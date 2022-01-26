Wednesday, Jan. 26
Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call the center at 304-348-6404.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Square Dance Lessons: Square dance classes will start this evening at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane. Classes will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. every Thursday. The Jan. 27 and Feb. 3 classes are free. For more information, call 304-389-4861 or 304-586-1131.
Friday, Jan. 28
Montgomery Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the second-floor staff room of Montgomery General Hospital, 401 Sixth Ave. in Montgomery. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “MGH.”
Saturday, Jan. 29
CYAC Auditions: The Contemporary Youth Arts Company will conduct auditions for its stage production of “The Stoner and the Pot Plane and Other Stories” by Dan Kehde at 1 p.m. at the Elk City Playhouse, 128 Washington St. W, Elk City, Charleston. Actors ages 12 and older are needed to portray members of a collection of characters who were, might have been or should have been, present during some of the stranger and often forgotten events of Charleston’s past. Material from the production will be provided for readings at the auditions. Vaccination cards and masks will be required of all auditioning. The production is scheduled to be presented on the weekends of March 12-13 and March 19-20. Call 304-342-5716 or go to cyaccharleston.com for additional information.
Marmet Music/Dance: Ruff Cut Country is scheduled to perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Open Mic Night: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, will host an “Anything Goes” open mic event at 8 p.m., featuring music, comedy and many other forms of entertainment. Admission is $5 per person. For additional information, phone 681-264-0776 or go to mountainrootstheatre.org.
Sunday, Jan. 30
‘Beauty & The Beast Jr.’ Auditions: The Children’s Theatre of Charleston will hold auditions for its April production of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr.” from 2 to 6 p.m. today and also from 5 until 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at the CToC’s Spring Street, Charleston, headquarters. Roles will be available for youths ages 8 to 18. To register for an audition slot and receive more information about the production, go to www.ctoc.org.
Young Historians Club: The new Young Historians Club is scheduled to meet from 2 to 4 p.m. at the St. Albans Historical Society, 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans. The club is free and open to youths interested in history, crafts and making new friends. Parents or other caregivers are welcome to attend the meeting.