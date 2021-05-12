Thursday, May 13
Point Lick Park Meeting: A community meeting will get underway at 6 p.m. at the small shelters at Point Lick Park in Campbells Creek, to discuss the upcoming Summerfest and other matters.
S.A. Flowerbed Upkeep: Starting May 13, the St. Albans Garden Club will tend the city’s flower beds from 5 to 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month. Participants should meet behind the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans. For more information, send email correspondence to onpurposewv@gmail.com.
Friday, May 14
Dunbar Centennial Celebration: The City of Dunbar will have its centennial celebration with activities throughout the city on Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15. For updates and more details, visit the "Dunbar Centennial Celebration" Facebook page.
Saturday, May 15
Pinch VFD Fair/Sales: The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department will have a yard sale, craft fair and hot dog sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pinch VFD station, 231 North Pinch Road, Elkview. The event will be held rain or shine. Vendor spaces of 16 feet by 16 feet will be available for $20 each; 8-foot vendor tables are available to rent for $10 each. Hot dogs will be $2, and two hot dogs and a bag of chips will be $5. To sign up as a vendor or find out more about the event, phone 304-965-1657 or visit pinchfire.com.
S.A. Citywide Yard Sale: The St. Albans Citywide Yard Sale is scheduled for Saturday, May 15.
Power Rummage Sale: The West Virginia Power baseball team will host a rummage sale event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Appalachian Power Park, 601 Morris St., Charleston. Admission is free. Items available for purchase will include game-worn uniforms, stadium seats, ballpark signs, furniture, bobbleheads and more.
Armed Forces Day Parade: The 2021 Herbert J. Thomas Memorial Armed Forces Day Parade will begin at noon on D Street in South Charleston.
S.A. Spring Fling: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will present a Spring Fling event at St. Albans Roadside Park off U.S. 60 from 4 to 8 p.m. Admission and several of the attractions are free. Activities will include music by Slick Fitzwater, Heather Danielle and Burnsville Drive; food provided by Joey’s Rockin’ Dogs and Tacos; pepperoni rolls and Scooby Icy Treats. Face painting and the WV Foam Garage will be available for children’s entertainment.
Marmet Music: JAB will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person. Masks are required.
Sunday, May 16
NWC Tea Party: The Nitro Woman's Club will host a tea party, featuring pageant queens, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the NWC clubhouse, Second Avenue and 23rd Street in Nitro.
MWC Tea: In conjunction with Marmet's centennial celebration in 2021, the Marmet Woman's Club will host a tea between 2 and 4 p.m. at the MWC clubhouse, 9411 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Members will be dressed in 1920s fashions and tea and cookies will be served.
ACC Spring Concert: The Appalachian Children’s Chorus will present its "The World of Dreams" spring concert, sponsored by Family Health Associates, at 3 p.m. at Haddad Riverfront Park, Charleston. Access to the free event will also be available on ACC’s Facebook page. For more details, call 304-343-1111 or email accinfo@wvacc.org.
The Back Door: The Back Door at First United Methodist Church, 905 Glendale Ave., South Charleston, will host an ultra-contemporary service, featuring music and a message, at 7 p.m. The entrance to the service is on the side door on Daniels Avenue. The Back Door services are offered on the first and third Sundays of the month. For more information, contact the church office at 304-744-3211, ext. 1.