Wednesday, May 10
n Mindfulness Meditation Group Online: Learn the fundamentals of mindfulness meditation at the Mindfulness Tree meditation community online via Zoom each Wednesday at 10 a.m., beginning today and continuing weekly through June 14. The group meets for 45 minutes. The session includes an opening meditation, group discussion, and topics for the day. Participants will read the book “We Were Made for These Times: Ten Lessons for Moving Through Change, Loss and Disruption” by Kaira Jewel Lingo. For more information and to sign up, go to www.themindfulnesstree.life or contact Christine Blice-Baum at cblicebaum@yahoo.com.
n National Golf Day: The Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., in Charleston, will host a National Golf Day program from 3 to 5:30 p.m. For more information, phone the community center at 304-348-6484.
Thursday, May 11
n Kanawha FRN Meetings The Kanawha County Family Resource Network and the Kanawha Communities that Care Coalition will meet at 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center at 215 Virginia St., West, in Charleston.
n Children’s Support Program: The CAMC Family Resource Center, in collaboration with Hazelden Betty Ford’s Children’s Program, is offering free, weekly workshops for children whose lives have been affected by family substance abuse and addiction. Children will learn self-care skills and strategies to help them heal and set them up to make healthy choices in the future. The program includes activities, sharing, and learning experiences led by trained counseling staff. Children learn addiction is a disease, it is never a child’s fault, people with addiction aren’t bad people, it’s OK to ask for help, and a kid’s #1 job is to be a kid. Workshops are held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays in Charleston. For registration or more information, call the CAMC Family Resource Center at 304-388-2545 or email familyresourcecenter@vandaliahealth.org.
n Beginner Pickleball Classes: A free pickleball class for beginners will get underway at 6 p.m. at Hurricane Bridge Park, Midland Trail in Hurricane. The classes will also be offered at the park at 8 a.m. May 16, 6 p.m. May 18, and 8 a.m. May 23.
Friday, May 12
n Putnam FRN Meeting: The Putnam County Family Resource Network and the Putnam Wellness Coalition will meet at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34, 971 W.Va. 34 in Hurricane.
n KVSS Craft Class: Kanawha Valley Senior Services, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston, will present a clay jewelry-making craft class at 10:30 a.m. Lunch, at 11:45 a.m., will include ham, mashed potatoes, green beans with onions, a wheat roll, pineapple, and a surprise Mother’s Day dessert.
n Elkview Spaghetti Dinner: Jarrett Memorial United Methodist Church in Elkview will serve a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. The menu will include spaghetti with homemade sauce, meat balls, coleslaw, bread, dessert, and beverage. Dinners are $10 each, to eat in or carry out. Proceeds will benefit United Methodist Women projects.
n Open Mic Night: Ron Sowell’s Open Mic Night will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road in Charleston. Performer sign-ups will start at 7 p.m. General admission is $5. Admission will be $2 for seniors, children, and performers. This will be the last Ron Sowell’s Open Mic Night until Sept. 8, following a summer hiatus.
Saturday, May 13
n Campbells Creek Yard/Craft Sale: From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Campbells Market Series is partnering with Campbells Creek Care for a spring community yard and craft sale at Ken Ellis Memorial Park, across from the ball field in Campbells Creek. Vendors are still being accepted for yard sale items and food products such as produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, spiced blends, and more. For more information, contact Rhonda at 304-356-6343 or email theccgardenproject@gmail.com.
n Salt Works Tour: The St. Albans Historical Society will host a free tour of the J.Q. Dickinson Salt Works in Malden at 10 a.m., followed by an optional walking tour of Malden. To RSVP or find out more, email deniseash73@gmail.com.
n Teddy Bear Fair: The free annual Teddy Bear Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital, 800 Pennsylvania Ave., N., in Charleston. Produced in partnership with Aetna Better Health of West Virginia, the fair will let children and their families learn about medical services and equipment, meet hospital staff and medical providers, take part in games for prizes, and enjoy food, music and more. To register for the Teddy Bear Fair, go to bit.ly/3ZKqMii.
n MG Plant Sale: The West Virginia University Extension Service Master Gardener program in Kanawha County will conduct its annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Coonskin Park Riverside Pavilion in Charleston. Visit the Kanawha County Extension Master Gardener Association’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kanawhaMG for more information.
n Shred/E-Cycling Event: The Better Business Bureau will conduct a community shred and e-cycling event from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena, 20 RHL Blvd. in South Charleston. For more information, call 330-454-9401.
n Kanawha Trail Club: The Kanawha Trail Club will hike the Trail of Doom and Mark Metz Nature Trail, two moderate loops of approximately three-and-a-half miles, at Barboursville City Park at 9:30 a.m. Participants should meet at the lake parking area to hike one or both loops.
n WVSU Spring Commencement: Spring commencement ceremonies will get underway at 10 a.m. in the Walker Convocation Center at West Virginia State University in Institute.
n Smithers Car/Motorcycle Show: The League of Riders Motorcycle Club will present the third annual Twisted Axles Car and Motorcycle Show from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers. All makes and models are welcome. The entry fee is $10 for cars and motorcycles. The show will also include vendors, a 50/50 drawing, and raffles. Vendor spaces are available for $25 each. Proceeds will be donated to local communities. For more information, call 304-415-6370 or visit www.leagueofridersmc.com.
n Bluegrass Festival: The second annual Pickin’ in the Park Bluegrass Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Valley Park in Hurricane. The outside stage will be set up in the lower field near the large shelter. Bring a blanket or chair to enjoy a day filled with local bluegrass music, clogging and demonstrations by local artisans and tradesmen. Food trucks will be on site.
n Foam at the Dome: Old Colony Realtors and Charleston Main Streets will present the seventh annual craft beer and music festival, Foam at the Dome, at 3 p.m. between Greenbrier Street and California Avenue on Kanawha Boulevard in front of the State Capitol in Charleston. It will feature more than 70 breweries, 200 beers, 10 restaurant vendors, and 40 artisans. Tickets can be purchased only at www.foamcwv.com.
n Mirari Brass Quintet: The Charleston Chamber Music Society will present the Mirari Brass Quintet at 7 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist, Quarrier and Morris streets in Charleston. Non-reserved seats are $20 each at the door or season tickets can be used.
n Barboursville Bluegrass: Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers will perform a bluegrass concert at 7 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Camp on Route 10 in Barboursville. For more information, call 304-743-5749.
Monday, May 15
n Children’s Dance Camp: The River City Youth Ballet Ensemble, 4110 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City will conduct a “Circus Fun” dance camp daily through Friday, May 19, for children ages 5 to 7 p.m. The dance camp will also include craft activities. To register or receive more information, visit rcyb.org or call 304-925-3262.
n S.A. City Council: The St. Albans City Council will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Albans City Council Chambers, 51 Sixth Ave. in St. Albans.