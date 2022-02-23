Wednesday, Feb. 23
Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo from 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call the center at 304-348-6404.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Business After Hours: The Charleston Area Alliance will host a Business After Hours: West Virginia Symphony Orchestra Open House at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is free to attend, but registration is required; go to business.charlestonareaalliance.org to register in advance.
Square Dance Classes: Square dance classes are offered from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane. For more information, call 304-389-4861 or 304-586-1131.
Friday, Feb. 25
Women of Achievement Luncheon: The 2022 YWCA Charleston Women of Achievement luncheon will be held from noon to 1:15 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Women of Achievement honorees are Shimaya Jones, Judge Stephanie Thacker, Dr. Sherri Young, Kenyatta Coleman Grant and Dr. Jacqueline Stump. Masks are required at all times when not eating or drinking and proof of vaccination and a valid identification card are required for admission. Tickets, which are $100 each, and more information are available at ywcacharleston.org/woa.
‘James & the Giant Peach:’ “James and the Giant Peach” will be performed, starting at 7:30 p.m., at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans. Other performances are at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. For tickets or additional details, visit albanartscenter.com.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Winter Blues Farmers Market: The West Virginia University Extension Service and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture will co-host the 2022 Winter Blues Farmers Market from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston.
Marmet Music/Dance: Insured Sound will perform from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Monday, Feb. 28
St. Albans Garden Club: The St. Albans Garden Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Rio Grande restaurant in Nitro. The guest speaker will be either Julie Stutler or Dawn Lemle from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, speaking about raised-bed gardening. Anyone interested in gardening is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Cheryl at 304-747-8127.
St. Albans Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club’s monthly meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the St. Albans Municipal Water Company basement, 1499 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans. Call 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com for more information.
Tuesday, March 1
Kanawha Valley Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 6 p.m. at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston. Prospective members and guests are welcome to attend. For more information, call 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
Charleston Civic Chorus: The Charleston Civic Chorus is rehearsing weekly for its spring concert to be performed on May 15 at the Baptist Temple, Morris and Quarrier streets on Charleston’s East End. The group rehearses from 7:15 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Baptist Temple and is seeking new members. Prospective members are welcome to visit prior to each rehearsal. Enter the church by 7:10 p.m. at the Morris Street entrance. COVID-19 protocols are being followed, including wearing masks and social distancing; proof of vaccination and booster shots is also required. For further information, contact the CCC’s director, Dr. Dirk Johnson, at 1-801-503-4399 and leave a message.