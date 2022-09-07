Woman’s Club Sale: The Woman’s Club of Charleston, located at 1600 Virginia St., E., Charleston, will have a sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sale merchandise will include household items, linens, fall and winter clothing, shoes, boots, jewelry, collectible glassware, china, books, DVDs, CDs, handbags, and Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas decorations. For more information, call 304-552-8015.
Mountaineer Food Pantry: Distribution of items from the Mountaineer Food Pantry will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oakland Church of God in Smithers. Food (produce, protein, milk) for 100 families (Fayette County residents only) will be available until all food is given out.
Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market, located at Kanawha Salines Presbyterian Church, a block from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home in Malden, will open at 1 p.m. Half-runner green beans, corn on the cob, candy onions, zucchini, yellow squash, red tomatoes, cabbage, cucumbers, cantaloupe, red and yellow seedless watermelons, farm eggs and assorted baked goods will be available, depending on inventory.
Valley Woodworkers: The Valley Woodworkers of West Virginia will meet at 300 12th St., Dunbar, at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in woodworking is welcome to come for shop tours and fellowship. The business meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. The VWWV meets on the second Thursday of each month. For more information, go to valleywoodworkers.org.
Ribfest BBQ Festival: The 2022 Ribfest BBQ Festival will be held at Shawnee Park in Dunbar from 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, and Friday, Sept. 9; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. Along with rib and chicken vendors, Ribfest will include a petting zoo, carnival rides, games, face painting, balloon animals, music, and the seventh BBQ wing-eating contest that begins at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for ages 12-16 and free for ages 11 and under. Parking is free. For more information, visit wvribfest.com.
Friday, Sept. 9
KVSS Craft Class: Kanawha Valley Senior Services, located at 1710 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, will hold a craft class at 10:30 a.m. This month’s craft will be Bold Wire Jewelry. Donations are appreciated but not required. Lunch will be offered afterward, with baked fish, hush puppies, succotash, sliced carrots, and dessert.
Armstrong VFD Hot Dogs: The Armstrong Volunteer Fire Department, 3319 Armstrong Creek Road, Powellton, will have a hot dog sale today and Saturday, Sept. 10. Hot dogs will be available for $2 each. Meals of two hot dogs, chips and a drink will be $6 each. Nachos will be available for $2. Jalapenos and chili can be added for 50 cents each. Saturday will be First Responder Day, when any first responder in uniform and showing I.D. can receive a free meal deal.
Putnam School Screenings: Putnam County Schools will conduct developmental screenings at Teays Valley Baptist Church on Teays Valley Road in Hurricane. Children ages 2
1/2
to 4 will be screened for speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help, and cognition. Call 304-586-0500, ext. 1112, to make an appointment.
Mystery Dinner Theater: “A Case for Matrimonial Bliss,” a mystery dinner theater show performed by Murder & Merriment, will begin at 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave., South Charleston. Solve the mystery for a chance to win a prize. Tickets are $50 each, which includes a dinner buffet and entertainment; alcoholic beverages are not included. Reservations are required. To RSVP, purchase tickets or receive more information, go to the South Charleston Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page or www.southcharlestonchamber.org
Plein Air Art/Farmers Market: The Smithers Plein Air Art and Farmer’s Market is scheduled for 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., outside of the Magic Carpet on Michigan Avenue in Smithers. The event will include painting for adults and children, along with fresh produce, a cakewalk and a produce walk.
Back-to-School Event: A free Back-to-School Community Night for fourth through seventh grade students will be held at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Activities will include games, prizes, giveaways and free pizza and refreshments while supplies last.
FOOTMAD Community Dance: St. Timothy’s In-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 3434 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane, will host a community dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance of the Kanawha Valley (FOOTMAD) will sponsor the dance, which will include easy-to-learn traditional dances, including contras (double lines), squares and circles. No experience or partner is required. Soft-soled shoes should be worn. A beginners’ lesson will start at 6:45 p.m. FOOTMAD requests all dancers be fully vaccinated. Masks are optional. A donation of $10 per person is suggested, with those ages 12 and younger admitted free. For more information, call 304-726-4382.
Ron Sowell’s Open Mic: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will host Ron Sowell’s Open Mic at 7:30 p.m. Performer sign-ups start at 7 p.m. General admission is $5 for adults and $2 for seniors, children, and performers.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Great Kanawha Cleanup: The 32nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP Make It Shine program, is set for 8 a.m. to noon. Cleanup sites will be along the Kanawha River in Kanawha, Putnam and Fayette counties. Those wishing to volunteer for this year’s cleanup should register with the WVDEP so enough supplies can be obtained for each location. REAP will supply bags and gloves for volunteers and arrange for trash to be hauled away. All volunteers will receive a T-shirt. To volunteer or suggest a cleanup site, contact Chris Cartwright at christopher.j.cartwright@wv.gov or 1-800-322-5530.
