The submission deadline for Metro calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. Items will also be placed online weekly on the Metro Kanawha and Pulse online pages.
Thursday, Jan. 5
- CYAC Auditions: The Contemporary Youth Arts Company will hold auditions for playwright/director Dan Kehde’s new drama, “Girl in the Woods,” at CYAC’s Elk City Playhouse at 6 p.m. The production requires a cast of three men and two women. “Girl in the Woods” tells the story of Julia, an agoraphobic, 20-something living on an isolated farm with her father. When her poetry becomes sought after by a publisher and she is snowed in with strangers, her world starts expanding past the boundary of the woods. Show dates are in mid-February. The Elk City Playhouse is located at 218 Washington St., W., in Charleston. For more information, go to www.cyaccharleston.com or the CYAC page on Facebook.
Friday, Jan. 6
- Open Mic Variety Show: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre will host its monthly “Anything Goes” open mic variety show for local performers, beginning at 8 p.m. Admission is $5 and free for performers. For more information or to sign up to perform, go to mountainrootstheatre.org or just show up at the theater, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle.
Saturday, Jan. 7
- S.A. Pancake Breakfast: Weather permitting, a pancake breakfast will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. at the American Legion Post #73 at 1011 Pennsylvania Ave. in St. Albans. Breakfasts are $6 for adults and $3 for children. Breakfasts can be eaten at the American Legion Post or ordered for carryout.
- Historical Society Open House: The St. Albans Historical Society will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its museum at 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans (next to the C&O Depot).
- Alban Open House: The Alban Arts Academy will have its spring open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Current and former students and parents and guests are invited to enjoy refreshments, entertainment, games, and more at the Academy at 2121 Kanawha Terrace in the former First Christian Church building, across the street from St. Albans High School, in St. Albans. A raffle will be held for a free class for the spring 2023 semester, valued at $225. For more information about the open house and classes, visit AlbanArtsCenter.com. Open house admission is free.
- FOOTMAD Concert: Mary Hott and the Charleston-based group The Carpenter Ants will perform “Devil in the Hills” in a concert sponsored by the Kanawha Valley Friends of Old-Time and Music and Dance at 7:30 p.m. at the West Virginia Culture Center at the state Capitol Complex in Charleston. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $20 for seniors, and $10 for students. Children under age 13 will be admitted free. Tickets can be purchased online at FOOTMAD.org, by calling 304-729-4382 or at the Culture Center box office starting a half-hour prior to the concert.
- Barboursville Bluegrass Show: The Lincoln and Heather Mash Band will perform a bluegrass show at 7 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Camp on Route 10 in Barboursville. For more information, phone 304-743-5749.
Sunday, Jan. 8
- CTOC Auditions: The Children’s Theatre of Charleston will have auditions for its spring stage production of “The Wizard of Oz” at 115 Spring St. in Charleston. Auditions will take place from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, and 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9. Roles are available for ages 8 to adult. Reservations for audition slots can be made at ctoc.org. Walk-ins will also be welcome. “The Wizard of Oz” will be presented March 31-April 2 at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. For tickets or more information, visit ctoc.org.
Kanawha Trail Club: The Kanawha Trail Club will hike the Davis Creek and Amphibian Loop trails at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston at 1:30 p.m. Hikers should meet in the parking lot at the left of the forest entrance. The hike will be four and a half miles on an easy trail with moderate sections, with an option for a shorter version with moderate sections.
Monday, Jan. 9
- Alban Arts Classes: Spring semester classes for the Alban Arts Center’s Arts Academy will begin today. Registration forms and more information about the classes are available at albanartscenter.com.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
- Nitro Wastewater Utility: Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility will meet at 3 p.m. at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau, 201 21st St. in Nitro. A copy of the agenda will be posted in the Nitro Sanitary Board office on the day of the meeting.
- Elk River Trails Meeting: Representatives from Advantage Valley’s FASTER WV program will conduct a public meeting on economic development for the Elk River Trails at 6 p.m. at the Clendenin Community Building. Representatives will discuss business coaching, technical assistance, mini-grants, loans, and information for those wishing to open or expand a business. Additional public meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Gassaway Community Building, 6 p.m. Jan. 17 in the Fairview Baptist Temple Fellowship Hall in Clay, and 6 p.m. Jan. 24 in the Sutton Fire Department Annex Building. For further information, call 304-352-1165, email marjorie@advantagevalley.com or visit the website, advantagevalley.com.