs, sides, desserts and drinks will be available. Also at 10 a.m., a pet blessing will take place at the church and owners are welcome to bring their pets.
Rand Hot Dog Sale: The Rand Community Center, 5701 Church Drive in Rand, will have its monthly hot dog sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. As well as hot dogs, hot bologna sandwiches, BBQs, chips, beverages and assorted homemade desserts will be available. Vendors are welcome to participate; tables can be rented for $10 by calling Ellen Carter at 304-925-9200 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Rand Community Center’s thrift store and clothing room will also be open during the sale.
Ice Skating Lessons: The South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena, 20 RHL Blvd. in South Charleston will offer ice skating lessons from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 4, through Saturday, Oct. 9, and from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, through Sunday, Oct. 10. The cost of each six-week session is $85. To sign up or obtain further information, call 304-744-4423.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Nitro Fireworks: The City of Nitro’s annual Fireworks Show will begin at dark at Nitro City Park.
Monday, Sept. 6
Golden Oldies Car Show: The 43rd annual Golden Oldies Labor Day Car Show will take place at the state Capitol Complex in Charleston, with registration from 8 a.m. until noon. There is a $15 vehicle entry fee. Trophies and dash plaques will be available. The show will also include vendors (rental space is available for $15), a swap meet, concessions, games and music. For more information, call 304-548-7115, 304-965-3200 or 304-273-2257.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Yoga on the Green: Yoga on the Green community yoga sessions will be held, weather permitting, from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 21, in the large field behind St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 815 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans. The free yoga classes are taught by Larissa Gatens, on behalf of the St. Albans Ladies Club. Participants can park in the parking lot off Cowl Drive behind the church. They should bring a mat (chair and bug spray are optional). Donations will be accepted on behalf of the St. Albans Ladies Club. The sessions are for ages 16 and older. All attendees must sign waivers.