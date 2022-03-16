Wednesday, March 16
Mindfulness Meditation Group: Learn the fundamentals of mindfulness meditation with The Mindfulness Tree meditation community online Wednesdays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The group meets for 45 minutes each week, and the session includes an opening meditation, group discussion and topics for the day. This group is open to all and is offered freely. For more information and to sign up, go to www.themindfulnesstree.life or contact Christine Blice-Baum at cblicebaum@yahoo.com.
Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo games for seniors from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and also on Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call the center at 304-348-6404.
Nitro Library Storytime: The Nitro Public Library, 1700 Park Ave. in Nitro, will host a storytime program for children up to 4 years old at 10:30 a.m. Registration is required to attend; call 304-755-4432.
Thursday, March 17
Goodwill Job Fair: Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley will host a job fair from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center, 209 Virginia St., W., on Charleston's West Side. Registration is free. Snacks and lunch will be provided. Employers who would like to participate in the fair can register and learn more by contacting Christin Wesley at 304-346-0811, ext. 1056, or cwesley@goodwillkv.com.
Scottish Country Dancing: The Women's Club of Nitro will host Scottish country dancing lessons, taught by Brianna Cogle, at 6 p.m. at 2205 Second Ave. in Nitro. The cost is $5 per person.
Kanawha County Farm Bureau: The Kanawha County Farm Bureau will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the West Wing facility of Maranatha Baptist Church in Sissonville. Promoting agriculture in the county with information and special speakers, the Kanawha County Farm Bureau meets on the third Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at the church. For additional information, contact Clyde Bailey at 304-776-6491.
Virtual Transition Fair: The West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation Services will host a virtual transition fair for middle and high school students with disabilities and their families to learn about the transition from high school to adulthood. The free program will be presented from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and include exhibits, presentations, games, resources, and interactive communication. Videos and materials can be accessed online through June 30. For more information or to register for the transition fair, visit WVDRSTransitionFair.com or contact Jenny Lancaster at Jenny@terzettocreative.com.
Square Dance Classes: Square dance classes are offered from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane. For more information, call 304-389-4861 or 304-586-1131.
Friday, March 18
Nitro Appreciation Luncheon: The WV Home Mission Ladies LIFT will host an appreciation luncheon for all City of Nitro first responders and city employees from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church activity building on Benamatti Avenue in Nitro.
Sub-Area Board Elections: Property owners/residents of the Institute, Pinewood and West Dunbar communities are invited to participate in the upcoming elections for the Sub-Area Board. Board members are responsible for overseeing civic affairs, program development, fiscal policies, and community engagement. Anyone interested in volunteering to be a board member or having questions should email kferdata@yahoo.com by Friday, March 18. Eligible candidates must declare for nomination via email before or in person during the Sub-Area Community elections at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, at the Raglin/Shawnee Community Center, 142 Marshall Ave. in Dunbar.
CIC Meeting: The Charleston International Club will meet in person at 6 p.m. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd., E., Charleston (corner of Kanawha Boulevard and Elizabeth Street). Frank and Genene Gourley will discuss their recent, 10-day safari trip to Kenya. To attend the meeting via Zoom, email David Mould at davidhmould@gmail.com for an invitation.
'Night at the Races': The South Charleston Chamber of Commerce will host "A Lucky Night at the Races" at 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn and Suites Charleston, 400 Second Ave., South Charleston. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the fundraiser. Activities will include horse racing, food and drinks. Tickets are $40 per person or $70 per couple. Tables for eight are available for $250. Tickets include heavy appetizers, two drink tickets and the naming of one horse. Tickets can be ordered at www.SouthCharlestonChamber.org or by calling the Chamber at 304-744-0051.
St. Patrick's Day Party: A Family Night Out St. Patrick's Day Party is scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans. The family-friendly event will include food, music and prizes.
Saturday, March 19
Free Pancake Breakfast: Winfield United Methodist Church, 20 Radwin Drive in Winfield, behind McDonald's, hosts a free pancake breakfast for the community every third Saturday of the month from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. The next community breakfast is slated for Saturday, March 19.
Hamfest: The 37th annual Hamfest and AARL W.Va. Section Convention will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Admission is $8 per person. Prizes will be awarded. Tables can be reserved for $12 (plus $10 for electric hookup); contact Russ Dean at 304-362-5888 for table reservations. For more information about Hamfest, visit w8gk.org or email n8tmw@arrl.net.
Beekeepers Meeting: The Kanawha Valley Beekeepers Association will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dunbar Branch Library in Dunbar.
Line Dancing Class: The South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston, will host a line dancing class at 10:30 a.m. The class is appropriate to all fitness levels. Registration is required; patrons can sign up by messaging the SCPL on its Facebook page or calling the library at 304-744-6561.
East End Pub Crawl: The 10th annual St. Patrick's East End Pub Crawl is scheduled get underway at 6 p.m. on Charleston's East End. For tickets and further details, visit cwvmainstreets.org.
Marmet Music/Dance: Insured Sound is scheduled to perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Monday, March 21
St. Albans Garden Club: The St Albans Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the St Albans Library. The guest speaker will be Debbie Keener with the St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department. Anyone interested in gardening is welcome to attend. For additional information, contact Cheryl at 304-747-8127.
Smithers Walk2Wellness: A free Smithers Walk2Wellness program, to walk the River Cities Urban Walking Trail, will get underway at 5:30 p.m. at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers.
Tuesday, March 22
Hypertension Awareness Program: Partnering with the American Heart Association and Valley Health, the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston, will host a Hypertension Awareness program from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free blood pressure screenings will be offered to patrons on a walk-in basis during the event.
Paint Pouring Craft: The South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston, will offer a paint pouring craft activity from 6 to 8 p.m. Registration is required; message the SCPL on Facebook or call the library at 304-744-6561 to sign up.
Glasgow Town Council: The Glasgow Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Glasgow Town Hall.
NCCC Zumba/Yoga: The North Charleston Community Center, 2007 Seventh Ave. in Charleston, hosts a Zumba class every Tuesday and Thursday night from 5:30 to 6 p.m. A yoga class is conducted every Tuesday from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Both classes are taught by Licensed Zumba and Strong by Zumba instructor Monica Ashford. The classes are for all adult age levels. The cost for each class is $5 per person. Payment can be made in the NCCC office before the class begins.
Charleston Civic Chorus: The Charleston Civic Chorus is rehearsing weekly for its spring concert to be performed on May 15 at the Baptist Temple, Morris and Quarrier streets on Charleston's East End. The group rehearses from 7:15 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Baptist Temple and is seeking new members. Prospective members are welcome to visit prior to each rehearsal. Enter the church by 7:10 p.m. at the Morris Street entrance. COVID-19 protocols are being followed, including wearing masks and social distancing; proof of vaccination and booster shots is also required. For further information, contact the CCC's director, Dr. Dirk Johnson, at 1-801-503-4399 and leave a message.
'Hairspray': The Broadway musical "Hairspray" will be presented at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences, 1 Clay Square in Charleston. For tickets or more details, call 304-561-3570 or visit theclaycenter.org.