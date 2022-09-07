Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Thursday, Sept. 8

  • Woman’s Club Sale: The Woman’s Club of Charleston, located at 1600 Virginia St., E., Charleston, will have a sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sale merchandise will include household items, linens, fall and winter clothing, shoes, boots, jewelry, collectible glassware, china, books, DVDs, CDs, handbags, and Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas decorations. For more information, call 304-552-8015.
  • Mountaineer Food Pantry: Distribution of items from the Mountaineer Food Pantry will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oakland Church of God in Smithers. Food (produce, protein, milk) for 100 families (Fayette County residents only) will be available until all food is given out.
  • Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market, located at Kanawha Salines Presbyterian Church, a block from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home in Malden, will open at 1 p.m. Half-runner green beans, corn on the cob, candy onions, zucchini, yellow squash, red tomatoes, cabbage, cucumbers, cantaloupe, red and yellow seedless watermelons, farm eggs and assorted baked goods will be available, depending on inventory.
  • Valley Woodworkers: The Valley Woodworkers of West Virginia will meet at 300 12th St., Dunbar, at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in woodworking is welcome to come for shop tours and fellowship. The business meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. The VWWV meets on the second Thursday of each month. For more information, go to valleywoodworkers.org.
  • Ribfest BBQ Festival: The 2022 Ribfest BBQ Festival will be held at Shawnee Park in Dunbar from 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, and Friday, Sept. 9; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. Along with rib and chicken vendors, Ribfest will include a petting zoo, carnival rides, games, face painting, balloon animals, music, and the seventh BBQ wing-eating contest that begins at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for ages 12-16 and free for ages 11 and under. Parking is free. For more information, visit wvribfest.com.

