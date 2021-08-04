Wednesday, Aug. 4
BVCTC Technology Information Session: BridgeValley Community and Technical College in South Charleston will host a technology information session from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Advanced Technology Center, Room 136. Attendees will learn about technical programs offered at BridgeValley, meet BridgeValley instructors, tour the Advanced Technology Center, learn about paid internships, receive assistance with admissions, financial aid and WVinvest and more. Attendees are not required to participate for the full three hours of the information session. To register or receive additional information, go to www.bridgevalley.edu
‘Godzilla vs. Kong’: The City of Charleston, Electric 102.7 and WQBE will sponsor a free drive-in movie, “Godzilla vs. Kong,” at 9 p.m. at the Big Lots parking lot at the Patrick Street Plaza on Charleston’s West Side. A 30-minute cartoon will precede the feature film.
Thursday, Aug. 5
Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. (or until produce is sold out beforehand) at Kanawha Salines Presbyterian Church, one block from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home, in Malden. Produce comes from Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo and will include red and green tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, yellow summer squash, zucchini, half runners, bicolor corn, peaches, cantaloupes and watermelons. The market will also have eggs, homemade sweet pickles and chow chow and assorted baked goods.
RHS Back-to-School Event: A back-to-school event for new Riverside High School students will be held at the Belle school from 5 to 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 6
Kids’ Health/Safety Fair: Montgomery General Hospital and Dr. Bradley Marple of Montgomery Pediatrics will sponsor a free Kids’ Health & Safety Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the hospital, 401 Sixth Ave. in Montgomery. More than 70 vendors will attend, donating items such as bicycles, book bags, school supplies, books and more. Free parking will be available in the MGH parking garage. To become a vendor, donate to support the fair or find out more about activities, contact Libby Akers at 304-442-7499, ext. 782 or eakers@mghwv.org.
Baby Love Pantry: Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, will open its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon. The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s birth certificate is also required. Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. Participants can enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Eagles’ Yard Sale: Fraternal Order of Eagles Charleston #519 will host a yard sale at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, and 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, on Maryland Avenue, between Randolph and Virginia streets on Charleston’s West Side. A hot dog sale will also be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, with proceeds going toward the purchase of body cameras for the Charleston Police Department. Yard sale space is available to rent for $10. Bring your own tables, chairs and canopy. Call Joan Stiltner at 304-539-1038 for space reservations and more information.
Sissonville Rummage Sale: Humphreys Memorial United Methodist Church, 8340 Sissonville Drive, Sissonville, will host a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.
Kids’ Community Event: Featuring games, prizes, cooking demonstration, book giveaways, a farmers market and more, a Kids’ Community Event will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. at the Smithers Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers. Admission is free.
Spaghetti Dinner: Jarrett Memorial Methodist Church in Elkview will serve a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The meal includes salad, spaghetti, bread, dessert and beverage. The cost is $8 per person. Meals can be eaten at the church or ordered to go.
Disability Awareness Event: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department and St. Albans Fire Department will present a First Responder Disability Event from 5 to 8 p.m. at the St. Albans Loop. Buzz Browning from WWSA Radio will emcee the event. National Down Syndrome Society DS Ambassador and Champion of Change Award Recipient Steve Slack will speak. There will be giveaways and food vendors, including Crafts of the Coal and Coal River Coffee Company. First responders and safety vehicles will also be on site.
Back-to-School Pool Party: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department and Domino’s Pizza will sponsor a Free Family Fun Back to School Pool Party Night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Albans City Park. Admission is free, as is pizza while supplies last. The pool party will also feature a DJ and raffles for back-to-school items such as backpacks. Other concessions will be available for purchase.
Saturday, Aug. 7
Clendenin Community Yard Sale: A community yard sale will get underway at 7 a.m. on the large parking lot across from the Roxy Theater and along the railroad tracks in Clendenin.
Campbells Creek Yard Sale: A community yard sale and hot dog sale are scheduled from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Ken Ellis Memorial Park in Campbells Creek (across from the ball field). Spaces are available for $10 for yard sale vendors and $25 for crafters and direct-sale vendors. To reserve vendor space or receive more information, contact Rhonda at 304-356-6343.