Silent Book Club: Silent Book Club/Charleston will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Daily Dose Cafe, 5206-
MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City. Bring your own book for silent reading with some bookish talk, food, and drink. More information is available at www.facebook.com/SilentBookClubCharlestonWV or silentbook.club.
Mound Arts & Crafts Festival: The 43rd annual Arts & Crafts Mound Festival will take place around the Mound in South Charleston from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 304-746-5552.
S.A. Pool Dog Swim: The pool at St. Albans City Park will be open for a dog swim event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 304-722-4625.
Nitro Car Show: The Nitro Antique Car Club will host its annual car show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Nitro Public Library, 1700 Park Ave., Nitro.
Designer Purse Bingo: Meow Cat Rescue WV will host Designer Purse Bingo at 6 p.m. in the Wilson Student Union at West Virginia State University in Institute. More than $7,000 worth of authentic purses from Coach, Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Vera Bradley will be available as prizes. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. Bingo will start at 6 p.m. Players must be 18 or older. Proceeds will help Meow Cat Rescue’s mission to rescue adoptable lost, abandoned or surrendered cats and kittens in the Tri-State area. Tickets are $30. All packets must be prepaid/purchased. Only 300 tickets will be sold. General admission includes nine faces per game/20 games in a packet. There will also be special raffle games, tips, a 50/50 raffle, extra game packets, and silent auction items. Concessions will be available. Registration can be made at www.meowcatrescuewv.com/bingo. For more information or to register or donate online, visit www.facebook.com/meowcatrescuewv.
Party in the Park: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will host Party in the Park at 6 p.m. at St. Albans Roadside Park. The Huntington Blues Society and Lydia, Tony and Nathan — The Nutters will perform.
Marmet Music/Dance: No Regrets will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $6.
Bluegrass Show: The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band will perform a bluegrass concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Camp, Route 10, Barboursville. For more information, call 304-743-5749.
Sunday, Sept. 11
Concerts @ St. John’s: The Concerts @ St. John’s 2022-23 season will open at 4 p.m. with the Chrysalis Duo at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1105 Quarrier St., Charleston. Flutist Lindsey Goodman and pianist/composer Rob Frankenberry will perform music of African, Ukrainian, American, and female composers; a premiere; and a Romantic sonata of the flute and piano repertoire. Admission is free, with donations accepted to sustain the series. Masking may be required if conditions indicate a need. For more information, call 304-343-4355
.
Monday, Sept. 12
S.C. Lions Golf: The South Charleston Lions Club will sponsor a golf tournament at Little Creek Golf Course in South Charleston. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The cost is $200 for a team of four, which includes greens fee, cart, and lunch. The tournament will include a hole-in-one contest, door prizes and cash prizes for the top three finishing teams. To sign up or learn more, call 304-881-6977 or email mbroyleswv@yahoo.com
Tuesday, Sept. 13
KCARSE Picnic: The Kanawha County Association of Retired School Employees will have a picnic at 11:30 a.m. at Coonskin Park’s Columbia Shelter in Charleston. Bring your favorite covered dish to share; entree and serving necessities will be provided.
Elkview Blood Drive: The American Red Cross will have a blood drive at Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main St., Elkview, from 1 to 6 p.m. Call the Red Cross (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “elkviewbc” to make an appointment. While supplies last, Red Cross T-shirts will be given to donors.
Nitro Wastewater Utility: The Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility will meet at 3 p.m. at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau, 201 21st St. in Nitro. A copy of the agenda will be posted in the Sanitary Board office on the day of the meeting.
Belle Theater Shows: Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 DuPont Ave. (Quincy Center), Belle, will begin rehearsals for “Twisted Tales of Poe,” a Halloween radio play to be presented Oct. 28-30 (and possibly Oct. 31). Roles are available for teens and adults. Rehearsals will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Rehearsals will also be held for “Genie’s Magical Tales,” a mash-up of Aladdin and other “Arabian Nights” stories. These rehearsals will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for performances on Nov. 18-20. For more details, contact Cathy Deobler at mountainrootstheatre@gmailcom or 681-264-0776.
Charleston Civic Chorus: The Charleston Civic Chorus has begun weekly rehearsals for its winter concert at 3 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the Baptist Temple in Charleston. The group rehearses from 7:30 to 9:15 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Baptist Temple. New and past members are invited to participate. The Baptist Temple is located on the corner of Quarrier and Morris streets on Charleston’s East End; use the Morris Street entrance, with parking in the rear of the church. Prospective members are welcome to visit prior to each rehearsal through Sept. 27. COVID-19 protocols will require proof of all of vaccinations and both boosters during registration for all members. Masks are optional to wear during rehearsals and for the concert. For further information, contact CCC Director Jayson Keeton by calling 315-945-3356 or emailing jayson.keeton@gmail.com.