Benefit Golf Outing: The St. Albans-based 25177 Foundation will host its 17th annual benefit golf shootout at Big Bend Golf Course in Tornado. The two-person scramble tournament will have an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. The entry fee is $95 per person or $190 per team, which includes a gift bag, food, prizes and all beverages. Skins game and mulligans will be sold on the day of the event at Big Bend. The top two places in every flight will receive prizes; the total number of players will determine the number of flights. Raffle tickets will also be sold during the tournament, with hole-in-one specialty prizes available as well. Breakfast sandwiches and coffee from Tudor’s Biscuit World will be available at 7:30 a.m. and lunch from the Old Main Cafe will begin at approximately 11 a.m. Registration can be made by emailing 25177Foundation@gmail.com or contacting Walter Hall at 304-552-6547 or Angie Shepherd at 304-552-5046.
Hootenanny in the Hills: The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department invites owners of ATVs, buggies, Jeeps or other outdoor recreation vehicles to participate in the fire department’s annual Hootenanny in the Hills poker ride. The ride will start at the Sanderson parking lot. To register or receive updates, visit the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.
Rand Hot Dog Sale: The Rand Community Center, 5701 Church Drive, Rand, will hold its monthly hot dog sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring Ellen Carter’s famous hot dogs, BBQs, hot bologna sandwiches, chips, canned soft drinks and home-baked goods. Vendors who would like to sell their goods at the hot dog sale can contact Ellen Carter at 304-925-9200 to rent a table. The center’s thrift store and clothing room will be open as well.
Historical Society Open House: The St. Albans Historical Society will have an open house at the museum at 404 Fourth Ave in St. Albans, adjacent to the historic C&O Depot, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to see hundreds of old St. Albans photographs, books, yearbooks and displays and bring their old St. Albans photos to be scanned for the Historical Society’s files.
‘Neverending Story’ Auditions: The Children’s Theatre of Charleston will hold auditions for its upcoming production of “The Neverending Story” from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 7 and Aug. 8, for ages 8 to 18, at the CToC workshop, 115 Spring St., Charleston. Audition spots can be reserved at www.ctoc.org.
Youth Basketball Tournament: The inaugural Ball Before Fall basketball tournament will be held Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 7 and 8, at the South Charleston Community Center and South Charleston High School. Hosted by the City of South Charleston and SC Team Hustle WV, the tournament is open to rising fourth, fifth and sixth grade teams. Spectator admission to the tournament will be $6 for adults and $2 for children. For entry fee rates, registration and further information, contact Derrick Holmes at 980-355-4936 or Megan Holmes at 304-400-1539.
Alban Concert Fundraiser: Live! on Olde Main, a fundraising concert for the Alban Arts Center, will be held at the arts center at 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. Hosted by Alondra Johnson, the concert will include headliners Beggar’s Clan and 10 other bands, along with other featured musicians. A street festival behind the Alban Arts Center will include food, art and other vendors. Live performances will also be streamed online. The festival begins at 4 p.m. Music starts at 6 p.m. Onsite tickets are $20 each and tickets for live streamed viewing cost $30 each. For tickets and more information, visit albanartscenter.com.
Marmet Music/Dance: Stephanie and the Mark IV will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Sunday, Aug. 8
Benefit Harp Concert: Professional harpist Mark Owen Martin will host a fundraising concert at 4 p.m. at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes. Martin’s program, “Love of Broadway,” will feature popular music from Broadway shows with a post-concert New York-style reception. Admission is free, but donations are requested to benefit Larry Rawling, a former Andrew Jackson Middle School teacher who has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma and is undergoing a bone marrow transplant. Those not vaccinated are requested to wear a mask at the event.
S.A. City Pool: The pool at St. Albans City Park will close for the season on Sunday, Aug. 8.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Nitro Wastewater Utility: Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility will meet at 3 p.m. at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau, 201 21st St., Nitro. A copy of the meeting’s agenda will be posted in the Nitro Sanitary Board office on the day of the meeting.